What are we playing this weekend?

We have zero Alices in work today, and everything is collapsing. The life force of the RPS treehouse is drifting lazily out of all the windows, like some sort of JRPG miasma. Without the Alices, we’re doomed. Something drastic must be done. Perhaps… yes, here it is. Alice O told me only to use this strange device in an emergency. But if this isn’t a crisis, I don’t know what is. Let me just fiddle with the settings. In the meantime…
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
Alice B is on her holidays and probably happier than everyone here, honestly, how dare she.
Alice L
Alice L is Sheffield, probably drowning her sorrows in Henderson’s Relish.
Alice O
Alice O is doubtless waist-deep in a lake somewhere, laughing.
Bralice
Bralice was destroyed today in a mysterious blast of Aliceification.
Dalice
So, my PC isn’t working at the moment. It either thinks that my graphics card doesn’t work or the BIOS is not there. Not that this really matters as I’m not gaming at all this weekend – I’m going to a wedding. Regardless, we will see how it all goes when I get it fixed next week.
Gralice
I’ve just got a review build for Void Bastards, the procedural, first-person spaceship-boarder from some folks wot made BioShock. But I can’t talk about it yet, so I’ll keep playing and you’ll have to wait for the review.
Kalice
The end of Octopath Traveller is in sight now, I can feel it in my bones. Hopefully I’ll be able to draw a line under that this weekend, and then get some more SteamWorld Quest on the go, too. Fingers crossed!
This weekend I am playing a weird 3 Musketeers live game. I am catering for 70 people while roleplaying as a foul french chef.
Ollice
Oh, besides Mordhau, you mean? Well, now I actually have to think about my answer. Well, I’m heading home for my sister’s birthday this weekend, so we’ll probably use this chance to continue our fractured crawlthrough of Return of the Obra Dinn. And I think I might also find time to hop into Hades for a bit, because I’ve yet to see all the changes they’ve made with the latest update.