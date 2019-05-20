The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Gamer Network is hiring for a new tabletop site

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

20th May 2019 / 4:23PM

RPS used to have a boardgame column and we still regularly get people asking if they can write about tabletop games for us. There will soon be a better location for that kind of work, however. Gamer Network – the corporate overlords of RPS, Eurogamer, GamesIndustry.biz, and more – are launching a tabletop website and YouTube channel. They’re now hiring for all sorts of roles and this is your notice that you can apply.

The specific roles they’re looking to fill are editor-in-chief, section editor, staff writer, video producer/presenter and advertising account executive. So basically all of the roles, then.

There are more details about what each role requires and entails at those links. What’s not described is the plan for the site itself, but that’s part of what makes this exciting. If you’re an expert in tabletop games – boardgames, pen-and-paper, all that physical stuff – then this is your chance to define the direction of a major new site and YouTube channel. Get those CVs in.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Restage photographs to explore the past in Snapdragon

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - #07 Cuddle Up Rocky Umbrella, #22 Rox spray underpass, #08 Junk Junction Fortbyte

Steam Charts: rats, rage, rain, and rending

Against the dying of the charts

4

AMD's Navi GPU release date will likely coincide with new Ryzen CPUs later this summer

HEY LISTEN

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Restage photographs to explore the past in Snapdragon

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - #07 Cuddle Up Rocky Umbrella, #22 Rox spray underpass, #08 Junk Junction Fortbyte

Steam Charts: rats, rage, rain, and rending

Against the dying of the charts

4

AMD's Navi GPU release date will likely coincide with new Ryzen CPUs later this summer

HEY LISTEN