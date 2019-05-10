Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in the human body’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and any inter-word spaces have been repositioned. For example, if ‘large intestine’ was present it might appear as LRGNT STN. Shrapnel would be SHRPNL.

1. LVL

2. CT GTSTR

3. SPTPLT

4. SBCSG LND

5. ST NFMD NSS

6. GTF LR

7. SLT SFLNG RHNS

8. CNTRBND

9. SCTC

10. BR MML

11. SP HNCT RFDD

12. CG DBL LVLV

13. TB CCSMK

14. LDS HT

15. CSTTR NSVRSLGMNT

16. PTXN

17. FBLL

18. NTRBSVRM CLRS

19. THF RHM RS

20. MNS TRLCP

21. CCH LRMPLNT

22. KRRSNRN GR

23. SPLNTR

24. CRPT RSN

25. CRMN

26. CHRS TNBRNRD

27. LN

28. CTB LRCP

29. DLD

30. NFRTM PRLFSS

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: 19th Century French literature (defoxed by ylla)

A. The Count of Monte Cristo – Dumas (phlebas)

B. The Charterhouse of Parma – Stendhal (Gothnak)

C. The Hunchback of Notre-Dame – Hugo (Rorschach617, AFKAMC)

D. The Lady with the Camellias – Dumas (phuzz)

E. Ninety-Three – Hugo (phuzz)

F. Madame Bovary – Flaubert (phuzz, Rorschach617, ylla)

G. Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea – Verne (mrpier)

H. Les Misérables – Hugo (unacom, Dr. Breen)

I. The Black Tulip – Dumas (Dr. Breen)

J. The Three Musketeers – Dumas (AFKAMC, Stugle, phlebas, ylla)

K. The Temptation of St. Anthony – Flaubert (Gothnak)

L. Journey to the Centre of the Earth – Verne (Rorschach617)