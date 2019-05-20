Risk of Rain 2 items & equipment guide - item stacking, Lunar items & Legendary items explained

The Risk of Rain 2 items list was where we all kinda figured Hopoo Games weren’t going to disappoint, considering the stellar array of items that had been added to the first Risk of Rain. Just take a look at that image above. All those different colours, shapes, and functions, each awakening a different strain of morbid curiosity in the player. What about that creepy white mask, eh? Or that rusty old key – what does that unlock, exactly?

The answers to these questions and much more can be found just below, in our lovely and concise Risk of Rain 2 items and equipment guide. We’ll walk you through not only every item and equipment type but also how you can come about these items, and what to look for when creating your next build in Risk of Rain 2.

This items and equipment guide is just one part of our larger series of Risk of Rain 2 guides.

Risk of Rain 2 items & equipment guide

Below we’ll walk you through how the different classes of item and equipment in Risk of Rain 2 work, and how to obtain them all. We’ll also go through some handy pointers on how to prioritise items for your overall build during a run, before explaining each and every item and equipment in the game and what they can do to aid (or in some cases, hinder) your survival.

If you’re looking for tips on how to unlock each of these items, then look no further than our definitive Risk of Rain 2 challenges guide for full details. Otherwise, everything you need to know is right here on this page, and you may use any of the links below to skip ahead to a section of your choice.

Item types & rarities explained

Risk of Rain 2’s list of items and equipment may not quite reach the length of its predecessor (yet!), let alone the scale of certain other roguelite games (The Binding of Isaac comes to mind); but each item here has been crafted with great care and thought. The vast majority of these items can be collected more than once to increase the strength of their effects. This is called item stacking, and its presence in Risk of Rain 2 allows you to build wide (lots of different items) or tall (lots of the same few items) with each run you make.

Currently there are six different types of item in the game including equipment, and we’ll go over them briefly now so you know what to expect from each:

Common (grey) – the most often-found items in Risk of Rain 2, can be dropped from Chests, Terminals, and Shrines of Chance.

– the most often-found items in Risk of Rain 2, can be dropped from Chests, Terminals, and Shrines of Chance. Uncommon (green) – less common items, can be dropped from Chests, Terminals, Shrines of Chance, and defeated Bosses.

– less common items, can be dropped from Chests, Terminals, Shrines of Chance, and defeated Bosses. Legendary (red) – the rarest of items that you can still find from Chests, Terminals, and Shrines of Chance. Larger, more expensive chests have a higher chance of dropping Legendary items, and Legendary Chests guarantee a Legendary drop.

– the rarest of items that you can still find from Chests, Terminals, and Shrines of Chance. Larger, more expensive chests have a higher chance of dropping Legendary items, and Legendary Chests guarantee a Legendary drop. Boss (gold) – powerful items that occasionally drop from a specific type of Boss.

– powerful items that occasionally drop from a specific type of Boss. Lunar (blue) – powerful items typically with both a positive and a negative effect. Can only be acquired by spending Lunar Coins at Lunar Pods or at the Bazaar Between Time (for more information on the latter, check out our Risk of Rain 2 stages/levels guide).

– powerful items typically with both a positive and a negative effect. Can only be acquired by spending Lunar Coins at Lunar Pods or at the Bazaar Between Time (for more information on the latter, check out our Risk of Rain 2 stages/levels guide). Equipment (orange) – activateable items that occupy your equipment slot (or slots if you are MUL-T – read more in our Risk of Rain 2 characters guide).

Best Risk of Rain 2 items – how to create a winning item build



I know, I know. Winning is a rather nebulous term to use in the context of Risk of Rain 2. What I really mean to show you is a handful of general pointers on how to create an item build that will get you through at least a couple of “Loops” through each set of stages (if you’re not sure what I’m talking about, learn about stages and “loops” over at our Risk of Rain 2 stages/levels guide).

