Have You Played... the Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

When Graham asked if you’d played Just Cause 2, he (correctly) spent most of his time praising the extent of its wanton destruction. Then he claimed that the multiplayer mod “lets you wreak the same havoc – and much more – in huge multiplayer servers.” I don’t think he realises how right he was.

The mod lets thousands of people play on the same map. It’s a case where quantity creates a qualitative change, where so many people with so many explosives start to stretch the upper bounds of words like ‘havoc’.

Especially at airports. They were places of spawning and of death, swarming with both players and gunfire from strafing jets. Without friends, existence on a Just Cause 2 multiplayer server was misery. With enough friends and patience, though, you could become one of the pricks in the planes and terrorise everyone on the ground as part of a 7-strong formation bombing squad.