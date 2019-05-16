The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Alt-Frequencies tunes into a time loop today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

16th May 2019 / 6:38PM

Alt-Frequencies, the strange time-looping audio adventure from Accidental Queens (the folks behind A Normal Lost Phone), is out today. It’s an oddball puzzle, set entirely in the comfort of your own home, listening to the radio. Problem is, the world (minus you) is repeating the same three minutes over and over again, and you’ve got to somehow break out by recording messages from the airwaves, and sending them in as a caller. A coffee-break Groundhog Day scenario, then. Have a listen at the audio-heavy trailer below, although the game itself is fully and helpfully subtitled.

While the narrative conceit of Alt-Frequencies seems to be very Groundhog Day (by way of British daytime radio), I can’t help but feel a bit of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney inspiration here. Similar to the cross-examination segments, you’re listening to stories and choosing what particular lines can be used as evidence to disprove or otherwise influence the flow of the story. You’re not trying to point out contradictions, though, just nudge the timeline a little bit at a time, often by taking info from one station and bringing it early to another.

It seems like – as with any good time-loop story – there’s some room for fun and antics in there, with an achievements list (likely spoiler-filled, so don’t go looking for yourself) full of weird and wonderful things to try. Shows can be derailed, characters can be confused, and paradoxes can be intentionally started. As for why the player, just sitting at their radio, is the sole character not repeating these few minutes again and again? That’s presumably a mystery to be answered by the game itself.

Alt Frequencies is out now on Steam for £5.21/€7.19/$7.19, and published by Plug In Digital.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

A Normal Lost Phone developers tuning into Alt-Frequencies

Spark The Electric Jester 2 is out now and very fast indeed

Dark Future: Blood Red States hits the apocalyptic road today

2

Nvidia GTX ray tracing revisited: How much faster are the GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti?

Thumbs up for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (sort of)

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Spark The Electric Jester 2 is out now and very fast indeed

Dark Future: Blood Red States hits the apocalyptic road today

2

Nvidia GTX ray tracing revisited: How much faster are the GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti?

Thumbs up for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (sort of)

2

Wot I Think - Surviving Mars: Green Planet

Quaid, start the reactor

22