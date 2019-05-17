Podcast: The strongest friendships in games

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

17th May 2019 / 3:08PM

You’re a good person, reader, and I will always believe in you, no matter what. No, not you. The person behind you. No, to the left of… No, the other person. The one in the green– No, you, with the… NO. The person BEHIND you, I said. The person with– Oh great they’ve walked off now. This whole thing has been a waste of time. My only friend among you is gone because we’re several sentences into this intro and none of you can understand how pointing works. I hope you’re all happy. Here’s your god damned podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show.

Honestly.

We’re talking about friendships this week. Strong, soldierly companions and fun-loving drinking buddies. The pairs and groups of characters who we think are the closest chums. Brendan reckons Biggs and Wedge from the Final Fantasies are a good pair, but he also likes the mixed-up netball team of Pyre. Meanwhile Katharine enjoys the jabs and jibes of Aliya and her robo-mate Six in Heaven’s Vault. But also the animal pals of Night In The Woods.

We’re also had time to play stuff. Katharine has been rambling through Octopath Traveller, the Nintendo Switch JRPG soon to be out on PC. And Brendan has been getting his head cut off in Mordhau.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, whose best friend is the musical conception of harmony (they have pints together all the time).

Links:

The Biggses and Wedges throughout Final Fanatasy

Final Fantasy XV’s good boys

Alice B’s Heaven’s Vault review

Brendan’s Pyre review

Lara’s friendship with Jonah is just one thing Katharine noticed when benchmarking (supporter’s only)

Brendan’s Yakuza Kiwami review

John’s Night In The Woods review

Geralt gets drunk with his pals in The Witcher 3

Pip’s Life Is Strange review

Matt’s Mordhau review

SteamWorld Quest is coming out in a couple of weeks

And Octopath Traveller is out in June

