The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Cities: Skylines enrols Campus expansion

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st May 2019 / 8:00PM

Laid-back city-builder Cities: Skylines today enters the period of supreme slack with the addition of universities in its latest expansion. ‘Campus’ is its name, and building campuses is its game. You too can establish fine educational establishments for students to doss about, build sports arenas for them to shout in, and shape your city’s policies to enable their idleness. It’s possible you may find some benefits to educating and occupying young people, I suppose. Their vomiting in the streets might sate seagulls who’d otherwise be mugging grannies for chips, for example.

Campuses are the main feature of Campus, obvs, coming in three forms: university; trade school; and liberal arts college. They can churn out academia to unlock new buildings, produce doodads to display in museums, and even hold wee graduation ceremonies.

These are clearly inspired by American schools, as you can build a variety of sporting grounds–baseball, basketball, athletics, swimming, and American handegg–and manage them a little by hiring coaches, customising your kit and busses, selling tickets, and such. Even as a supporter of my local football team, American schoolsport culture baffles me.

Skylines not being a mega-serious sim, expect more colour and texture for your city rather than deep consequences. You probably will not find universities focusing on profitable overseas students to the extent that they tear down lovely old buildings for endless ugly new student blocks, displacing long-term residents and businesses to flood the city with fleeting nuisances (HI UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH, HOW’S IT GOING?).

As is the way for strat-o-sims published by Paradox, the paid expansion is accompanied by a free update adding new bits for all Skylines players. These include a public library and academic library to build, a reworked education system where people progress through stages as they grow up, and bus line customisation. See the version 1.12.0 patch notes for more on both the DLC and the patch.

Cities: Skylines – Campus is out now on Steam, priced at £10.29/€12.99/$12.99. The base game has a 75% discount for a few days too, bringing it down to £6.

Tying into the theme is another decorative DLC made by a Skylines modder. The University City Content Creator Pack, also released today, adds 68 new buildings and 15 props to make a city feel student-y for £4. Creator Michael “KingLeno” Warren has made oh so many free bits before.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cities: Skylines' new Natural Disasters expansion is spectacularly horrifying

A beautiful end of the world

12

Wot I Think: Cities Skylines - Snowfall

Winter wonderland?

28

Wot I Think - Cities: Skylines After Dark

Tourist Traps and Boxy Bears

43

Wot I Think: Cities: Skylines

Peak districts

121

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Path Of Exile: Legion invites players to beat up all of NotValhalla

The Longest Journey looks great for its age with new texture mod

1

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day 18

Rolling on the floor weeping

2

American Fugitive raises a ruckus on PC today

6