Warframe Nightwave Series 1 - end date, ranking rewards and challenges

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

16th May 2019 / 4:49PM

The Nightwave challenge and standing menu in Warframe.

Nightwave challenges were recently introduced to Warframe and the first series of them end in the next few days. Since you only have a short amount of time, you’ll likely not have time to obtain every single rank if you’re just starting now, but we will be going over the principles of completing challenges in order to obtain standing for those ranking upgrades.

It may have been a while since you last touched Warframe, perhaps eagerly anticipating this update before diving back in. There’s certainly a lot of complexity in this game and this update only complicates things further, so be sure to glance through our Warframe guide to get up to speed before leaping into the new stuff.

Heavily tied into this challenge is the legend surrounding the Wolf of Saturn Six and his fugitives, which you can find out about in our Warframe Wolf of Saturn Six guide.

Warframe Nightwave guide

This guide to the Nightwave challenges in Warframe will go over end time for the series, the series 1 ranking rewards, the ways to gain standing with the Nightwave challenges, and all of the Wolf Cred offerings throughout Nightwave series 1.

Wolf of Saturn Six standing in front of mod cards.

Nightwave End Date

Nightwave Series 1 ends on either Sunday 19th or Monday 20th May 2019, depending on your region. The specific times for your region are as follows:

  • 01:00 BST (UK) – May 20th 2019
  • 02:00 CEST (Europe) – May 20th 2019
  • 20:00 EST (East Coast US) – May 19th 2019
  • 17:00 PST (West Coast US) – May 19th 2019

Nightwave Series 1 Ranking rewards

To check your standing, go to the Orbiter’s navigation console or click the banner on the lower-right corner of the screen. You can also interact with the radio scanner, just to the right of the ramp.

Earning standing is as simple as completing the Daily, Weekly, and Elite Weekly challenges. Daily rewards you with 1000 standing, while Weekly and Elite Weekly reward you with 3000 standing and 5000 standing respectively. You can also earn a nominal 50 standing for each Saturn Six Fugitive that is captured during missions. They spawn frequently, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding them. Below then are the standing rewards for each rank:

RankStanding requirementRewards
110,000Saturn Six Sigil
220,000Wolf of Saturn Six Glyphs (1x Light, 1x Dark)
330,00050x Wolf Cred
440,0002x Weapon Slot
550,000The Wolf - Noggle Statue
660,00050x Wolf Cred
770,0003x Forma (a bundle)
880,000Warframe Slot
990,000Saturn Six - Emblem
10100,000Wolf Salute - Emote
11110,000Orokin Catalyst (built)
12120,00050x Wolf Cred
13130,000Nightwave - Sigil
14140,000Wild Frenzy - a augment mod for Grakata
15150,00020,000x Kuva
16160,00050x Wolf Cred
17170,000Wolf - Scrawl (Cosmetic for the K-Drive)
18180,000Bursting Mass - augment mod for the Mutalist Quanta
19190,00020,000x Kuva
20200,00050x Wolf Cred
21210,000Nightwave - Emblem
22220,000Napalm Grenades - an augment mod for Penta
23230,000Saturn Six - Captura Scene
24240,00050x Wolf Cred
25250,000Arcane Energize (Unranked)
26260,000Wolf Howl - Emote
27270,0003x Forma (a bundle)
28280,000Saturn Six Syandana
29290,000Umbra Forma (built)
30300,000Saturn Six Armour set
30+Earn 10,000 Standing after reaching level 30. Repeatable.15x Wolf Cred

Nightwave challenges

In order to obtain standing, you’ll need to complete challenges. Below are all of the currently available challenges in the game. The list will update constantly, with new daily and weekly challenges as they appear, so do check back often.

Daily challenges

Nightwave Challenge NameNightwave Challenge Description
AttractiveKill 150 enemies with Magnetic damage.
Short CircuitKill 150 enemies with Electricity damage.
ReactorKill 150 enemies with Radiation damage.

