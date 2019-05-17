Best PC gaming deals of the week - 17th May 2019

Man alive, it’s a good time for some epic deals, eh? After last week’s mega haul, I didn’t think anything could possibly top it this week, but oh how your deals herald has been proved wrong. For not only are Epic slashing dozens of prices on new and unreleased games until June 13, but Green Man Gaming are also celebrating their birthday this month with a bunch more deals, while Fanatical have gone a bit loopy with their May Madness sale. And that’s before we get to all the graphics card deals and other miscellaneous hardware bargains going on. So, if you’ve been hankering for some cheap Monster Hunter: World, Resident Evil 2, Surviving Mars, anything made by Raw Fury, or GTA V action, read on. Your deals herald will provide.

Game deals

To celebrate their 9th birthday, Green Man Gaming are dishing out presents galore this weekend, with deals and discounts everywhere you look. Chief among them is 50% off Monster Hunter: World (or 45% off the deluxe version), as well as 51% off Okami HD and 50% off Resident Evil 2 – but hurry, as these deals will only be available until 4pm BST on Saturday (May 18).

Starting at 4pm today, meanwhile, are deals on Moonlighter (45% off), Frostpunk (40% off) and Kingdom Come Deliverance (40% off) among others, which will end on 4pm Sunday (May 19).

If you’ve played the excellent Devil May Cry 5 recently and have a hankering for a more historic kind of Dante action, then GamesPlanet are doing 79% off Ninja Theory’s DmC Devil May Cry, and 50% off the Devil May Cry HD Collection, which includes Devil May Cries 1-3 with shiny, spruced up graphics.

GamesPlanet also have the best deals on Raw Fury games I’ve seen so far, which seem to be discounted everywhere you look this weekend. Bad North, for instance, is 30% off here instead of just 25% off on Steam, while Gonner is 65% off instead of 60% off, so make sure you get your Raw Fury fix here rather than anywhere else.

You can also find 20% off Dead Cells, 75% off Rayman Legends, 75% off Dark Souls III, and a whopping 66% off Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, which I enjoyed immensely when I played it last year.

Fanatical, on the other hand, have become truly crazed with their May Madness sale. Enter the promo code MAY10 at checkout, for example, and you’ll get another 10% off your already heavily-discounted basket. This extends to the best Surviving Mars deal I’ve seen so far this week – a tasty 70% off – but be warned, this is a flash deal so stock may be limited. If it does run out by the time you read this, then your next best bet is 68% off over at GamesPlanet, which is better than both Steam and Green Man Gaming’s Surviving Mars discount.

In addition to Surviving Mars, there’s also 78% off Bayonetta, 50% off the Shenmue I & II double-pack, 14% off A Plague Tale: Innocence and a very agreeable 75% off GTA V‘s premium online edition.

Then, starting later today, you can get 73% off Observer, 33% off My Time at Portia and 42% off Overcooked 2 to name just a few of the top highlights.

They’ve also a good pre-order deal going on Total War: Three Kingdoms, too, where you can grab 18% off the game and get a bit of DLC to go with it.

UK deals:

Ultrawide monitor fans, rejoice, for the Acer Predator X34P is going super cheap this weekend after Ebuyer’s slashed £256 off its price. Now just £680, this curved 34in 3440×1440 monitor has Nvidia G-Sync support and a 120Hz refresh rate. I reviewed its very similar and very excellent sibling the Acer Predator Z35P last year (pictured above) and had lots of nice things to say about it – it’s not on my best gaming monitor list for nothing, you know – so I’m sure the X34P will serve you just as well if you decide to take the plunge.

As always, there’s another 8GB AMD Radeon RX 580 deal ready to be snapped up this week, but this time it isn’t PowerColor’s Red Dragon model – it’s Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 580 Gaming card, which can now be had for £170. This is still one of the best graphics cards you can buy for 1080p gaming, and at this price is a right old steal, especially when you get a copy of The Division 2 and World War Z with it as well.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more powerful, though, the how about Sapphire’s Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse for just £249? That’s £30 off its usual price, and one of the lowest I’ve seen for a card of this calibre, making it a great pick if you’re after something that can handle 1440p gaming as well as flawless 1080p. The same free game deal applies, too, making it even better value.

Amazon are also doing some very cheap RAM at the moment, too, with a 4GB stick of Ballistix Sport LT clocked at 2400MHz going for just £18. There are also some 8GB deals going on as part of the same promotion, too, but with all of them going for over £40, you may as well buy multiple 4GB jobs instead and save yourself a bit of money in the process.

US deals:

Yep, it’s another RX 580 deal all right. This time, it’s the Sapphire Pule Radeon RX 580 8GB. Normally $210, you can take $30 off that by applying the promo code EMCTAUC23 at checkout, taking its actual price down to $180. Plus, you get those two free games I mentioned above (The Division 2 and World War Z).

If you need a good 1920×1080 monitor to go with it, then the 24in BenQ GW2480 can currently be snapped up for just $120 – which is the cheapest price it’s ever been on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. It doesn’t have any special features like a high refresh rate or Nvidia G-Sync support or anything, but as you’ll see from my BenQ GW2480, this is a pretty decent screen for the money. Its colour accuracy isn’t amazing, all told, but unless you can spring for the $190 AOC G2460PF, this is probably as good as you’re going to get closer to the $100 mark.

Lapboard enthusiasts, meanwhile, will be pleased to hear that Corsair’s K63 wireless mechanical lapboard combo has also had $30 slashed off its usual price, meaning it can now be picked up for $130. I haven’t reviewed this model yet, so I can’t say how it compares to my current lapboard favourite, the Roccat Sova (which currently sits on my best gaming keyboard list), but it does have the added bonus of being able to remove the keyboard from the lapboard base so you can use it at your desk like normal as well. Alternatively, if you aren’t that fussed about the lapboard add-on, you can also pick up the regular wireless version of the K63 for $90 instead of $110.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!