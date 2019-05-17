Fortnite Fortbyte locations - #64 Rox on Stunt Mountain, #17 wooden fish building
Another day in the Fortbyte challenges, and this one asks you to dress up as Rox while standing atop of Stunt Mountain. If you know where to look, and we will tell you where to look, then this should be an easy challenge to complete, but note that you will need the Battle Pass for this one. New challenges unlock every day or so, requiring some specific conditions to unlock. There are a hundred in total and I will be going over all of them. Wish me luck.
Wish me luck because challenges that unlock every few days means I’m going to have to update this page a lot.
Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide
This guide will contain all the unlockable locations for each of the Fortbytes in Season 9 and detail any locations for Fortbytes that can be obtained in-game.
Fortbyte #17 – Wooden fish building location
Head for the hot springs towards the north-east of the map, namely the area at Grid Reference G2. It’s the south-western spring that will house the wooden fish. Simply enter its back fin to find the next Fortbyte piece at water level.
Fortbyte #24 – Fatal Fields location
You can either land on the island at Grid Reference F8 from the initial drop, or just head into the house manually. This is the largest house in the area and takes up the south-eastern part of the grid reference. When you enter, you’ll hear the Fortbyte unlock, so head upstairs to the first floor. From there, head to the end of the hall and into the right-hand door that’s furthest away from the stairs. This is the art room and you should see it nestled between the easel and the desk.
Fortbyte #36 – Frozen Island location
For this one, you need to ensure you are wearing the Sentinel skin. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Equip it and jump into any regular match. You can either land on the island at Grid Reference B9/B10 from the initial drop, or use the nearby ziplines to make your way over. When you get there, head for the southern-most point of this tiny island and you should see a prompt saying that it is locked. Provided you did equip the Sentinel Skin, this will unlock for you to collect.
Fortbyte #47 – Found Between Reboot Van, Pirate Camp, and Crashed Battlebus location
Grid Reference E3 leads to a forest just to the west of Lazy Lagoon. If you need a reference point to find this one, the Pirate Camp is on top of a hill just to the north of the Fortbyte, so from there, head south through to the next area. Head south and slightly to the west and eventually you’ll come across a dense forest with the Fortbyte surrounded by trees.
Fortbyte #55 – Found in Haunted Hills
Head to Haunted Hills in Grid Reference B2. The north-eastern crypt in the main area, not the ruined church to the east of Haunted Hills, is where the Fortbyte is located. This requires no other things to unlock and is relatively easy to find.
Fortbyte #64 – Accessible by Rox on Stunt Mountain
If you don’t know where Stunt Mountain is, it’s the big mountain in Grid Reference C4/C5. You’ll need to be wearing the Rox skin to unlock this one. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game).
Fortbyte #81 – Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge
Head to Grid Reference I8 and make sure you head to the peak of the mountain to the south-east of Paradise Palms. When you get there, you’ll see some cacti in a wedge shape and a pile of bones next to it. Provided it is currently daytime, or sunny in-game, then the Fortbyte piece will be available to collect.
Fortbyte #82 – Pressure Plate puzzle NW of The Block
This one is going to be a bit of a faff to organise. If you have a group of friends, a full squad to be precise, then three of you need to step on the three plates at Grid Reference D1, which has the small collection of trees near The Block.
The fourth member will then need to snag the Fortbyte puzzle piece. Play fair and take it in turns to step on the plate for the other players to grab the Fortbyte as well, because nobody likes that person who quits out of the game before everyone’s grabbed their Fortbyte piece.
Fortbyte #92 – Rock Love Spray lavafall location
South of the Pressure Plant -at Grid Reference H4, the wall you need to spray is on the large island in the river of lava. You’ll be able to see the Fortbyte hollowed out. If you have the Rock Love spray equipped, you’ll be able to spray onto the wall behind it and the Fortbyte will materialise. To unlock the Rock Love spray, you just need to get to Season level 2. You don’t even need to have purchased the Battle Pass to unlock it.
Loading Screen Week 2 Fortbyte location
Where this is referring to is the outhouse found near the dinosaurs in Grid Reference I9. Head to the south of the road where the road turns and you’ll see a building. Go to the outhouse behind it to find the Fortbyte. There’s been reports that you don’t need to have completed all of week 2’s challenges to find the Fortbyte, so just go to the outhouse and nab that Fortbyte when you can.
