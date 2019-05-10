Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - PC release date, Velkhana, Tigrex's Roar

With the brand new Witcher update finally hitting PC this week, there was more news on exactly what to expect from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Hunters will be crossing the sea to the new region known as Hoarfrost Reach, where despite the cold forest being a seemingly inhabitable tundra on the surface, it’s teeming with life. We’ll go over all of what has been revealed and what to expect in the coming expansion.

While the free updates are still happening for the base game, we should probably begin with the hottest news and show everything we know about.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC release date

Capcom announced on 10th December 2018, Capcom have detailed the big expansion to Monster Hunter: World, which will be called “Iceborne”. During another update stream in May, they revealed that while the consoles get it from 6th September, the PC version is slated for a “winter” release. We’ll bring you a more specific date when Capcom confirms the PC release window and more information will be coming at E3.

Preordering it will give you the Yukumo layered armour, while purchasing the Digital Deluxe Kit will give you:

Silver Knight layered armour

Three gestures

Two sticker sets

One face paint

One hairstyle

One decor set for Room Customisation

New region – Hoarfrost Reach

This frozen forest is gated off in places at first, but will eventually open up as you slay monsters in the brand new region of Hoarfrost Reach. As a frozen location, the cold will have a detrimental effect on your stamina, but you can combat this with the use of hot peppers to make hot drinks, or the new hot springs populated by monkeys. This is similar to how chill mushrooms work.

As for the other life in the region, there are Popos – weird mammoth-like creatures that are prey to the larger monsters, new birds called Stonebirds, and even the tiny Rime Beetles that roll up snowballs that contain Crystalbursts for your slinger. Finally, there are Wingdrakes known as “Cortos” that can be used to travel around the region.

New Monsters

Of course, what would a Monster Hunter game be without the monsters themselves. Four have been officially revealed so far, but the details have been spotty between the different creatures. We’ll go over everything we know so far.

Banbaro

The Banbaro is the deer-like Brute Wyvern that uses its gigantic horns to pick up stuff as it charges. This means that while it may not get you in range of its rather nimble charge, the boulders and tree trunks that it can pick up will be hurled at you. It’s a bipedal herbivore that will also bathe in the sun and drink from the hot springs, which indicates that this monster won’t attack until you attack it. It also is hunted by the next monster.

Beotodus

A carnivorous “fish” that dives into the snow to ambush you. This doesn’t look all that different compared to Jyuratodus or the Lavasioth in how it moves, but this time it has a big horn. It’ll also go after any Popo or even the Banbaro if their paths should cross. You can also use what looks like Screamer Pods to flush it out of the snow while it’s burrowing.

Nargacuga

A returning monster, Nargacuga is a flying wyvern that is a cross between a giant bat and a panther. This was the only monster not seen in the new region, instead cropping up in the Ancient Forest. It also likes to pick fights with Rathalos and is highly aggressive. Previous incarnations of Nargacuga have been vulnerable to loud and sudden sounds, so it’ll be interesting to see how this is translated into Monster Hunter: World.

Velkhana

The brand new signature Elder Dragon – Velkhana – is an ice-breathing dragon that we’ve not seen a massive amount of. However, the one thing we do know is that it likes to hunt Legiana – the ice-breathing wyvern found in the Coral Highlands. More information will be coming soon about it, including whether Nergigante wants to chow down on it or not.

Tigrex

If you thought information was sparse about Velkhana, we didn’t even see this one. Yet, if you listen very, very closely to the end of the trailer, around the 3:01 mark, you’ll hear a distinct roar. To many, this wouldn’t batter an eyelid and just sound like one of the monsters from the new expansion, but veterans are already certain that this is Tigrex’s roar.

Tigrex is a flying wyvern that has been seen in snowy areas in the Monster Hunter games beforehand, so its appearance in Hoarfrost Reach isn’t out of the ordinary. However, much like other fan favourites, including Deviljho, expect that this updated version of Tigrex will get new tricks up its sleeve. We’ll bring you more on this monster when it’s confirmed.

Master Hunter Rank

A brand new campaign will be coming along with the game that takes place after the story of Monster Hunter: World. It’s therefore safe to assume that the expansion will only be unlocked when you reach Hunter Rank 16, which involves defeating the final boss of the game.

