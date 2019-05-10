The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot you might find in the human body’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and any inter-word spaces have been repositioned. For example, if ‘large intestine’ was present it might appear as LRGNT STN. Shrapnel would be SHRPNL.
1. LVL
2. CT GTSTR
3. SPTPLT
4. SBCSG LND
5. ST NFMD NSS
6. GTF LR
7. SLT SFLNG RHNS
8. CNTRBND
9. SCTC
10. BR MML
11. SP HNCT RFDD
12. CG DBL LVLV
13. TB CCSMK
14. LDS HT
15. CSTTR NSVRSLGMNT
16. PTXN
17. FBLL
18. NTRBSVRM CLRS
19. THF RHM RS
20. MNS TRLCP
21. CCH LRMPLNT
22. KRRSNRN GR
23. SPLNTR
24. CRPT RSN
25. CRMN
26. CHRS TNBRNRD
27. LN
28. CTB LRCP
29. DLD
30. NFRTM PRLFSS
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: 19th Century French literature (defoxed by ylla)
A. The Count of Monte Cristo – Dumas (phlebas)
B. The Charterhouse of Parma – Stendhal (Gothnak)
C. The Hunchback of Notre-Dame – Hugo (Rorschach617, AFKAMC)
D. The Lady with the Camellias – Dumas (phuzz)
E. Ninety-Three – Hugo (phuzz)
F. Madame Bovary – Flaubert (phuzz, Rorschach617, ylla)
G. Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea – Verne (mrpier)
H. Les Misérables – Hugo (unacom, Dr. Breen)
I. The Black Tulip – Dumas (Dr. Breen)
J. The Three Musketeers – Dumas (AFKAMC, Stugle, phlebas, ylla)
K. The Temptation of St. Anthony – Flaubert (Gothnak)
L. Journey to the Centre of the Earth – Verne (Rorschach617)