AMD Navi GPUs could be revealed as early as next week

Well, so much for waiting until June for the reveal of AMD’s Navi GPUs at their big E3 event, as the latest rumours suggest we could see two Navi GPUs announce themselves to the world in less than a week – mostly likely when AMD take to the stage at this year’s big Computex tech show over in Taiwan.

Codenamed the Navi XT and Navi Pro (but also allegedly called the Radeon RX 3070 and Radeon RX 3080), these two graphics cards will apparently be revealed on Monday May 27, which just happens to be the same day as AMD head lady Dr Lisa Su’s key note speech. Handy that, eh?

Personally, I’m a little sceptical about the information given how much emphasis AMD have been put on E3 as opposed to Computex so far, but according to the rumourmongers over at WccfTech, it was actually a spokesperson from graphics card maker Sapphire who allegedly spilled the beans to Chinese media in an article that’s since been taken down. That lends it a little more credibility, you might say, as opposed to simply being pulled out of thin air, but how legit these supposedly leaked deets are is very much up for debate given they’ve now vanished from existence.

Still, according to this most tenuous of tenuous leaks, the Navi XT will apparently offer slightly better speeds than Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 and will cost $499 – which is roughly what you currently have to spend to get a lower-end RTX 2070. If true, then, this could be a pretty sweet price indeed if the Navi XT is going to be a bit faster.

The Navi Pro, on the other hand, will cost $399 and be more of a halfway house between the RTX 2070 and Nvidia’s next card down, the RTX 2060. This could be a slightly harder sell, given how RTX 2060 cards cost around $349 at time of writing, but again, might be worth the extra expense if the Navi Pro’s performance is closer to the RTX 2070 end of the scale than the RTX 2060.

Admittedly, we won’t know for sure whether this is all just a load of hogwash until AMD’s Computex keynote actually takes place next Monday – which starts at 10am Taipei time, which is 7pm PT on the Sunday evening, and 2am on Monday UK time (joy of joys). I mean, it could happen. After all, AMD used their CES 2019 keynote speech to unveil the Radeon 7, so they may well do the same again for their two Navi cards at Computex with a bigger, more detailed and more public-facing event next month at E3. It’s just impossible to say one way or the other right now.

Either way, though, at least we won’t have to wait too long to see if it’s all true. In the mean time, you can catch up on all the other Navi shenanigans over on our AMD Navi hub page.