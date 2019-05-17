The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Have You Played... the Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod?

Plane sailing

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

17th May 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

When Graham asked if you’d played Just Cause 2, he (correctly) spent most of his time praising the extent of its wanton destruction. Then he claimed that the multiplayer mod “lets you wreak the same havoc – and much more – in huge multiplayer servers.” I don’t think he realises how right he was.

The mod lets thousands of people play on the same map. It’s a case where quantity creates a qualitative change, where so many people with so many explosives start to stretch the upper bounds of words like ‘havoc’.

Especially at airports. They were places of spawning and of death, swarming with both players and gunfire from strafing jets. Without friends, existence on a Just Cause 2 multiplayer server was misery. With enough friends and patience, though, you could become one of the pricks in the planes and terrorise everyone on the ground as part of a 7-strong formation bombing squad.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Just Cause 2

142

Just Cause 3 Multiplayer Mod In The Works

4

Just Cause 2 Multiplayer Mod Introduces AI Scripting

2

Just 'Cause: Grand Theft Auto V Grappling Hook Mod

13

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mortal Kombat 11 guide - beginner's tips and tricks, how to Mercy

Blood spill in isle three

Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt - souls, heart chest locations, skeleton keys

Find them!

Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities - all the fatality codes

Finish them!

Winter sports sandbox Steep is free to keep this week

7