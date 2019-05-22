The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Gladiabots moves towards the singularity and out of early access

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

22nd May 2019 / 9:52PM

Future-robosport programming game Gladiabots launches today after a trip through early access. Developed by GFX47, it’s a hands-off strategy game. You line up your squad of 4-8 killbots, painstakingly program their AI to fit the play-mode, wind them up and let them go. Intimidating as that sounds, it’s accessible even for people who have never written a line of code, with a flowchart-based programming interface and plenty of tutorials and solo challenges. Multiplayer is also asynchronous, so there’s no butting heads – just testing your code against someone else’s. See the launch trailer below.

All of the player’s interactions in Gladiabots happen before the match. You pick your team composition from four classes of robot body with different stats, then program their AI, either individually or with a single routine shared between bots.  You’ll be using simple commands like ‘target nearest enemy, walk forward, stop within gun range, fire’ at first, but later trying to balance shield recharge times with position. In a firefight, you’ll want to keep your damaged bots in the back row and out of trouble, while trying to focus fire on a single target, and that’s just basic combat.

While there’s no story to Gladiabots, there is plenty to do as a solo player. After a long tutorial, you’ll find campaigns for each of the three play-modes; Collection, Domination and Elimination. Each escalates in scale, but decreases in complexity. Collection is a 4v4 ball game, where your objective is to collect the balls from the field and bring them back to your goal. Domination is a 6v6 King Of The Hill battle, with the two teams fighting over a handful of control points, with points awarded every few seconds to their current owner. Elimination an 8v8 deathmatch, with powerups scattered across the field.

Every match in the campaign mode has an estimated ranking based on the kind of competition you’ll find online. If you can program your bots well enough to defeat a 1000-point challenge, you should be able to challenge players of similar rank. Starting at the bottom of the leagues, you send your robots to challenge other players whether they’re online or not, and watch the outcome. Interestingly, complex AI isn’t always the best. Some winning teams have simple but very efficient behaviours. It highlights that in games, interesting and convincing AI is often intentionally designed to hold back, but when AI goes up against AI, the most ruthless wins.

Gladiabots is out now on Steam and Itch for £10.39/€11.19/$11.99, and supports Windows, Mac & Linux. The optional Optimization Pack DLC just includes credits to unlock cosmetic items sooner and some 3D printer models based on the game’s robots. It’s published in some regions by WhisperGames.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Program deathbots to play sportsball in Gladiabots, out in early access now

13

Robo-programmer Gladiabots hits early access August 9

10

Free Loaders: This Desktop Is Under Investigation

The week's best free games!

8

Rune: Ragnarok rebrands as Rune 2 and sets sail for a summer launch

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Rune: Ragnarok rebrands as Rune 2 and sets sail for a summer launch

4

GOG to re-launch Galaxy client as a universal gaming hub

28

Dauntless launches out of beta with full cross-platform play

7

Bus Simulator 18 rolling along new roads in map expansion

1