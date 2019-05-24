The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Steam dusts off some free weekends for the Spring Cleaning Event

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

24th May 2019 / 8:16PM

Valve are joining all those great internet thought-leaders and telling you to clean your room, or at the very least to play the games that you’ve bought on Steam. Running this weekend until May 28th, 6pm GMT, the Steam Spring Cleaning Event provides a front-page checklist of games to try or return to, and rewarding the diligent with goodies to decorate their account page with.

All fluff, really, but as good an excuse as any to dust off something you might have picked up a few sales back. Of course, undermining this push, there’s also a bunch of free weekend trials open on discounted games which also count towards your total. The list includes action RPG Grim Dawn, four-on-one competitive horror game Dead By Daylight and stylish 4X sci-fi strategy game Endless Space 2.

Personally, my interest in my personal account page extends as far as wishing they’d let me showcase more weird and obscure games from my collection, especially ones that are no longer listed on the store. Pour one out for the games that Steam says no longer exist. Beyond that, I doubt I’ll be ticking off any boxes in this event, but I can see it being an interesting distraction for those with a humanly surmountable backlog. For the rest of us, there’s some fresh things to try across a nice mix of genres. The seven games that are free to try (and on sale) for the weekend are:

Assetto Corsa50% off, £7.74/€9.99/$9.99 – A serious motorsport sim, and one of RPS’s official best simulations of all time. I’m more of a Mario Kart or Wipeout person myself, but I can’t deny that they’ve captured the feeling of a real car’s weight and power here.

Black Desert Online50% off, £3.99/€4.99/$4.99 – A divisive, but intriguing sandbox MMO. Fast and flashy real-time action combat, lovely graphics and a horribly abusable character creator mask a cutthroat economy and an attitude towards grind that feels almost medieval these days. Niche, but it has its fans.

Dead By Daylight50% off, £7.49/€9.99/$9.99 – Grim slasher horror hide and seek. One player is a movie monster – sometimes mortal (like a big guy with a chainsaw), sometimes more overtly supernatural, prowling their hunting ground. The other four players are trying to activate the generators to open the door and escape. Good fun with friends, and tons of DLC with extra characters.

Don’t Starve Together60% off, £4.39/€5.99/$5.99 – Co-op spinoff of cheerfully grim Edward Gorey-styled survival sandbox Don’t Starve. Less difficult as you’ve got friends, but with plenty of big beasties to hunt.

Endless Space 266% off, £11.89/€13.59/$13.59 – A clean, slick UI, a cool setting it shares with Endless Legend and Dungeon Of The Endless, and some interesting expansions if you decide to stick around. Good at making you feel like a cool space-emperor, instead of a spreadsheet-pondering dork.

Grim Dawn70% off, £5.99/€7.49/$7.49 – An early-ish Kickstarter favourite, still alive and kicking thanks to constant updates. Recently launched an egyptian-themed expansion.

Left 4 Dead 275% off, £1.79/€2.04/$2.49 – Valve’s own frantic co-op zombie masher. Sprinting undead, an AI director bombarding you with bigger threats, a great dynamic soundtrack and some likeable characters. Now includes all the levels and characters from the original Left 4 Dead, plus an enormous number of mods.

The fact that the Spring Cleaning Event is currently hogging the Steam front page does suggest that there won’t be any surprise sales running this weekend, although leaks suggest that the big wallet-wrecking summer sale begins on June 25th.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam Charts: Reshuffle Edition

Shadow Of Their Former Self Charts

13

Wot I Think: Black Desert Online

A truly memorable MMORPG.

111

Managing And Upgrading Gear In Black Desert Online

Shifting gear

61

How To Build A Production Empire In Black Desert Online

How to make NPCs work for you

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Why Beyond Blue is shaping up to be much more than Blue Planet: The Game

Swimming with the fishes

Final Fantasy XIV releases Shadowbringers benchmark and Patch 5.0 plans

1

The children of Pathologic 2 teach you about dread on a derelict train track

Children's games are scarier than any hunger meter

Heavy Rain demo pours onto PC

30