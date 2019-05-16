Warframe Nightwave Series 1 - end date, ranking rewards and challenges

Nightwave challenges were recently introduced to Warframe and the first series of them end in the next few days. Since you only have a short amount of time, you’ll likely not have time to obtain every single rank if you’re just starting now, but we will be going over the principles of completing challenges in order to obtain standing for those ranking upgrades.

It may have been a while since you last touched Warframe, perhaps eagerly anticipating this update before diving back in. There’s certainly a lot of complexity in this game and this update only complicates things further, so be sure to glance through our Warframe guide to get up to speed before leaping into the new stuff.

Heavily tied into this challenge is the legend surrounding the Wolf of Saturn Six and his fugitives, which you can find out about in our Warframe Wolf of Saturn Six guide.

Warframe Nightwave guide

This guide to the Nightwave challenges in Warframe will go over end time for the series, the series 1 ranking rewards, the ways to gain standing with the Nightwave challenges, and all of the Wolf Cred offerings throughout Nightwave series 1.

Nightwave End Date

Nightwave Series 1 ends on either Sunday 19th or Monday 20th May 2019, depending on your region. The specific times for your region are as follows:

01:00 BST (UK) – May 20th 2019

02:00 CEST (Europe) – May 20th 2019

20:00 EST (East Coast US) – May 19th 2019

17:00 PST (West Coast US) – May 19th 2019

Nightwave Series 1 Ranking rewards

To check your standing, go to the Orbiter’s navigation console or click the banner on the lower-right corner of the screen. You can also interact with the radio scanner, just to the right of the ramp.

Earning standing is as simple as completing the Daily, Weekly, and Elite Weekly challenges. Daily rewards you with 1000 standing, while Weekly and Elite Weekly reward you with 3000 standing and 5000 standing respectively. You can also earn a nominal 50 standing for each Saturn Six Fugitive that is captured during missions. They spawn frequently, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding them. Below then are the standing rewards for each rank:

Rank Standing requirement Rewards 1 10,000 Saturn Six Sigil 2 20,000 Wolf of Saturn Six Glyphs (1x Light, 1x Dark) 3 30,000 50x Wolf Cred 4 40,000 2x Weapon Slot 5 50,000 The Wolf - Noggle Statue 6 60,000 50x Wolf Cred 7 70,000 3x Forma (a bundle) 8 80,000 Warframe Slot 9 90,000 Saturn Six - Emblem 10 100,000 Wolf Salute - Emote 11 110,000 Orokin Catalyst (built) 12 120,000 50x Wolf Cred 13 130,000 Nightwave - Sigil 14 140,000 Wild Frenzy - a augment mod for Grakata 15 150,000 20,000x Kuva 16 160,000 50x Wolf Cred 17 170,000 Wolf - Scrawl (Cosmetic for the K-Drive) 18 180,000 Bursting Mass - augment mod for the Mutalist Quanta 19 190,000 20,000x Kuva 20 200,000 50x Wolf Cred 21 210,000 Nightwave - Emblem 22 220,000 Napalm Grenades - an augment mod for Penta 23 230,000 Saturn Six - Captura Scene 24 240,000 50x Wolf Cred 25 250,000 Arcane Energize (Unranked) 26 260,000 Wolf Howl - Emote 27 270,000 3x Forma (a bundle) 28 280,000 Saturn Six Syandana 29 290,000 Umbra Forma (built) 30 300,000 Saturn Six Armour set 30+ Earn 10,000 Standing after reaching level 30. Repeatable. 15x Wolf Cred

Nightwave challenges

In order to obtain standing, you’ll need to complete challenges. Below are all of the currently available challenges in the game. The list will update constantly, with new daily and weekly challenges as they appear, so do check back often.

Daily challenges

Nightwave Challenge Name Nightwave Challenge Description Attractive Kill 150 enemies with Magnetic damage. Short Circuit Kill 150 enemies with Electricity damage. Reactor Kill 150 enemies with Radiation damage.

