The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

House Flipper heads outside in the Garden Flipper DLC today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

17th May 2019 / 11:08PM

Running an illicit grass-growing operation in Garden Flipper.

As someone who has rolled lawns, built decking, knocked down old conservatories and more, I cannot think of few things I’d rather simulate less than the contents of Garden Flipper. Released today, it’s the first major expansion for House Flipper, Empyrean’s game of cleaning up other people’s messes and ordering shedloads of virtual Ikea furniture to conceal interior design sins. As the title might suggest, this one is about all things outdoors. Mow lawns, install garden furniture, plant flowers and generally act like you’re part of the Gardener’s World B-team. See the trailer below.

I may grumble (I’ve done too much gardening already), but it looks like a feature-packed expansion. There’s seventeen gardens to renovate and eight game systems, which you can see showcased below. Credit where due they’ve replicated a whole mess of gardening-related challenges, from shovelling gravel, digging holes, mowing and strimming with a variety of tools and assembling piles of garden furniture. Developers Empyrean boast that there’s over five hundred new items, many with variants, and more than two hundred and fifty plant types. Good for the green-fingered then.

As with the original game, it seems that there’s some teething troubles with this expansion. Initial Steam user reviews bring up a lot of small bugs that add up to a messy whole. Trees unable to be removed, missions not completing properly, and a few cases of people getting stuck horribly inside the foliage they just planted. While that last point is arguably realistic and why we should outlaw plants, gardens and people who enjoy mucking around outdoors, it probably doesn’t make for a great expansion. Still, a lot of interesting stuff, but perhaps best off waiting for a patch and/or discount.

The Garden Flipper DLC is out now on Steam for £10.25/€11.24/$13.49, or fractionally cheaper in a bundle with the main game. It’s published by Frozen District & PlayWay

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

House Flipper digging up gardens expansion in May

1

The 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2018 so far

21

Handyman 'em up House Flipper released

12

First-person renovator House Flipper looks ace

23

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Warframe revamps Jupiter in The Jovian Concord next week

1

Signs Of The Sojourner turns dialogue into a deck-building demo

1

Riot Games management seem unmoved after staff walkout

11

Metro Exodus gets back on track for two expansions

9