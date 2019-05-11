Search for your lost daughter after a spacecrash in upcoming Claire De Lune

Clair De Lune is a lovely piano piece by Claude Debussy. Claire De Lune, on the other hand, is a video game about a woman called (you guessed it) Claire, who goes missing in space after her family’s spaceship decides to take a tumble out of the sky and onto the planet below. Surely it should be a moon rather than a planet, but still, if the song doesn’t play in some pivotal moment in the game, I shall be rather cross. It doesn’t feature in this trailer, which is all dramatic synth and an overly enthusiastic AI companion instead.

Very rude of whatever caused that ship to plunge to the ground to interrupt whatever familial heart-to-heart conversation was about to go down, in my opinion.

“Claire De Lune offers a story-driven experience with puzzle-solving, platforming, stealth, and combat sequences,” say developers Tactic Studios. You can definitely see that platforming in the trailer, as well as puzzles involving pushing up conveniently set up pendulums to smash through unfortunate windows. There is also a glimpse at the combat, though it’s mostly shooting two very unaware men and also getting bodied by a big space bug. Nature one, humanity nil.

It looks like there’s a couple of story threads being set up, too, between this dad casting around for his lost daughter and the weird space station with all its ominous black goop and threatening patches of apparently sentient static.

Claire De Lune is said to be “coming soon,” but until then it has a website that you can peruse at your leisure.