Weekly challenges

Nightwave Challenge Name Nightwave Challenge Description Cache Hunter Find all caches in 3 sabotage missions. Earth Fisher Catch 6 rare fish in the Plains of Eidolon Eliminator Complete 3 Exterminate missions Good Friend Help Clem with his weekly mission Operative Complete 3 spy missions Polarized Use Forma 3 times (not in Simulacrum) Protector Complete 3 mobile defence missions.

Elite Weekly challenges

Nightwave Challenge Name Nightwave Challenge Description Hydrolyst Hunter Kill or Capture an Eidolon Hydrolyst Kill Shot Kill 1500 enemies Sortie Expert Complete 3 sorties

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nightwave Series 1 Cred Shop

Before we go, here is a full list of all of the items available throughout Series 1 of Nightwave. Note that these items are on a seven day rotation and not all of them are offered at any given point.

Use the following search terms to narrow down the list: Aura, Weapon Skin, Alternative Helmet Blueprint, Weapons, and Other.

Item name Type of item Wolf Cred cost Corrosive Projection Aura 30 Dead Eye Aura 30 EMP Aura Aura 30 Enemy Radar Aura 30 Energy Siphon Aura 30 Infested Impedance Aura 30 Loot Detector Aura 30 Physique Aura 30 Pistol Scavenger Aura 30 Rejuvenation Aura 30 Rifle Amp Aura 30 Rifle Scavenger Aura 30 Shield Disruption Aura 30 Shotgun Scavenger Aura 30 Sniper Scavenger Aura 30 Speed Holster Aura 30 Sprint Boost Aura 30 Steel Charge Aura 30 Atterax Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Dual Zoren Dagger-Axe Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Fragor Brokk Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Grinlok Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Hek-Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Karak Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Marelok Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Scindo Dagger-Axe Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Scindo Manticore Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Tonkor Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint Weapon Skin 30 Ash Locust Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Ash Scorpion Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Atlas Tartarus Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Banshee Reverb Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Baruuk Meroe Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Chroma Amaru Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Chroma Drac Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Ember Backdraft Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Ember Phoenix Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Equinox Clisthert Helm Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Equinox Solstice Helmet Blueprint

Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Excalibur Mordred Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Excalibur Pendragon Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Frost Squall Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Gara Virago Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Garuda Bathory Helmet Blueprint

Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Harrow Suffragan Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Hydroid Triton Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Inaros Anubis Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Inaros Canopic Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Ivara Zirastra Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Khora Delphi Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Limbo Magrite Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Loki Essence Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Loki Swindle Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Mesa Longhorn Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Mesa Ovis Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Mirage Harlequin Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Mirage Trivelin Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Nekros Raknis Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Nekros Shroud Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Nezha Jinza Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Nidus Myxini Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Nidus Prion Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Nova Flux Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Nova Quantum Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Octavia Cadenza Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Revenant Vania Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Rhino Thrak Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Rhino Vanguard Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Saryn Hemlock Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Titania Aurai Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Titania Mab Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Trinity Aura Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Valkyr Bastet Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Valkyr Kara Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Vauban Armistice Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Vauban Esprit Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Vauban Gambit Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Volt Pulse Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Volt Storm Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Wukong Macak Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Zephyr Cierzo Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Zephyr Tengu Helmet Blueprint Alternative Helmet Blueprint 35 Ceramic Dagger Blueprint Weapons 50 Dark Dagger Blueprint Weapons 50 Dark Sword Blueprint Weapons 50 Glaive Blueprint Weapons 50 Heat Dagger Blueprint Weapons 50 Heat Sword Blueprint Weapons 50 Jaw Sword Blueprint Weapons 50 Pangolin Sword Blueprint Weapons 50 Plasma Sword Blueprint Weapons 50 5x Nitain Extract Other 15

Always available Saturn Six Ornament Other 40

Always available Orokin Catalyst (built) Other 75

Always available Orokin Reactor (built) Other 75

Always available Vauban Component Blueprints (1 for each part of the Vauban frame) Other 25 per part

Always available

That’s all of the tips we have for progressing through the Nightwaves in Warframe, but there’s plenty more to discover in Warframe beyond these challenges. Feel free to jump to our Warframe damage types guide to work out how best to use your new-found augmentations. If you’re looking for more information about the newest Warframe area, head to our Warframe Fortuna guide to learn how to access it.