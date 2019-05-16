The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Have You Played... Duck Season?

It's time to hunt

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

16th May 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post Shooting some virtual ducks.

Duck Season was when VR clicked for me. Imagine what happens when you put Duck Hunt into VR, but made by some very twisted people. It takes some getting used to when it comes to shooting mallards with a shotgun, but as soon as you think you’ve got the knack of it, Duck Season has other ideas.

The rest of the article will spoil the main twist of Duck Season. If you don’t wish to be spoiled, don’t read any further.

What set it apart is just how dark and twisted it gets. To start, you’re not just playing Duck Season, you’re playing a little boy who is playing Duck Season on his own antiquated games console. Eventually, there comes a point where nothing is what it seems with the dog in the old NES-style game. He’ll appear in places he shouldn’t be, such as your living room. There’s one sequence where you’re given the toy pistol and must defend yourself against this canine. It’s terrifying.

But what made the VR so cool thing is what happens when you turn around for the first time while playing the Duck Season game-wihtin-a-game. I could see through to the other side of the TV, where a small child was mimicking my movement with his toy pistol. This is a horror game.

VR for me is a hit-and-miss concept, but if it means wiping that smug look off that chuckling maniac dog’s face, I’m all for it.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Alt-Frequencies tunes into a time loop today

Nvidia GTX ray tracing revisited: How much faster are the GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti?

Thumbs up for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (sort of)

1

Wot I Think - Surviving Mars: Green Planet

Quaid, start the reactor

18

Epic Games Store starts its first big sale with a Stories Untold giveaway

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Alt-Frequencies tunes into a time loop today

Nvidia GTX ray tracing revisited: How much faster are the GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti?

Thumbs up for Shadow of the Tomb Raider (sort of)

1

Wot I Think - Surviving Mars: Green Planet

Quaid, start the reactor

18

Epic Games Store starts its first big sale with a Stories Untold giveaway

20