The Foxer
The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
30 things wot you might find in the human body
1. LVL – ALVEOLI (Dr. Breen)
2. CT GTSTR – CATGUT SUTURE (chrisol)
3. SPTPLT – SEPTUPLET (phlebas)
4. SBCSG LND – SEBACEOUS GLAND (Stugle)
5. ST NFMD NSS – STONE OF MADNESS (Gothnak)
6. GTF LR – GUT FLORA (chuckieegg)
7. SLT SFLNG RHNS – ISLETS OF LANGERHANS (Gothnak)
8. CNTRBND – CONTRABAND (richtysoe, Gothnak, Stugle)
9. SCTC – SCIATICA (Stugle)
10. BR MML – BARIUM MEAL (phlebas)
11. SP HNCT RFDD – SPHINCTER OF ODDI (Gothnak, Stugle)
12. CG DBL LVLV – CAGED BALL VALVE (Gothnak)
13. TB CCSMK – TOBACCO SMOKE (chrisol)
14. LDS HT – LEAD SHOT (Stugle)
15. CSTTR NSVRSLGMNT – COSTOTRANSVERSE LIGAMENT (chuckieegg)
16. PTXN – APITOXIN (Gothnak, phlebas)
17. FBLL – FABELLA (Gothnak)
18. NTRBSVRM CLRS – ENTEROBIUS VERMICULARIS (Gothnak)
19. THF RHM RS – THE FOUR HUMOURS (Stugle)
20. MNS TRLCP – MENSTRUAL CUP (AFKAMC)
21. CCH LRMPLNT – COCHLEAR IMPLANT (chrisol)
22. KRRSNRN GR – KERRISON RONGEUR (phlebas)
23. SPLNTR – SPLINTER (richtysoe, chrisol, Gothnak)
24. CRPT RSN – CORA PETERSON (Gothnak, AFKAMC)
25. CRMN – CERUMEN () or CARMINE (Dr. Breen) or CREMINI (Stugle)
26. CHRS TNBRNRD – CHRISTIAAN BARNARD (richtysoe)
27. LN – ULNA (Dr. Breen) or ALIEN (Arioch_RN)
28. CTB LRCP – ACETABULAR CUP (chuckieegg)
29. DLD – DILDO (Dr. Breen)
30. NFRTM PRLFSS – INFRATEMPORAL FOSSA (Dr. Breen)