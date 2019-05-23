Podcast: The games you might have missed in 2019 so far

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can’t play everything. Trust us, we’ve tried. You can’t even take note of all the games that come out in one week. Our mushy human brains can barely keep track of why we’re standing in the dairy aisle. Was it milk we’re low on? Or butter? Yoghurt? Hang on, I’m vegan. What am I doing here?

Anyway, you’re bound to have missed a few games this year. Luckily the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, is here to mention a few puzzle games and town builders that might have flown under your radar. Let’s fire some thick opinion-bullets at them. How else are we supposed to bring them down, so you can play?

Alice reckons you might like Glass Masquerade 2, a jigsaw puzzler about stained-glass windows, but also wordsy puzzle game Baba Is You. Meanwhile Brendan wants more folks to try a tiny and free chess game called Pawnbarian, and praises the toy spaceships of Objects In Space.

We’ve also been playing stuff. Alice is withholding her Life Is Strange 2 thoughts for another time, but Brendan is ready to spit with frustration at Pathologic 2.

