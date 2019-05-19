The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
10

Dota 2’s paid “avoid player” option is part of a pattern of developers sidelining anti-abuse features

Jay Castello

Contributor

19th May 2019 / 5:00PM

Dota 2‘s International 2019 Battle Pass has plenty of issues. As Matt wrote earlier this month, alongside a waterfall of cosmetics and a special mode, the pass will unlock an in-game assistant that seems to give owners an advantage over those who haven’t forked over at least £7.50/$10. But (as reported by The Verge) the pass is paywalling another key feature – the ability to avoid players.

Obviously, you shouldn’t have to pay to access the ability to not group up with abusive players. Valve calls this an “experimental” feature (by many accounts it’s not working well), suggesting that it could be extended out to all players after this test on Battle Pass owners. More surprising, then, is the fact that Dota 2 has been out for six years without the option to not have to play with someone ruining the fun, whether it be throwing games or yelling slurs. And yet, even though how other people act is a huge part of the experience of many online games, giving players the ability to regulate their interactions often seems to be a secondary concern for developers.

T.C. Sottek mentions this at The Verge, saying “in my first few months of Battlefield V, I witnessed outrageous amounts of racist harassment on a daily basis that was supposed to be fixed by EA’s allegedly clever moderation AI. (The system couldn’t even seem to block the n-word, and EA never returned my requests for comment about why it was so broken.)”

Respawn’s battle royale Apex Legends, too, launched earlier this year without any way to report players, and when it was added a couple of months later the patch notes focused mainly on how players would be able to squash cheaters rather than abusive teammates. But both are unacceptable behaviours that affect the experience of others.

And then there’s my old friend Overwatch, which despite recently bragging (seemingly without substantiation) about reducing its bad behaviour by 40% doesn’t have much to say about how it let it get that bad in the first place. Blizzard removed their avoid player option a couple of months after launch, and then added “Avoid As Teammate” almost a full two years later. The latter is limited, though, only allowing people to mark three others to avoid. (There are, it turns out, more than three abusive people playing Overwatch at any given time.) Console players couldn’t report others until 16 months after launch, and soon after adding that feature game director Jeff Kaplan said that “the bad behaviour is making the game progress, in terms of development, at a much slower rate.”

But improving player experience, particularly when it comes to removing bigotry and harassment, is development. These games are social spaces, especially since teamwork is necessary for the best results. It isn’t a separate experience from doing the shooty or magicky bits. Even from a purely business perspective, people are just as likely to drop off because they don’t like the other players as they are because they’re bored of the mechanics. And by this point, developers can hardly claim to be surprised that they need these kinds of features in order to reduce, if not prevent, abuse.

Dota adding an avoid player option, experimentally, six years after launch, and putting it behind a $10 paywall might be an extreme example. But Valve are far from alone in somehow seeing player interaction as separate from the game proper, and therefore making moderation tools a low priority.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (10)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends Wattson details - new character leak, release date, Wattson abilities & analysis

Zip Zap, let's place a Trap

1

Apex Legends update (Patch 1.1.1) - Apex Legends v1.1.1 patch notes analysed

New Fortified Passive, Sniper buffs, Wingman nerf, and more!

1

Apex Legends guns/weapons (1.1.1): best guns, weapon stats, Apex Legends weapons tier list

I got Havocs to the left of me, Longbows to the right...

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Roadwarden is an upcoming wilderness exploration interactive fiction, with a demo out now

Get unlost in Sumatra: Fate Of Yandi

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: ecological exploration, discreet doors, and feathered friends

2

2020's Call Of Duty reportedly switches studio mid-development

15