The world is a canine photo shoot in upcoming Pupperazzi

Photo modes are an excellent addition to any game, but when the photo mode is the game, it’s even better. And when all of your subjects are adorable dogs, like in Pupperazzi, well, you might just have hit the jackpot. I’ll get out of your way now so that you can see these good babies in the trailer below.

“Will you hound celebrities in public, or would you rather be taken seriously as an artist? Perhaps you just want to show your friends the cute dog you saw while you were out?” asks the game’s Steam page. “It’s your choice which direction your career goes, don’t screw up!” I would strongly argue there’s no way to screw up taking a picture of a dog.

There are so many little things to love about this game. It uses the (prescriptively) correct ‘paparazzo’ for a single celeb photographer. Its first feature is “lots ‘n lots of dogs.” Said dogs can have hats and sunglasses and little boots. And you apparently have a double jump, because why wouldn’t you?

It’s even got the freelance experience locked down, getting only three paragraphs in before pointing out that at some point, you will have to “give up your dreams of a stable life.” The good news is that you’ll be able to take a break from the cutthroat world of selling content for some friendly competition between friends, thanks to the local multiplayer mode.

It’s not so surprising that the cute puppy photography game also understands the gig economy when you consider that developers Sundae Month also made Diaries Of A Spaceport Janitor. If you haven’t played that, it’s an incredible trash collect ‘em up about capitalism that also has one of the best worlds to just wander around, and now I’m even more excited to spend some time moseying about admiring the pastel houses of Pupperazzi and desperately trying to appreciate the little things in the middle of societal hell disaster. Also, play Diaries Of A Spaceport Janitor.

Pupperazzi is scheduled to come out later this year, but until then you can browse its pre-prepared dog snaps on Steam.