Weekly challenges

Nightwave Challenge NameNightwave Challenge Description
Cache HunterFind all caches in 3 sabotage missions.
Earth FisherCatch 6 rare fish in the Plains of Eidolon
EliminatorComplete 3 Exterminate missions
Good FriendHelp Clem with his weekly mission
OperativeComplete 3 spy missions
PolarizedUse Forma 3 times (not in Simulacrum)
ProtectorComplete 3 mobile defence missions.

Elite Weekly challenges

Nightwave Challenge NameNightwave Challenge Description
Hydrolyst HunterKill or Capture an Eidolon Hydrolyst
Kill ShotKill 1500 enemies
Sortie ExpertComplete 3 sorties

Nightwave Series 1 Cred Shop

Before we go, here is a full list of all of the items available throughout Series 1 of Nightwave. Note that these items are on a seven day rotation and not all of them are offered at any given point.
Use the following search terms to narrow down the list: Aura, Weapon Skin, Alternative Helmet Blueprint, Weapons, and Other.
Item nameType of itemWolf Cred cost
Corrosive ProjectionAura30
Dead EyeAura30
EMP AuraAura30
Enemy RadarAura30
Energy SiphonAura30
Infested ImpedanceAura30
Loot DetectorAura30
PhysiqueAura30
Pistol ScavengerAura30
RejuvenationAura30
Rifle AmpAura30
Rifle ScavengerAura30
Shield DisruptionAura30
Shotgun ScavengerAura30
Sniper ScavengerAura30
Speed HolsterAura30
Sprint BoostAura30
Steel ChargeAura30
Atterax Desert-Camo Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Dual Zoren Dagger-Axe Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Fragor Brokk Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Grinlok Desert-Camo Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Hek-Desert-Camo Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Karak Desert-Camo Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Marelok Desert-Camo Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Scindo Dagger-Axe Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Scindo Manticore Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Tonkor Desert-Camo Skin BlueprintWeapon Skin30
Ash Locust Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Ash Scorpion Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Atlas Tartarus Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Banshee Reverb Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Baruuk Meroe Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Chroma Amaru Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Chroma Drac Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Ember Backdraft Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Ember Phoenix Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Equinox Clisthert Helm BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Equinox Solstice Helmet Blueprint
Alternative Helmet Blueprint35
Excalibur Mordred Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Excalibur Pendragon Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Frost Squall Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Gara Virago Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Garuda Bathory Helmet Blueprint
Alternative Helmet Blueprint35
Harrow Suffragan Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Hydroid Triton Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Inaros Anubis Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Inaros Canopic Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Ivara Zirastra Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Khora Delphi Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Limbo Magrite Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Loki Essence Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Loki Swindle Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Mesa Longhorn Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Mesa Ovis Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Mirage Harlequin Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Mirage Trivelin Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Nekros Raknis Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Nekros Shroud Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Nezha Jinza Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Nidus Myxini Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Nidus Prion Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Nova Flux Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Nova Quantum Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Octavia Cadenza Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Revenant Vania Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Rhino Thrak Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Rhino Vanguard Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Saryn Hemlock Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Titania Aurai Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Titania Mab Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Trinity Aura Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Valkyr Bastet Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Valkyr Kara Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Vauban Armistice Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Vauban Esprit Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Vauban Gambit Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Volt Pulse Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Volt Storm Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Wukong Macak Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Zephyr Cierzo Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Zephyr Tengu Helmet BlueprintAlternative Helmet Blueprint35
Ceramic Dagger BlueprintWeapons50
Dark Dagger BlueprintWeapons50
Dark Sword BlueprintWeapons50
Glaive BlueprintWeapons50
Heat Dagger BlueprintWeapons50
Heat Sword BlueprintWeapons50
Jaw Sword BlueprintWeapons50
Pangolin Sword BlueprintWeapons50
Plasma Sword BlueprintWeapons50
5x Nitain ExtractOther15
Always available
Saturn Six OrnamentOther40
Always available
Orokin Catalyst (built)Other75
Always available
Orokin Reactor (built)Other75
Always available
Vauban Component Blueprints (1 for each part of the Vauban frame)Other25 per part
Always available

That’s all of the tips we have for progressing through the Nightwaves in Warframe, but there’s plenty more to discover in Warframe beyond these challenges. Feel free to jump to our Warframe damage types guide to work out how best to use your new-found augmentations. If you’re looking for more information about the newest Warframe area, head to our Warframe Fortuna guide to learn how to access it.

