Virtual reality garden exploration game Fujii blossoms next month

What’s better than a real garden, full of flowers and sunshine? A virtual one, obviously. Particularly when it comes to Fujii, a VR game scheduled to release next month, because there’s this happy, leafy bear to keep you company and play some sweet ukulele tunes as you explore about. You can meet them in the trailer below.

Even watching this trailer has put a smile on my face, so I can only imagine how blissed out I would be playing, particularly since it’s in VR.

The game begins with the player “emerging from a mystical tree,” as all games should. From there, you go about “watering, touching, and interacting in musical ways with plants and creatures.” This is basically how I do gardening, too, poking plants and singing to them. It works. I’m drowning in coriander right now.

You’ll be able to build your own garden in Fujii by gathering up seeds and planting them to your liking. Developers Funktronic Labs are hoping that’ll become a spot for “virtual relaxation.”

The other huge advantage of a VR garden, particularly when it comes to trying to relax in them, is that there are no bugs. Or, if they’re there, they’re those little glowing blips you can see flying around in the trailer that aren’t creepy or crawly at all. Real bugs take note. This is how you get people to like you. Follow the lead of the firefly.

Fujii is scheduled to release on Steam on June 27th, and supports HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, and Valve Index headsets.