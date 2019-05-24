Best PC gaming deals of the week - 24th May 2019

Ah, the sweet smell of another May bank holiday on the horizon. Wait, no, that’s not the bank holiday smell. That’s… the smell of roasted politicians, existential fear and the UK collapsing in on itself. Hooray! Good thing your deals herald’s here, otherwise we’d have absolutely nothing to help distract ourselves from the impending chaos about to unfold. So before we dwell too much more on the flaming horrorshow that is our home country, here are the best PC gaming deals of the week to help you escape all that real-world nonsense.

Game deals

If you’ve ever fancied getting into Everspace, now’s the time to do it, as GamesPlanet have slashed 76% off the game’s Ultimate Edition. That includes the base game, the first major Encounters expansion, the soundtrack, a digital art book and ten 4K / 1080p wallpapers.

There are also big savings to be had on loads of the new Resident Evil games, including 60% off Resi VII‘s Gold Edition, 79% off the Gold Edition of Resi 5, and 75% off the regular version of Resi 6.

That’s not all, either, as there’s also 76% off Hitman: Game of the Year Edition, 62% off the regular edition of For Honor, 75% off the Binary Domain Collection, and 70% off Shining Resonance Refrain.

Plus, if you’re really quick (and live in the UK), you can nab a bunch of Cities Skylines deals until 11pm BST today (Friday), including 75% off the Deluxe Edition, and up to 50% off its many, many expansions.

If you’re after the best Total War: Three Kingdoms deal this weekend, then UK warlords should head over to Fanatical, where you can grab it for 18% off. Alas, this particular deal doesn’t extend to the US, so those looking for some Three Kingdoms action across the pond should head back to GamesPlanet, where you can get it for 15% off (and make sure you check out my Total War: Three Kingdoms graphics performance guide to help you get the best settings for your graphics card).

I get that Total War isn’t everyone’s strategy cup of tea, though, so those after a slightly different blend of hot, tactical action should cast their eyes over to the 66% off deal for Surviving Mars, 75% off Crusader Kings II, 50% off Europa Universalis IV: Empire Founder Pack, and another 75% off Stellaris.

And finally, for those who prefer to do their warring in other genres, then perhaps you should check out Fanatical’s Uprising Bundle, which includes Republique, Oriental Empires, Ziggurat, Snake Pass, Fantasy Versus, Asura, Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, Lifeless Planet, Smoke and Sacrifice and Tracks: The Train Set Game for just £4.69 / $4.99. That’s 97% off their total retail value – which is almost certainly worth doing even if you only want one or two of those games.

And last, but by no means least, Humble have brought back nearly all of their big publisher sales from a couple of weeks ago in lots of lovely encore deals. These include 66% off Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom‘s Prince’s Edition (which includes the full game, season pass and an extra equipment pack), 34% off Monster Hunter: World, 50% off No Man’s Sky, 55% off Elite Dangerous, 50% off Hitman 2, 50% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, 50% off Slime Rancher, and 66% off Valkyria Chronicles 4, plus many, MANY more.

UK deals:

Ultrawide monitor fans are having a pretty good run of deals at the moment. Last week, we had over £250 sliced off Acer’s Predator X34P; now Ebuyer’s gone and chopped £240 off the excellent Acer Predator Z35P to take it down to just £600, which is my current best gaming monitor recommendation for those after an ultrawide G-Sync screen. You can read more about it in my Acer Predator Z35P review, but needless to say, this curved, 3440×1440, 100Hz VA panel is really quite something.

You can also save £27 on the very good Samsung 860 QVO SSD at the moment, as the 1TB model is now down to £110. I really liked this 2.5in SSD when I reviewed it earlier in the year – see my Samsung 860 Qvo review for more details – and it’s still one of the cheapest ways to get a high capacity SSD without spending a bucket load of money.

With just two weeks to go until the end of AMD’s 50th birthday celebrations, now also seems like an excellent time to take advantage of their various graphics card and CPU bundles. This PowerColor RX 570 Red Dragon and Ryzen 5 2600X combo, for example, is just £270 at the moment, which saves you £35 compared to buying them both separately. Plus, you still get two free games with it – The Division 2 and World War Z – making it even better value. Alternatively, you can also get PowerColor’s RX 580 Red Dragon / Ryzen 5 2600X bundle for £320.

US deals:

Newegg are holding a big Acer sale at the moment, and the 27in version of my favourite Acer Predator XB241H is currently $150 off. Going for $550, the Acer Predator XB271HU is a 2560×1440 IPS Nvidia G-Sync display with a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked up to 165Hz. You can also get another 5% off by entering the promo code EMCTAVV28 at checkout, too. The 24in version of this monitor is hands down one of the best gaming monitors I’ve ever tested, so I have every confidence this larger, 1440p version will be just as good a buy.

You can also save $90 on AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 CPU at the moment and pick it up for just $210. Not only is this a great eight-core processor – see my Ryzen 7 2700/2700X review for more details – but you also get two free games with it as well – The Division 2 and World War Z. Newegg have also got a combo deal at the moment with the fancy AMD Gold edition of the Ryzen 7 2700X and Asus’ Prime X470-Pro motherboard, but you can actually save a lot more money by getting the regular Ryzen 7 2700X I’ve just mentioned and buying the motherboard separately for $150. After all, why spend $445, when you can get exactly the same performance for $360? Sure, the Gold Edition has AMD head lady Dr Lisa Su’s signature on it, plus an AMD 50 logo, but all that’s going to get covered up once you plonk the bundled cooler on it, so why pay more?

And finally, you can save $10 on the 500GB model of Crucial’s MX500 SSD right now and get it for $60 over on Amazon. This is one of the best gaming SSDs I’ve tested, offering super fast speeds that are second only to Samsung’s considerably more expensive 860 Evo. For more details, have a read of my Crucial MX500 review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!