Fortnite Fortbyte locations - #06 Yay at the Ice cream shop, #72 Salty Springs Fortbyte, #07 Cuddle Up Rocky Umbrella

Fortnite’s Fortbyte challenges have been going for nearly three weeks now and today asks you to get excited about ice cream. Found west of the racetrack, the ice cream shop has been modernised a little bit, but is in the same place it’s always been. If you know where to look, and we will tell you where to look, then this should be an easy challenge to complete, but note that you will need the Battle Pass for this one. New challenges unlock every day or so, requiring some specific conditions to unlock. There are a hundred in total and I will be going over all of them. Wish me luck.

Wish me luck because challenges that unlock every few days means I’m going to have to update this page a lot.

Now into its ninth season, Fortnite is a global juggernaut when it comes to just how popular it still is. There’s still a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important “Victory Royale”, but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress. For some beginner’s tips, make sure you go to our main Fortnite guide hub for every single thing you need to know to get started. Alternatively, you can head back to our Fortnite week 2 challenges guide for an overview of all the weekly challenges for this Season in Fortnite.

Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide

This guide will contain all the unlockable locations for each of the Fortbytes in Season 9 and detail any locations for Fortbytes that can be obtained in-game.

Fortbyte #06 – Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

The ice cream shop is in the desert, found in Grid Reference I7, is close to the race-track to the east of it. You’ll need to have unlocked the “Yay!” emote, which thankfully only needs you to get Rank 14 in this current season. It’s a free unlockable, so no Battle Pass is necessary.

Fortbyte #07 – Accessible by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

West of Lazy Lagoon, specifically at Grid Reference E3. There is a rocky umbrella that is actually in the hollowed out of the ground. Head to the handle to find the Fortbyte. You’ll need to use the Cuddle Up Emoticon to reveal it, which thankfully only requires you to have achieved level six on the Free pass. This isn’t all that hard if you’ve completed some of the other challenges. Find out more on that in our Fortnite week 2 challenges guide.

Fortbyte #08 – Junk Junction location

Right near the centre building of Junk Junction, where Grid Reference B1/B2 cross over, there is a pallet with a bedside table, and a nasty looking mattress. This is just before the door to the lower level and has a broken TV near it too. The Fortbyte you seek is on the bed.

Fortbyte #17 – Wooden fish building location

Head for the hot springs towards the north-east of the map, namely the area at Grid Reference G2. It’s the south-western spring that will house the wooden fish. Simply enter its back fin to find the next Fortbyte piece at water level.

Fortbyte #22 – Rox Spray underpass location

In the south-western part of Neo Tilted, which is at Grid Reference D6, there is a large underpass where larger trucks could feasibly go through. To the left of a broken down truck and trailer, there is a wall with a Fortbyte phased out. You’ll need to use the Rox Spray to reveal it, which not only requires you to have the Battle Pass, but achieve level six – which admittedly isn’t all that hard if you’ve completed some of the other challenges. Find out more on that in our Fortnite week 2 challenges guide.

Fortbyte #24 – Fatal Fields location

You can either land on the island at Grid Reference F8 from the initial drop, or just head into the house manually. This is the largest house in the area and takes up the south-eastern part of the grid reference. When you enter, you’ll hear the Fortbyte unlock, so head upstairs to the first floor. From there, head to the end of the hall and into the right-hand door that’s furthest away from the stairs. This is the art room and you should see it nestled between the easel and the desk.

Fortbyte #36 – Frozen Island location

For this one, you need to ensure you are wearing the Sentinel skin. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Equip it and jump into any regular match. You can either land on the island at Grid Reference B9/B10 from the initial drop, or use the nearby ziplines to make your way over. When you get there, head for the southern-most point of this tiny island and you should see a prompt saying that it is locked. Provided you did equip the Sentinel Skin, this will unlock for you to collect.

Fortbyte #47 – Found Between Reboot Van, Pirate Camp, and Crashed Battlebus location

Grid Reference E3 leads to a forest just to the west of Lazy Lagoon. If you need a reference point to find this one, the Pirate Camp is on top of a hill just to the north of the Fortbyte, so from there, head south through to the next area. Head south and slightly to the west and eventually you’ll come across a dense forest with the Fortbyte surrounded by trees.

Fortbyte #55 – Found in Haunted Hills

Head to Haunted Hills in Grid Reference B2. The north-eastern crypt in the main area, not the ruined church to the east of Haunted Hills, is where the Fortbyte is located. This requires no other things to unlock and is relatively easy to find.

Fortbyte #64 – Accessible by Rox on Stunt Mountain

If you don’t know where Stunt Mountain is, it’s the big mountain in Grid Reference C4/C5. You’ll need to be wearing the Rox skin to unlock this one. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game).

Fortbyte #72 – Salty Springs

Salty Springs isn’t the biggest of areas, but if you don’t know where to look, you’ll waste a lot of time looking for this Fortbyte. It’s in Grid Reference F7 and can be found by approaching the upturned truck in the middle of the road in the centre of Salty Springs. There are no other conditions to unlock this Fortbyte.

Fortbyte #81 – Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

Head to Grid Reference I8 and make sure you head to the peak of the mountain to the south-east of Paradise Palms. When you get there, you’ll see some cacti in a wedge shape and a pile of bones next to it. Provided it is currently daytime, or sunny in-game, then the Fortbyte piece will be available to collect.

