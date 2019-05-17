Podcast: The strongest friendships in games

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You’re a good person, reader, and I will always believe in you, no matter what. No, not you. The person behind you. No, to the left of… No, the other person. The one in the green– No, you, with the… NO. The person BEHIND you, I said. The person with– Oh great they’ve walked off now. This whole thing has been a waste of time. My only friend among you is gone because we’re several sentences into this intro and none of you can understand how pointing works. I hope you’re all happy. Here’s your god damned podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show.

Honestly.

We’re talking about friendships this week. Strong, soldierly companions and fun-loving drinking buddies. The pairs and groups of characters who we think are the closest chums. Brendan reckons Biggs and Wedge from the Final Fantasies are a good pair, but he also likes the mixed-up netball team of Pyre. Meanwhile Katharine enjoys the jabs and jibes of Aliya and her robo-mate Six in Heaven’s Vault. But also the animal pals of Night In The Woods.

We’re also had time to play stuff. Katharine has been rambling through Octopath Traveller, the Nintendo Switch JRPG soon to be out on PC. And Brendan has been getting his head cut off in Mordhau.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, whose best friend is the musical conception of harmony (they have pints together all the time).

