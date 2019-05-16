Warframe Nightwave Series 1 - end date, ranking rewards and challenges
Nightwave challenges were recently introduced to Warframe and the first series of them end in the next few days. Since you only have a short amount of time, you’ll likely not have time to obtain every single rank if you’re just starting now, but we will be going over the principles of completing challenges in order to obtain standing for those ranking upgrades.
It may have been a while since you last touched Warframe, perhaps eagerly anticipating this update before diving back in. There’s certainly a lot of complexity in this game and this update only complicates things further, so be sure to glance through our Warframe guide to get up to speed before leaping into the new stuff.
Heavily tied into this challenge is the legend surrounding the Wolf of Saturn Six and his fugitives, which you can find out about in our Warframe Wolf of Saturn Six guide.
Warframe Nightwave guide
This guide to the Nightwave challenges in Warframe will go over end time for the series, the series 1 ranking rewards, the ways to gain standing with the Nightwave challenges, and all of the Wolf Cred offerings throughout Nightwave series 1.
Nightwave End Date
Nightwave Series 1 ends on either Sunday 19th or Monday 20th May 2019, depending on your region. The specific times for your region are as follows:
- 01:00 BST (UK) – May 20th 2019
- 02:00 CEST (Europe) – May 20th 2019
- 20:00 EST (East Coast US) – May 19th 2019
- 17:00 PST (West Coast US) – May 19th 2019
Nightwave Series 1 Ranking rewards
To check your standing, go to the Orbiter’s navigation console or click the banner on the lower-right corner of the screen. You can also interact with the radio scanner, just to the right of the ramp.
Earning standing is as simple as completing the Daily, Weekly, and Elite Weekly challenges. Daily rewards you with 1000 standing, while Weekly and Elite Weekly reward you with 3000 standing and 5000 standing respectively. You can also earn a nominal 50 standing for each Saturn Six Fugitive that is captured during missions. They spawn frequently, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding them. Below then are the standing rewards for each rank:
|Rank
|Standing requirement
|Rewards
|1
|10,000
|Saturn Six Sigil
|2
|20,000
|Wolf of Saturn Six Glyphs (1x Light, 1x Dark)
|3
|30,000
|50x Wolf Cred
|4
|40,000
|2x Weapon Slot
|5
|50,000
|The Wolf - Noggle Statue
|6
|60,000
|50x Wolf Cred
|7
|70,000
|3x Forma (a bundle)
|8
|80,000
|Warframe Slot
|9
|90,000
|Saturn Six - Emblem
|10
|100,000
|Wolf Salute - Emote
|11
|110,000
|Orokin Catalyst (built)
|12
|120,000
|50x Wolf Cred
|13
|130,000
|Nightwave - Sigil
|14
|140,000
|Wild Frenzy - a augment mod for Grakata
|15
|150,000
|20,000x Kuva
|16
|160,000
|50x Wolf Cred
|17
|170,000
|Wolf - Scrawl (Cosmetic for the K-Drive)
|18
|180,000
|Bursting Mass - augment mod for the Mutalist Quanta
|19
|190,000
|20,000x Kuva
|20
|200,000
|50x Wolf Cred
|21
|210,000
|Nightwave - Emblem
|22
|220,000
|Napalm Grenades - an augment mod for Penta
|23
|230,000
|Saturn Six - Captura Scene
|24
|240,000
|50x Wolf Cred
|25
|250,000
|Arcane Energize (Unranked)
|26
|260,000
|Wolf Howl - Emote
|27
|270,000
|3x Forma (a bundle)
|28
|280,000
|Saturn Six Syandana
|29
|290,000
|Umbra Forma (built)
|30
|300,000
|Saturn Six Armour set
|30+
|Earn 10,000 Standing after reaching level 30. Repeatable.
|15x Wolf Cred
Nightwave challenges
In order to obtain standing, you’ll need to complete challenges. Below are all of the currently available challenges in the game. The list will update constantly, with new daily and weekly challenges as they appear, so do check back often.
Daily challenges
|Nightwave Challenge Name
|Nightwave Challenge Description
|Attractive
|Kill 150 enemies with Magnetic damage.
|Short Circuit
|Kill 150 enemies with Electricity damage.
|Reactor
|Kill 150 enemies with Radiation damage.
