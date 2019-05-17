The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

SOLUTIONS

30 things wot you might find in the human body

1. LVL – ALVEOLI (Dr. Breen)

2. CT GTSTR – CATGUT SUTURE (chrisol)

3. SPTPLT – SEPTUPLET (phlebas)

4. SBCSG LND – SEBACEOUS GLAND (Stugle)

5. ST NFMD NSS – STONE OF MADNESS (Gothnak)

6. GTF LR – GUT FLORA (chuckieegg)

7. SLT SFLNG RHNS – ISLETS OF LANGERHANS (Gothnak)

8. CNTRBND – CONTRABAND (richtysoe, Gothnak, Stugle)

9. SCTC – SCIATICA (Stugle)

10. BR MML – BARIUM MEAL (phlebas)

11. SP HNCT RFDD – SPHINCTER OF ODDI (Gothnak, Stugle)

12. CG DBL LVLV – CAGED BALL VALVE (Gothnak)

13. TB CCSMK – TOBACCO SMOKE (chrisol)

14. LDS HT – LEAD SHOT (Stugle)

15. CSTTR NSVRSLGMNT – COSTOTRANSVERSE LIGAMENT (chuckieegg)

16. PTXN – APITOXIN (Gothnak, phlebas)

17. FBLL – FABELLA (Gothnak)

18. NTRBSVRM CLRS – ENTEROBIUS VERMICULARIS (Gothnak)

19. THF RHM RS – THE FOUR HUMOURS (Stugle)

20. MNS TRLCP – MENSTRUAL CUP (AFKAMC)

21. CCH LRMPLNT – COCHLEAR IMPLANT (chrisol)

22. KRRSNRN GR – KERRISON RONGEUR (phlebas)

23. SPLNTR – SPLINTER (richtysoe, chrisol, Gothnak)

24. CRPT RSN – CORA PETERSON (Gothnak, AFKAMC)

25. CRMN – CERUMEN () or CARMINE (Dr. Breen) or CREMINI (Stugle)

26. CHRS TNBRNRD – CHRISTIAAN BARNARD (richtysoe)

27. LN – ULNA (Dr. Breen) or ALIEN (Arioch_RN)

28. CTB LRCP – ACETABULAR CUP (chuckieegg)

29. DLD – DILDO (Dr. Breen)

30. NFRTM PRLFSS – INFRATEMPORAL FOSSA (Dr. Breen)