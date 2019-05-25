The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Meowtroidvania Gato Roboto pounces into stores next week

Jay Castello

Contributor

25th May 2019 / 6:00PM

A cat in a little mech makes a lot of sense to me, from what I understand about cats and their love of all things cramped and enclosed. Our intrepid hero Kiki, then, is probably having the time of their life in Gato Roboto, getting to switch between all kinds of armoured suits. Though they might just wish they could take up residence in the cardboard boxes they came in. Here they are going on an adventure to fetch us the game’s release date in the latest trailer.

Much of this trailer appears to take place underwater, a place cats famously dislike, so Kiki must be very dedicated to saving her owner, the captain of their crashed spaceship. Still, I expect that if most kitties had their own personal submarines, they’d be more happy to dip their paws in. Or, you know, if they were accustomed to space travel.

Dave played Gato Roboto at EGX Rezzed and put it among his favourites from the show. He says the opening will be nice and familiar for those who have played Super Metroid, and that he was “immediately sold… though if they really wanted to make this the best game ever, it would be ‘Doggo Roboto.’ (Fight me).” (I will not fight him. I, too, am on team Doggo Roboto. (Perro Roboto?))

Until the inevitable canine sequel, we ought to appreciate what we have, especially when what we have is cute cats. Gato Roboto is scheduled to launch on Thursday, May 30th via Steam.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Gato Roboto reveals itself as the next evolution in Meowtroidvania design

7

Our favourite games at EGX Rezzed 2019

From pretty fish to suspicious fizzy pop

16

World Of Warcraft's infamous pandemic is causing tense moments in Hearthstone esports

3

The world is a canine photo shoot in upcoming Pupperazzi

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

World Of Warcraft's infamous pandemic is causing tense moments in Hearthstone esports

3

The world is a canine photo shoot in upcoming Pupperazzi

Priceless Play - 25 May

We're dying the minute we're born! Fun!

What are we all playing this long weekend?

Well?

52