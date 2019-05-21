The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
29

Valve on Assassin's Creed, Notre Dame and "positive" review bombing

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

21st May 2019 / 6:04PM

When Valve implemented Steam’s anti-review-bombing policy in March – manual exclusion of “off topic” review clusters from a game’s overall score – they’d not given much thought to what a ‘positive’ review bomb could look like. Just one month later, Notre Dame cathedral goes up in holy smoke and Ubisoft bring in a flood of positive press (and reviews) for Assassin’s Creed Unity through a Uplay giveaway and a half-million-dollar donation to help rebuild the landmark. This has led Valve to a rare bit of public introspection on how they should even define “off-topic”, shared in this official blog post.

Valve’s decision is to just let Unity’s score be, although the reasoning they use in the blog post to reach that point is interesting. They cite a relatively small impact on the game’s overall score as one particular reason, although don’t mention that it might be a bad look to not count reviews encouraged by charitable action. Interestingly, they say that Steam sales of the game sharply increased, even during the Uplay giveaway, combined with a major influx of returning players giving the game another look. Many reviews seemed to be from these fresh or returning users. In short, even if you ignore the positive aspect, they feel this particular edge-case didn’t fit the definitions they’d established previously, mostly due to context.

In the end, it’s a moral decision. Much as Valve may like to set hard rules (ideally ones that can be enforced through algorithm) there are always going to be edge cases like this, where no rules exist. It’s then up to actual human beings to debate and discuss. While impersonally phrased, this case gives us a look at the company’s more human side and the internal debates that they had. Even if the end result was not especially dramatic (they did nothing), I’d like to see more like these, actually providing us with their reasoning (whether we agree with it or not) for their decisions.

Valve has built up a reputation as being a cold and impersonal corporation, more interested in running a massive vending machine than a communicative store. Communication goes a long way to improving that image, though hopefully next time it won’t take an entire cathedral burning down to get some answers from the company. Still, if that’s what it takes…

That was a joke, by the way.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (29)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Path Of Exile: Legion invites players to beat up all of NotValhalla

The Longest Journey looks great for its age with new texture mod

1

Cities: Skylines enrols Campus expansion

1

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day 18

Rolling on the floor weeping

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Path Of Exile: Legion invites players to beat up all of NotValhalla

The Longest Journey looks great for its age with new texture mod

1

Cities: Skylines enrols Campus expansion

1

Ritual Of The Moon diary: day 18

Rolling on the floor weeping

2