Weekly challenges
|Nightwave Challenge Name
|Nightwave Challenge Description
|Cache Hunter
|Find all caches in 3 sabotage missions.
|Earth Fisher
|Catch 6 rare fish in the Plains of Eidolon
|Eliminator
|Complete 3 Exterminate missions
|Good Friend
|Help Clem with his weekly mission
|Operative
|Complete 3 spy missions
|Polarized
|Use Forma 3 times (not in Simulacrum)
|Protector
|Complete 3 mobile defence missions.
Elite Weekly challenges
|Nightwave Challenge Name
|Nightwave Challenge Description
|Hydrolyst Hunter
|Kill or Capture an Eidolon Hydrolyst
|Kill Shot
|Kill 1500 enemies
|Sortie Expert
|Complete 3 sorties
Nightwave Series 1 Cred ShopBefore we go, here is a full list of all of the items available throughout Series 1 of Nightwave. Note that these items are on a seven day rotation and not all of them are offered at any given point.
Use the following search terms to narrow down the list: Aura, Weapon Skin, Alternative Helmet Blueprint, Weapons, and Other.
|Item name
|Type of item
|Wolf Cred cost
|Corrosive Projection
|Aura
|30
|Dead Eye
|Aura
|30
|EMP Aura
|Aura
|30
|Enemy Radar
|Aura
|30
|Energy Siphon
|Aura
|30
|Infested Impedance
|Aura
|30
|Loot Detector
|Aura
|30
|Physique
|Aura
|30
|Pistol Scavenger
|Aura
|30
|Rejuvenation
|Aura
|30
|Rifle Amp
|Aura
|30
|Rifle Scavenger
|Aura
|30
|Shield Disruption
|Aura
|30
|Shotgun Scavenger
|Aura
|30
|Sniper Scavenger
|Aura
|30
|Speed Holster
|Aura
|30
|Sprint Boost
|Aura
|30
|Steel Charge
|Aura
|30
|Atterax Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Dual Zoren Dagger-Axe Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Fragor Brokk Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Grinlok Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Hek-Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Karak Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Marelok Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Scindo Dagger-Axe Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Scindo Manticore Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Tonkor Desert-Camo Skin Blueprint
|Weapon Skin
|30
|Ash Locust Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Ash Scorpion Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Atlas Tartarus Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Banshee Reverb Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Baruuk Meroe Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Chroma Amaru Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Chroma Drac Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Ember Backdraft Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Ember Phoenix Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Equinox Clisthert Helm Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Equinox Solstice Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Excalibur Mordred Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Excalibur Pendragon Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Frost Squall Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Gara Virago Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Garuda Bathory Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Harrow Suffragan Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Hydroid Triton Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Inaros Anubis Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Inaros Canopic Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Ivara Zirastra Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Khora Delphi Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Limbo Magrite Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Loki Essence Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Loki Swindle Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Mesa Longhorn Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Mesa Ovis Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Mirage Harlequin Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Mirage Trivelin Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Nekros Raknis Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Nekros Shroud Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Nezha Jinza Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Nidus Myxini Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Nidus Prion Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Nova Flux Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Nova Quantum Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Octavia Cadenza Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Revenant Vania Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Rhino Thrak Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Rhino Vanguard Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Saryn Hemlock Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Titania Aurai Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Titania Mab Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Trinity Aura Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Valkyr Bastet Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Valkyr Kara Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Vauban Armistice Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Vauban Esprit Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Vauban Gambit Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Volt Pulse Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Volt Storm Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Wukong Macak Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Zephyr Cierzo Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Zephyr Tengu Helmet Blueprint
|Alternative Helmet Blueprint
|35
|Ceramic Dagger Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Dark Dagger Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Dark Sword Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Glaive Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Heat Dagger Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Heat Sword Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Jaw Sword Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Pangolin Sword Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|Plasma Sword Blueprint
|Weapons
|50
|5x Nitain Extract
|Other
|15
Always available
|Saturn Six Ornament
|Other
|40
Always available
|Orokin Catalyst (built)
|Other
|75
Always available
|Orokin Reactor (built)
|Other
|75
Always available
|Vauban Component Blueprints (1 for each part of the Vauban frame)
|Other
|25 per part
Always available
That’s all of the tips we have for progressing through the Nightwaves in Warframe, but there’s plenty more to discover in Warframe beyond these challenges. Feel free to jump to our Warframe damage types guide to work out how best to use your new-found augmentations. If you’re looking for more information about the newest Warframe area, head to our Warframe Fortuna guide to learn how to access it.