Each of the different Risk of Rain 2 characters prioritises certain items above other characters, but there are some absolute truths when it comes to item builds. For instance: the key to a long run is insane damage potential. As your run continues, your enemies will continue to scale up until they will one-shot you no matter how much Health, no matter how many survival-focused items you have. The only defence is a mind-bogglingly good offense in the form of damage potential. Damage potential can be increased with four types of items:

Attack Speed (Soldier’s Syringe, Predatory Instincts, Berzerker’s Pauldron, Warbanner)

(Soldier’s Syringe, Predatory Instincts, Berzerker’s Pauldron, Warbanner) Critical Hit (Lens-Maker’s Glasses, Harvester’s Scythe, Predatory Instincts, Ocular HUD)

(Lens-Maker’s Glasses, Harvester’s Scythe, Predatory Instincts, Ocular HUD) On-Hit Items (Tri-Tip Dagger, Gasoline, Sticky Bomb, AtG Missile Mk. 1, Will-o’-the-wisp, Ukulele, Runald’s Band, Kjaro’s Band, Brilliant Behemoth, Ceremonial Dagger, Frost Relic, Unstable Tesla Coil, Sentient Meat Hook)

(Tri-Tip Dagger, Gasoline, Sticky Bomb, AtG Missile Mk. 1, Will-o’-the-wisp, Ukulele, Runald’s Band, Kjaro’s Band, Brilliant Behemoth, Ceremonial Dagger, Frost Relic, Unstable Tesla Coil, Sentient Meat Hook) General Damage Increase (Crowbar, Armor-Piercing Rounds, Shaped Glass)

Certain of these items are very dependent on your attack type (for example, Crowbar is much better for low-fire-rate, high-damage attacks like MUL-T’s Rebar Puncher than Commando’s Double Tap), but overall you should be focusing on building tall with these items, stacking together as many Soldier’s Syringes, Armor-Piercing Rounds, Harvester’s Scythes, Ceremonial Daggers (and so on) as you possibly can. Other excellent picks for characters who make more use of their non-primary skills (Huntress, Mercenary, Artificer) are the Bandolier, Backup Magazine, and Hardlight Afterburner.

If you find a 3D Printer later on in the game with one of these vital damage-based items, then you should seriously consider sacrificing some of your existing, less effective items for the greater cause of increased damage. But it’s important to bear in mind that having just one of these items stacked up ridiculously high often won’t cut it. Overall, 10 Soldier’s Syringes won’t get you as far as having 2 Soldier’s Syringes, 2 Armor-Piercing Rounds, a Ukulele, a Kjaro’s Band, and so on.

But besides all this, you’ll need to get through the early game in order to put together a full item build, and that does mean picking some items simply for survivability – particularly if you’re a very squishy character such as Huntress or Artificer. Some excellent picks for survivability are Leeching Seed, Tougher Times, Paul’s Goat Hoof, Medkit, Old War Stealthkit, and Foreign Fruit.

Full Risk of Rain 2 items list

Below you’ll find a full, detailed list of every item currently in Risk of Rain 2. Use the search bar at the top of the table to filter the list down to specific types of items by typing in phrases such as “Lunar”, or “critical”, or “Legendary” – you get the idea.

Icon Name Type Effect Soldier's Syringe Common Increases attack speed by 15% (+15% per stack) Tougher Times Common 15% (+15% per stack) chance to block incoming damage. Unaffected by luck. Monster Tooth Common Killing an enemy spawns a healing orb that heals for 4 (+4 per stack) health. Lens-Maker's Glasses Common Your attacks have a 10% (+10% per stack) chance to 'Critically Strike', dealing double damage. Paul's Goat Hoof Common Increases movement speed by 14% (+14% per stack). Bustling Fungus Common After standing still for 2 seconds, create a zone that heals for 4.5% (+2.25% per stack) of your health every second to all allies within 3m (+1.5m per stack). Crowbar Common Deal 150% (+30% per stack) damage to enemies above 90% health. Tri-Tip Dagger Common 15% (+15% per stack) chance to bleed an enemy for 240% base damage. Warbanner Common On level up drop a banner that strengthens all allies within 16m (+8m per stack).



Raise attack and movement speed by 30%. Cautious Slug Common Increases passive health regeneration by 250% (+150% per stack) while outside of combat. Personal Shield Generator Common Gain a 25 (+25 per stack) health shield. Recharges outside of danger. Medkit Common Heal for 10 (+10 per stack) health 1.1 seconds after getting hurt. Gasoline Common Killing an enemy ignites all enemies within 12m (+4m per stack).



