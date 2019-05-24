E3 2019 schedule - livestream and conference dates and times

Many suggest that E3 is like Christmas for nerds and there’s no faulting that logic. It’s when big game announcements generally happen, whether that’s brand new PC games being revealed or release dates for those first shown last year. It’s also when Devolver Digital paint the town red with gallons of fake blood. With that in mind, we’ve gathered together all the dates and times for all the E3 2019 livestreams and conferences.

E3 2019 schedule: conference stream dates and times

This guide to E3 2019 will go over all of the important times to remember in your own time zone, so you can set your alarms for each of the E3 conferences. Over time we will also include links to where you can watch the conferences in real-time. We’ll also be providing some background for each of the conferences – what games came from last year’s conference, and what to expect this year.

Below are all the times for each of the streams showing off new PC games:

Conference Time (BST) Time (ET) Time (PT) Time (CEST) Microsoft Sunday 9th June - 21:00 Sunday 9th June - 16:00 Sunday 9th June - 13:00 Sunday 9th June - 22:00 Bethesda Monday 10th June - 01:30 Sunday 9th June - 20:30 Sunday 9th June - 17:30 Monday 10th June - 02:30 Electronic Arts (EA Play) Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June Multiple Streams - 7th & 8th June Ubisoft Monday 10th June - 21:00 Monday 10th June - 16:00 Monday 10th June - 13:00 Monday 10th June - 22:00 Square Enix Tuesday 11th June - 02:00 Monday 10th June - 21:00 Monday 10th June - 18:00 Tuesday 11th June - 03:00 Devolver Digital Monday 10th June - 03:00 Sunday 9th June - 22:00 Sunday 9th June - 19:00 Monday 10th June - 04:00 PC Gaming Show Monday 10th June - 18:00 Monday 10th June - 13:00 Monday 10th June - 10:00 Monday 10th June - 19:00 Kinda Funny Games Showcase Tuesday 11th June - 00:30 Monday 10th June - 19:30 Monday 10th June - 16:30 Tuesday 11th June - 01:30

We’ll update this page in the weeks ahead with embeds and details of where you can watch each of these streams. If you want to see more news stories on the event itself and the games on show, head on over to our E3 2019 page.