Fortbyte #82 – Pressure Plate puzzle NW of The Block

This one is going to be a bit of a faff to organise. If you have a group of friends, a full squad to be precise, then three of you need to step on the three plates at Grid Reference D1, which has the small collection of trees near The Block.

The fourth member will then need to snag the Fortbyte puzzle piece. Play fair and take it in turns to step on the plate for the other players to grab the Fortbyte as well, because nobody likes that person who quits out of the game before everyone’s grabbed their Fortbyte piece.

Fortbyte #92 – Rock Love Spray lavafall location

South of the Pressure Plant -at Grid Reference H4, the wall you need to spray is on the large island in the river of lava. You’ll be able to see the Fortbyte hollowed out. If you have the Rock Love spray equipped, you’ll be able to spray onto the wall behind it and the Fortbyte will materialise. To unlock the Rock Love spray, you just need to get to Season level 2. You don’t even need to have purchased the Battle Pass to unlock it.

Loading Screen Week 2 Fortbyte location

Where this is referring to is the outhouse found near the dinosaurs in Grid Reference I9. Head to the south of the road where the road turns and you’ll see a building. Go to the outhouse behind it to find the Fortbyte. There’s been reports that you don’t need to have completed all of week 2’s challenges to find the Fortbyte, so just go to the outhouse and nab that Fortbyte when you can.

Fortnite Fortbyte challenge list

Finally, here is a table detailing all of the currently available Fortbyte challenges. This includes the challenges listed above, but also the challenges that rely on completing challenges or gaining experience. It’s advisable to use the search functionality in the top right hand corner of the table for the challenge you are looking for – using the challenge number is a good start.

Fortbyte Challenge Number Fortbyte Challenge Description Is it currently doable? 1 175,000 xp Yes 2 UNKNOWN No 3 UNKNOWN No 4 UNKNOWN No 5 UNKNOWN No 6 UNKNOWN No 7 UNKNOWN No 8 Found in Junk Junction Yes 9 UNKNOWN No 10 60,000 xp Yes 11 UNKNOWN No 12 UNKNOWN No 13 Loading Screen #2 No 14 UNKNOWN No 15 UNKNOWN No 16 UNKNOWN No 17 Found inside a wooden fish building Yes 18 UNKNOWN No 19 UNKNOWN No 20 UNKNOWN No 21 UNKNOWN No 22 Accessible by using Rox Spray in an underpass (Neo Tilted) Yes 23 UNKNOWN No 24 Hidden in Fatal Fields Yes 25 Battle Pass Tier 40 Yes 26 UNKNOWN No 27 UNKNOWN No 28 UNKNOWN No 29 UNKNOWN No 30 UNKNOWN No 31 UNKNOWN No 32 UNKNOWN No 33 UNKNOWN No 34 UNKNOWN No 35 225,000 xp Yes 36 Sentinel skin on frozen island yes 37 UNKNOWN No 38 UNKNOWN No 39 Complete 6 challenges from Week 2 No 40 UNKNOWN No 41 UNKNOWN No 42 UNKNOWN No 43 UNKNOWN No 44 Battle Pass Tier 20 Yes 45 UNKNOWN Yes 46 Battle Pass Tier 100 No 47 Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus Yes 48 UNKNOWN No 49 UNKNOWN No 50 UNKNOWN No 51 UNKNOWN No 52 UNKNOWN No 53 UNKNOWN No 54 UNKNOWN No 55 Found within Haunted Hills Yes 56 UNKNOWN No 57 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 25 times. Yes 58 UNKNOWN No 59 UNKNOWN No 60 UNKNOWN No 61 UNKNOWN No 62 UNKNOWN No 63 UNKNOWN No 64 Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain Yes 65 UNKNOWN No 66 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 75 times. Yes 67 UNKNOWN No 68 UNKNOWN No 69 UNKNOWN No 70 UNKNOWN No 71 Complete 6 challenges from Week 1 Yes 72 Found within Salty Springs Yes 73 UNKNOWN No 74 UNKNOWN No 75 UNKNOWN No 76 UNKNOWN No 77 UNKNOWN No 78 UNKNOWN No 79 UNKNOWN No 80 UNKNOWN No 81 Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge Yes 82 Accessible by solving the Pressure Plate puzzle NW of The Block Yes 83 UNKNOWN No 84 Battle Pass Tier 60 Yes 85 30,000 xp Yes 86 UNKNOWN No 87 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 50 times. Yes 88 UNKNOWN No 89 UNKNOWN No 90 Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 100 times. Yes 91 UNKNOWN No 92 Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall Yes 93 UNKNOWN No 94 UNKNOWN No 95 UNKNOWN No 96 Battle Pass Tier 80 Yes 97 UNKNOWN No 98 UNKNOWN No 99 125,000 xp Yes 100 UNKNOWN No

This concludes our Fortbyte challenges guide, but we’ll be updating this page as more Fortbytes are unlocked. For more on the weapons themselves, check out our Fortnite weapons guide, the locations to find them can be found in our Fortnite locations, while the list of the vehicles in the game are in our Fortnite vehicles guide.