Enemies burn for 150% (+75% per stack) base damage. Stun Grenade Common 5% (+5% per stack) chance on hit to stun enemies for 2 seconds. Bundle of Fireworks Common Opening a chest launches 8 (+4 per stack) fireworks that deal 300% base damage. Energy Drink Common Sprint speed is improved by 30% (+20% per stack). Backup Magazine Common Add +1 (+1 per stack) charge of your Secondary skill. Sticky Bomb Common 5% (+2.5% per stack) chance on hit to attach a bomb to an enemy, detonating for 250% damage (+125% per stack). Rusted Key Common A hidden cache containing an item will appear in a random location in each stage. (Increases rarity of the item per stack). Armor-Piercing Rounds Common Deal an additional 20% damage (+10% per stack) to bosses. AtG Missile Mk. 1 Uncommon 10% chance to fire a missile that deals 300% (+300% per stack) damage. Will-o'-the-wisp Uncommon On killing an enemy, spawn a lava pillar in a 12m (+2.4m per stack) radius for 350% (+280% per stack) base damage. Hopoo Feather Uncommon Gain +1 (+1 per stack) maximum jump count. Ukulele Uncommon 25% chance to fire chain lightning for 80% damage up to 3 (+2 per stack) targets within 20m (+2m per stack) Leeching Seed Uncommon Dealing damage heals you for 1 (+1 per stack) health. Predatory Instincts Uncommon Critical Strikes increases attack speed by 10%. Maximum cap of 30% (+30% per stack) attack speed. Also increases Critical Strike Chance by 5%. Red Whip Uncommon Leaving combat boosts your movement speed by 30% (+30% per stack). Old War Stealthkit Uncommon Chance on taking damage to gain 40% movement speed and invisibility for 3s (+1.5s per stack). Chance increases the more damage you take. Harvester's Scythe Uncommon Gain 5% critical chance. Critical strikes heal for 8 (+4 per stack) health. Fuel Cell Uncommon Hold an additional equipment charge (+1 per stack). Reduce equipment cooldown by 15% (+15% per stack). Infusion Uncommon Killing an enemy increases your health permanently by 1, up to a maximum of 100 (+100 per stack) health. Bandolier Uncommon 18% (+10% per stack) chance on kill to drop an ammo pack that resets all cooldowns. Berzerker's Pauldron Uncommon Killing 3 enemies within 1 second sends you into a frenzy for 6s (+4s per stack). Increases movement speed by 50% and attack speed by 100%. Rose Buckler Uncommon Increase armor by 30 (+30 per stack) while sprinting. Runald's Band Uncommon 8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic ice blast, slowing them by 80% and dealing 250% damage (+125% per stack). Kjaro's Band Uncommon 8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic flame tornado, dealing 500% damage (+250% per stack). Chronobauble Uncommon Slow enemies on hit for -60% movement speed for 1s (+1s per stack). Wax Quail Uncommon Jumping while sprinting boosts you forward by 10m (+10m per stack). Brilliant Behemoth Legendary All your attacks explode in a 4m (+1.5m per stack) radius for a bonus 60% damage to nearby enemies. Ceremonial Dagger Legendary Killing an enemy fires out 3 (+3 per stack) homing daggers that deal 150% base damage. Frost Relic Legendary Killing an enemy surrounds you with 3 icicles that deal 3x33% damage. Happiest Mask Legendary Killing enemies has a 10% chance to spawn a ghost of the killed enemy with 500% damage. Lasts 30s (+30s per stack) H3AD-5T v2 Legendary Increase jump height. Creates a 10m radius kinetic explosion on hitting the ground, dealing 2300% base damage that scales up with speed. Recharges in 10 (-50% per stack) seconds. N'kuhana's Opinion Legendary Store 100% (+100% per stack) of healing as Soul Energy. After your Soul Energy reaches 10% of your maximum health, fire a skull that deals 250% of your Soul Energy as damage. Unstable Tesla Coil Legendary Fire out lightning that hits 3 (+3 per stack) enemies for 200% base damage every 0.5 seconds. The Tesla Coil switches off every 10 seconds. 57 Leaf Clover Legendary All random effects are rolled +1 (+1 per stack) times for a favorable outcome. Sentient Meat Hook Legendary 20% (+20% per stack) chance on hit to fire homing hooks at up to 10 (+5 per stack) enemies for 100% damage. Alien Head Legendary Reduce skill cooldowns by 25% (+25% per stack). Soulbound Catalyst Legendary Kills reduce equipment cooldown by 4s (+2s per stack). Dio's Best Friend Legendary Upon death, this item will be consumed and you will be returned to life with 3 seconds of invulnerability. Hardlight Afterburner Legendary Add +2 (+2 per stack) charges of your Utility Skill. Reduces Utility skill cooldown by 33%. Wake of Vultures Legendary Gain the power of any killed elite monster for 8s (+5s per stack). Brainstalks Legendary Upon killing an elite monster, enter a frenzy for 3s (+2s per stack) where skills have no cooldowns. Rejuvenation Rack Legendary Heal +100% (+100% per stack) more. Titanic Knurl Boss Increase maximum health by 40 (+40 per stack) and health regeneration by 1.6 (+1.6 per stack) health / second. Queen's Gland Boss Every 30 seconds, summon a Beetle Guard with bonus 300% damage and 100% health. Can have up to 1 (+1 per stack) Guards at a time. Shaped Glass Lunar Increase base damage by 100% (+100% per stack). Reduce maximum health by 50% (+50% per stack). Brittle Crown Lunar 30% chance on hit to gain 3 (+3 per stack) gold. Lose gold equal to the amount you are hit for OR lose % gold equal to the % maximum health you lost. Chooses the greater of the two. Transcendence Lunar Convert all but 1 health into regenerating shields. Gain 50% (+25% per stack) maximum health. Corpsebloom Lunar Heal +100% (+100% per stack) more. All healing is applied over time. Can heal for a maximum of 10% (reduced by 50% per stack) of your health per second. Gesture of the Drowned Lunar Reduce Equipment cooldown by 50% (+50% per stack). Forces your Equipment to activate whenever it is off cooldown.