Fortnite Fortbyte challenge list
Finally, here is a table detailing all of the currently available Fortbyte challenges. This includes the challenges listed above, but also the challenges that rely on completing challenges or gaining experience. It’s advisable to use the search functionality in the top right hand corner of the table for the challenge you are looking for – using the challenge number is a good start.
|Fortbyte Challenge Number
|Fortbyte Challenge Description
|Is it currently doable?
|1
|175,000 xp
|Yes
|2
|UNKNOWN
|No
|3
|UNKNOWN
|No
|4
|UNKNOWN
|No
|5
|UNKNOWN
|No
|6
|UNKNOWN
|No
|7
|UNKNOWN
|No
|8
|UNKNOWN
|No
|9
|UNKNOWN
|No
|10
|60,000 xp
|Yes
|11
|UNKNOWN
|No
|12
|UNKNOWN
|No
|13
|Loading Screen #2
|No
|14
|UNKNOWN
|No
|15
|UNKNOWN
|No
|16
|UNKNOWN
|No
|17
|Found inside a wooden fish building
|Yes
|18
|UNKNOWN
|No
|19
|UNKNOWN
|No
|20
|UNKNOWN
|No
|21
|UNKNOWN
|No
|22
|UNKNOWN
|No
|23
|UNKNOWN
|No
|24
|Hidden in Fatal Fields
|Yes
|25
|Battle Pass Tier 40
|Yes
|26
|UNKNOWN
|No
|27
|UNKNOWN
|No
|28
|UNKNOWN
|No
|29
|UNKNOWN
|No
|30
|UNKNOWN
|No
|31
|UNKNOWN
|No
|32
|UNKNOWN
|No
|33
|UNKNOWN
|No
|34
|UNKNOWN
|No
|35
|225,000 xp
|Yes
|36
|Sentinel skin on frozen island
|yes
|37
|UNKNOWN
|No
|38
|UNKNOWN
|No
|39
|Complete 6 challenges from Week 2
|No
|40
|UNKNOWN
|No
|41
|UNKNOWN
|No
|42
|UNKNOWN
|No
|43
|UNKNOWN
|No
|44
|Battle Pass Tier 20
|Yes
|45
|UNKNOWN
|Yes
|46
|Battle Pass Tier 100
|No
|47
|Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus
|Yes
|48
|UNKNOWN
|No
|49
|UNKNOWN
|No
|50
|UNKNOWN
|No
|51
|UNKNOWN
|No
|52
|UNKNOWN
|No
|53
|UNKNOWN
|No
|54
|UNKNOWN
|No
|55
|Found within Haunted Hills
|Yes
|56
|UNKNOWN
|No
|57
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 25 times.
|Yes
|58
|UNKNOWN
|No
|59
|UNKNOWN
|No
|60
|UNKNOWN
|No
|61
|UNKNOWN
|No
|62
|UNKNOWN
|No
|63
|UNKNOWN
|No
|64
|Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain
|Yes
|65
|UNKNOWN
|No
|66
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 75 times.
|Yes
|67
|UNKNOWN
|No
|68
|UNKNOWN
|No
|69
|UNKNOWN
|No
|70
|UNKNOWN
|No
|71
|Complete 6 challenges from Week 1
|Yes
|72
|UNKNOWN
|No
|73
|UNKNOWN
|No
|74
|UNKNOWN
|No
|75
|UNKNOWN
|No
|76
|UNKNOWN
|No
|77
|UNKNOWN
|No
|78
|UNKNOWN
|No
|79
|UNKNOWN
|No
|80
|UNKNOWN
|No
|81
|Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge
|Yes
|82
|Accessible by solving the Pressure Plate puzzle NW of The Block
|Yes
|83
|UNKNOWN
|No
|84
|Battle Pass Tier 60
|Yes
|85
|30,000 xp
|Yes
|86
|UNKNOWN
|No
|87
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 50 times.
|Yes
|88
|UNKNOWN
|No
|89
|UNKNOWN
|No
|90
|Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 100 times.
|Yes
|91
|UNKNOWN
|No
|92
|Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall
|Yes
|93
|UNKNOWN
|No
|94
|UNKNOWN
|No
|95
|UNKNOWN
|No
|96
|Battle Pass Tier 80
|Yes
|97
|UNKNOWN
|No
|98
|UNKNOWN
|No
|99
|125,000 xp
|Yes
|100
|UNKNOWN
|No
