Mordhau patch notes & future content - official duel mode, modding tools, new maps

If, like me, you’ve been having a tremendously good time with Mordhau since its release just the other week, then you’ll no doubt be interested in all the upcoming content and new features that developers Triternion have promised are on their to-do list. Our Mordhau patch notes and future content guide will not only run through everything that’s changed in Mordhau since its release, but also give you a glimpse at everything that’s coming soon to this marvellous medieval brawler, from new maps and game modes to modding support, and more.

If you’re scratching your head and asking what all this Mordhau stuff is all about, then you’d better check out our Mordhau guide guide, where you’ll find some rather useful beginner’s explanations alongside advanced tips to get you to the top of the leaderboards in no time. You’ll also find links there to every other section of our guides series, from stats and opinions on the various Mordhau weapons to my in-depth exploration of the Mordhau melee combat system, and much more.

Mordhau patch notes & future content guide

Whether you’re interested in what’s next for Mordhau in terms of future content, or if you’re just looking to check up on the recent Mordhau patch notes, everything you’re after is a simple mouse-click away. Click any of the links just below to skip ahead to a specific section.

Official Mordhau 1v1 Duel mode

Yes, an official Mordhau duelling game mode is in the works! Triternion confirmed that in their attempts to bring some more ranked and competitive modes into Mordhau, they’ll be starting with 1v1 duels. Which is good news for many of us who have had to content ourselves with the unofficial duelling servers set up using Deathmatch or Skirmish game modes, which aren’t exactly ideal as the 1v1 rules can simply be ignored by a handful of misguided ignorami.

This whole process is likely to be very familiar for those of you who played Chivalry back in the day. First we had unofficial duelling servers, and then later an official duel mode was brought out which gave players a much more automated and regulated environment where they can prove their worth in glorious single combat. We’ve no details on the exact inner workings of this new Mordhau duelling game mode, but one thing I fully expect is that we’ll be fighting on all the same maps we always have been, rather than new maps being created specifically for duels.

Well, I say “the same maps we always have been”, but in fact we’re likely to have at least two new maps introduced by the time the duelling mode is released…

New maps – Feitoria and Castello

Feitoria and Castello are, by all accounts, the next maps we’ll be seeing introduced to Mordhau’s seven existing locations. Feitoria, pictured above, is the map we have the most details on, as well as a handful of screenshots; while Castello remains something of a mystery. Some have said that Castello is in fact an expanded version of the tiny map Contraband, made fit for the larger-scale game modes like Frontline and Horde. But this would be a little odd, because it would make Contra-stello the first map that changes names between its larger and smaller variants. But we’ll have to wait and see what Triternion develop.

For full details on the new maps (along with every existing map in Mordhau), have a gander over at our Mordhau maps & locations guide.

Mordhau modding tools

Now this is a rather exciting prospect. Triternion have confirmed that one longer-term goal once the above have been achieved is to release a selection of modding tools for players and creators to use for all manner of interesting concepts. Unfortunately at this time we haven’t been given any further details than this, so all we can do is speculate on what exactly “modding tools” means.

But I think we can reasonably expect a variety of new creations to arise from such a selection of tools. New user-created maps; new game modes with unique rules and concepts; player-created skins for weapons and armour; perhaps even new weapons, depending on the sophistication and limitations of the tools players are given. It’s certainly very exciting, and fits right in with the already existing system of player-run servers, where hosts have already started to set up their own environments with unique rules, from Frontline matches without horses or team damage to Skirmish 1v1s where shields are banned, and so on. Lots of possibilities here.

New weapon and armour skins, character options

Finally, we’re likely to see a smattering of new skins and character customisation options released with each content update for Mordhau over the coming months. New skins for weapons have already been released in patches since the game’s release on 29th April (check the patch notes below for full details), and it’s a no-brainer for Triternion to continue adding snazzy-looking handle and blade variants for their enormous roster of weapons and items, just as it is to add more haircuts and other appearance options so players can perfect their latest loadout’s look.

Speaking of loadouts (what a segue, eh?), we’ve got a pretty sweet Mordhau builds/loadouts guide for you to check out if you want to know how best to spend those 16 points of yours.

Mordhau patch notes archive – full patch notes since release

That’s all we know so far regarding future updates for Mordhau; but just below you’ll also find a full list of all patch notes since Mordhau’s release. Simply click on any of the boxes to expand them and view the details of whatever update you choose.

Note: tiny hotfixes that don’t introduce new features and significant changes have been omitted.

Mordhau Patch #6 Patch Notes (May 15 2019) - changes to kick, shields, chase mechanic, thrusts, toolbox, new weapon skins Gameplay Spectators can no longer initiate or participate in vote kicks

Starting votekicks and casting votes against enemies is no longer possible in team modes

Avoiding votekicks by leaving the server is no longer possible

Votekicks now need more vote majority to succeed

Fixed unlocking getting stuck

Fixed high level unlocks staying locked despite reaching the level

Added Gothic buckler skin

Added Kleines Messer (Cleaver skin)

Added Baron’s Cutter (Cleaver skin) Combat Kicks now have more range against active held blocks and recovery. This will significantly increase range of kicks against shields and fist block only (Doesn’t affect parries/timed blocks)

Increased kick tracer width slightly (making it more reliable in facehug range)

Nerfed chase mechanic slightly – now has a bit less activation range & movement speed bonus upon activation. This will make it weaker mostly against unarmored builds.

Increased stab early release by 25ms (this will make all stabs hit very slightly slower) Weapons & Equipment Heater and Kite shield block adjusted, it is now slightly easier to hit around these shields

Fixed parry backpedal speed being lower on targe/buckler than regular parry

Fixed eveningstar having 5 stamina on hit instead of 10 on stabs

Mallet and Blacksmith hammer now have more range

Mallet repair ability buffed

Deployable ballista can now turn more, has faster ammo replenish and has slightly more health

Deployable spikes now have slightly more width, covering more area

Toolbox now spawns with 5 out of 6 ammo and now resupplies 6 ammo at ammo boxes instead of 3

Smokes now disable chase mechanic Maps & Gamemodes Frontline capturing & neutralizing is now faster

Fixed straw shack roof having no collision on MountainPeak

Fixed some icicles

Fixed attempt for bug in BR where if you die at warmup 1 second you can get the defeat screen despite respawning Networking Potential fix for slots not being reserved for existing players on map change

Potential fix for server browser not working for some people / not seeing any servers

Server browser and matchmaking filters now save properly Visuals & Misc. Shortspear holster is only on the back

Fixed floating weapons in demos Audio Lowered volume of ballista hit sound AI Fixed bots being given too many turds up-front in certain cases, which would cause them to unload the volleys of turd reserves even long after the player leaves the stuck spot

Horde bots turds now have AOE damage, nerfing the ability to avoid the horde by camping towers and other places where the horde can’t reach the player UI Scoreboard now automatically scrolls to always show the player’s entry [collapse]