Risk of Rain 2 equipment list

And now, let’s go through every piece of Risk of Rain 2 equipment in the same fashion. As before, you can use the search bar at the top of the table to filter the below table.

Icon Name Type Effect Cooldown Disposable Missile Launcher Equipment Fire a swarm of 12 missiles that deal 12x300% damage. 45s Foreign Fruit Equipment Instantly heal for 50% of your maximum health. 45s Primordial Cube Equipment Fire a black hole that draws enemies within 30m into its center. Lasts 10 seconds. 60s Ocular HUD Equipment Gain +100% Critical Strike Chance for 8 seconds. 60s The Back-up Equipment Call 4 Strike Drones to fight for you. Lasts 25 seconds. 100s Preon Accumulator Equipment Fires preon tendrils, zapping enemies within 35m for up to 600% damage/second. On contact, detonate in an enormous 20m explosion for 4000% damage. 140s Milky Chrysalis Equipment Sprout wings and fly for 15 seconds. Gain +20% movement speed for the duration. 60s Royal Capacitor Equipment Call down a lightning strike on a targeted monster, dealing 3000% damage and stunning nearby monsters. 20s The Crowdfunder Equipment Fires a continuous barrage that deals 100% damage per bullet. Costs $1 per bullet. Cost increases over time. N/A Gnarled Woodsprite Equipment Gain a Woodsprite follower that heals for 1.5% of your maximum health/second. Can be sent to an ally to heal them for 10% of their maximum health. 15s Radar Scanner Equipment Reveal all interactables within 500m for 10 seconds. 45s Glowing Meteorite Lunar Equipment Rain meteors from the sky, damaging ALL characters for 600% damage per blast. Lasts 20 seconds. 140s Helfire Tincture Lunar Equipment Ignite ALL characters within 9m. Deal 5% of your maximum health/second as burning to yourself. The burn is 0.5x stronger on allies, and 24x stronger on enemies. Lasts for 8s. 45s Effigy of Grief Lunar Equipment ALL characters within are slowed by 50% and have their armor reduced by 20. Can be picked back up. N/A

And that’s every item currently in Risk of Rain 2! Hopefully you’ve emerged with one or two new tricks up your sleeve when it comes to perfecting the item build for your next run through Risk of Rain 2’s hellish landscapes and swarms of monstrous entities. Best of luck to you, and remember to check back often for all the latest stats and updated information on these items.