The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

The world is a canine photo shoot in upcoming Pupperazzi

Jay Castello

Contributor

25th May 2019 / 1:00PM

Photo modes are an excellent addition to any game, but when the photo mode is the game, it’s even better. And when all of your subjects are adorable dogs, like in Pupperazzi, well, you might just have hit the jackpot. I’ll get out of your way now so that you can see these good babies in the trailer below.

“Will you hound celebrities in public, or would you rather be taken seriously as an artist? Perhaps you just want to show your friends the cute dog you saw while you were out?” asks the game’s Steam page. “It’s your choice which direction your career goes, don’t screw up!” I would strongly argue there’s no way to screw up taking a picture of a dog.

There are so many little things to love about this game. It uses the (prescriptively) correct ‘paparazzo’ for a single celeb photographer. Its first feature is “lots ‘n lots of dogs.” Said dogs can have hats and sunglasses and little boots. And you apparently have a double jump, because why wouldn’t you?

It’s even got the freelance experience locked down, getting only three paragraphs in before pointing out that at some point, you will have to “give up your dreams of a stable life.” The good news is that you’ll be able to take a break from the cutthroat world of selling content for some friendly competition between friends, thanks to the local multiplayer mode.

It’s not so surprising that the cute puppy photography game also understands the gig economy when you consider that developers Sundae Month also made Diaries Of A Spaceport Janitor. If you haven’t played that, it’s an incredible trash collect ‘em up about capitalism that also has one of the best worlds to just wander around, and now I’m even more excited to spend some time moseying about admiring the pastel houses of Pupperazzi and desperately trying to appreciate the little things in the middle of societal hell disaster. Also, play Diaries Of A Spaceport Janitor.

Pupperazzi is scheduled to come out later this year, but until then you can browse its pre-prepared dog snaps on Steam.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Priceless Play - 25 May

We're dying the minute we're born! Fun!

What are we all playing this long weekend?

Well?

29

Steambirds Alliance barrel-rolls into free open beta

3

US senators propose bill to legislate loot boxes and "pay-to-win" microtransactions

28

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Priceless Play - 25 May

We're dying the minute we're born! Fun!

What are we all playing this long weekend?

Well?

29

Steambirds Alliance barrel-rolls into free open beta

3

US senators propose bill to legislate loot boxes and "pay-to-win" microtransactions

28