The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite Season 9 challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Search for your lost daughter after a spacecrash in upcoming Claire De Lune

Jay Castello

Contributor

11th May 2019 / 9:00PM

Clair De Lune is a lovely piano piece by Claude Debussy. Claire De Lune, on the other hand, is a video game about a woman called (you guessed it) Claire, who goes missing in space after her family’s spaceship decides to take a tumble out of the sky and onto the planet below. Surely it should be a moon rather than a planet, but still, if the song doesn’t play in some pivotal moment in the game, I shall be rather cross. It doesn’t feature in this trailer, which is all dramatic synth and an overly enthusiastic AI companion instead.

Very rude of whatever caused that ship to plunge to the ground to interrupt whatever familial heart-to-heart conversation was about to go down, in my opinion.

“Claire De Lune offers a story-driven experience with puzzle-solving, platforming, stealth, and combat sequences,” say developers Tactic Studios. You can definitely see that platforming in the trailer, as well as puzzles involving pushing up conveniently set up pendulums to smash through unfortunate windows. There is also a glimpse at the combat, though it’s mostly shooting two very unaware men and also getting bodied by a big space bug. Nature one, humanity nil.

It looks like there’s a couple of story threads being set up, too, between this dad casting around for his lost daughter and the weird space station with all its ominous black goop and threatening patches of apparently sentient static.

Claire De Lune is said to be “coming soon,” but until then it has a website that you can peruse at your leisure.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

16-player space submarine simulator Barotrauma plunges into early access next month

6

How one deaf Overwatch fan is trying to make the game more accessible

Divine diagnoses from the stars in Astrologaster

1

Priceless Play - 11 May

Australia: real or not real?

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

16-player space submarine simulator Barotrauma plunges into early access next month

6

How one deaf Overwatch fan is trying to make the game more accessible

Divine diagnoses from the stars in Astrologaster

1

Priceless Play - 11 May

Australia: real or not real?

8