With the new expansion comes a new Hunter Rank – Master. This is said to act a lot like the G-Rank did in previous Monster Hunter titles, and it’s implied that since the new campaign has some new monsters appear in the older regions, it seems Master Rank isn’t limited to just the new world.

Hunter Actions

Let’s face it, slingers were terrible in Monster Hunter: World. You had to put them away in order to use them, fumbling with the controls like a novice circus performer attempting to juggle. Slingers can now be used while your weapons are drawn for all weapon types, and this includes slotting in flash pods. But that’s not all.

Two new slinger actions can now be used. The Clutch Claw allows you to latch onto a creature and pull yourself in to grapple them. Since this was previously only able to be done by leaping from a height and hoping for the best, having another option is welcome. You can also unload all your current slinger ammunition while grappling to stagger it into a certain direction – which can be used to knock it into a trap.

New combos and features

Finally for the Iceborne updates, here there are new moves that have been confirmed, with more to be confirmed.

Great Sword – Can fire more powerful slinger shots mid-combo.

– Can fire more powerful slinger shots mid-combo. Dual Blades – Fire powerful shots while evading, or using clutch claw mid-combos.

– Fire powerful shots while evading, or using clutch claw mid-combos. Light Bowgun – Custom mods such as for evading, or reloading one round of ammo. Multiple mods can be equipped at one time.

The Witcher collaboration event – Leshen

Available as of right now, this event sees Geralt of Rivia being suddenly transported to the new world, along with brand new cut-scenes featuring Doug Cockle reprising his role as Geralt. You’ll need to be Hunter Rank 16 (complete the main story) to begin the event and it will also have a couple of side quests to complete. Our Monster Hunter: World Leshen guide will go over all of the currently available stuff in this event, so check back to see when it does.

The event begins with Geralt going on the hunt for some recent appearances in the Ancient Forest, using his Witcher powers, such as the Igni Sign, to help defeat enemies, including the Leshen – a new monster to hunt down. If you want to stand a decent chance in this fight, I highly recommend preparing beforehand by farming the following items:

Astera Jerky

Life Powder

Flashbugs/Flashpods

Obtain the Temporal Mantle

An ancient variant of the Leshen will also be available from 17th May 2019 until 30th May 2019. It requires you to be Hunter Rank 50 to fight it. It’s a monster that’s on par in difficulty with the Extreme Behemoth – scaled for multiplayer mode.

You’ll also obtain the Igni Sign after beating the regular Leshen, so make sure you bring it with you. It’s a rechargeable item that sends out a burst of flame, essential for clearing away birds that the Leshen will summon. It’s also highly susceptible to fire damage, while the poison ailment can also have a significant impact. We will of course have a full guide on how to kill both Leshens when the time comes. crocodile in our Monster Hunter: World Deviljho guide. Kulve Taroth is now also live, with more information about the event later in the article.

When is Kulve Taroth coming back to Monster Hunter: World PC?

This event is no longer live. We’ll update when Kulve Taroth is returning.

Kulve Taroth was a limited time seasonal event encounter rather than a permanent monster that will be added to the game. As announced in the Steam Community forums, it last ran from 30th November 2018 from 00:00am (UTC) until 17th November 2018 at 23:59 (UTC).

When it is available, you’ll also need to be of Hunter Rank 16 or above to even qualify to fight her when it is available, as well as complete an optional side quest. This means you’re likely to need to beat Xeno’jiiva first, so if you’re not at that level yet you need to be quick. As for how you fight Kulve Taroth, I’ve knocked up the Monster Hunter: World Kulve Taroth guide with more information.

Upcoming PC free updates

Finally, before we go, here are some other notable dates for Monster Hunter: World updates:

Arch-Tempered Nergigante – Friday 7th June 2019 (00:00 UTC) until Thursday 20th June 2019 (23:59 UTC) – Requires HR 50 or higher

– Friday 7th June 2019 (00:00 UTC) until Thursday 20th June 2019 (23:59 UTC) – Requires HR 50 or higher Witcher event part 2 – May 17th (00:00 UTC) until May 30th 2019 (23:59 UTC)

So those are all the events that are coming to the PC version, but what about those Elder Dragons that are? Quite a few have materials that are advantageous to farm before the new monsters appear in the PC version. You can check out our two complete lists of available weapons and armour that are available in the game in our Monster Hunter: World armour builds guide and Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide respectively.