Steam Chat launches new mobile app

Of all the chat clients and apps and sites I use across my professional and personal lives, Steam is the only one that hasn’t lived on my pocket telephone because, well, the Steam mobile app is pretty bleh. Reader dear, fret no more about missing Dota invitations or confusing late-night messages from people you used to play a game with but can’t remember which one: Steam Chat has a shiny new dedicated mobile app. Available now on Android and Apple technoslabs, it’s, like, the new Steam client chat but in your pocket.

You can download the Steam Chat app free from Google Play and the Apple App Store now.

The Steam Chat mobile app is similar to its recent Discord-ian desktop revamp. Along with sending words to a pal like an old fuddy-duddy, you can embed photos and images from your phone, send daffy moving images off Giphy, spontaneously start group chats, and so on.

The app doesn’t currently have voice chat, though Valve say they are “already working on” it.

Valve are also planning to make the regular Steam app less of a chuffing nuisance.

“With Steam Chat moving to its own dedicated app, the original Steam Mobile app will see significant upgrades focused on account security,” they say. “Our plans include better Steam Guard options to help securely log into your Steam account, such as QR codes and one-touch login, and improved app navigation.”

I have installed Steam Chat on my pocket telephone and now dread receiving those 2am messages. You were a friend of a friend, right, and that one time we… even if I did remember who you were, it wouldn’t explain what the hell you’re talking about now. But I can’t unfriend you because I am FASCINATED.