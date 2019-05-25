What are we all playing this long weekend?

It seems unlikely that we’re starting yet another three-day weekend but I am assured that I’m not fired if I don’t come in on Monday. So I do trust that it’s a three-day weekend. Probably. Unless that’s a trap? But wouldn’t that be entrapment? We’ll see after I/we take Monday off and return in full force on Tuesday. You know what, the only surefire way to get fired that I know is not telling me what you’re playing.
What are you playing this long weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
This weekend I will be playing Observation, because I was super excited by the preview I played a while back. I’ve been raring to pretend to be a computer all week.
Alice L
This weekend I’m hopefully going to get my hands on the new Campus DLC for Cities Skylines, and also play a little more of Hellblade. Which I’m loving, and also dreading. It’s A Lot, isn’t it? All those voices swimming around your head. To counterbalance the muchness of Hellblade, I’m also going to be doing some gardening. Ahhh. Lovely.
Alice O
Oh god I need to find a flat. My lease runs out in less than three weeks and I do not have a new flat yet. Oh god. What a terrible game.
Brendan
I want to finish Yakuza Kiwami 2, which I’ve been sipping chapter by chapter over the last week. But I also have playful space exploration game Outer Wilds to review, which I suspect is beezer considering my last jaunt into deep space. In the unlikely event some cheat codes materialise for Pathologic 2, I would bounce back into that awful place. But I doubt it.
Dave
So my PC is now fixed. Hooray! Turns out that I needed to swap a couple of jumpers around, then back again. No idea why that worked, but it did. Now I just need to catch up on some games! I started Observation and got very lost on the first space walk. So lost that I ended up in deep space. It might not be the game for me based on how convoluted it can get sometimes, but I’ll persevere. If it all gets too much, I’ll try my hand at swinging swords at people’s faces in Mordhau.
Graham
I’m moving house this weekend, so I’ll be playing the Humble Original Wilmot’s Warehouse to practice for unpacking and organising all my worldly goods.
Katharine
That’s it. I’m finally done with Octopath Traveler. Not done as in ‘finally completed the last boss’ done. But done as in ‘you’re seriously asking me to fight the final boss with all eight characters, some of whom are only level 36?’ Jog on, mate. We’re through. Instead, I’ll be getting back to what’s important in life: the lovely SteamWorld Quest and its lovely, colourful card battles.
The RPS Video Department are now 32 episodes in to our Divinity: Original Sin 2 let’s play and as I’m not allowed to play beyond our save file in that, I’ve just started the original Original Sin. Killing orcs, nattering to cats… all that good stuff beckons.
Nate
Nate is also skiving off at Feral Vector. Fired. However, I heard he was building a cardboard pub. Creating his own job? What initiative! Hired!
Ollie
A while back I bought Parkasaurus, hoping to find a kindred experience to my childhood days playing Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis. I played a couple hours, then stopped and haven’t returned since; but looking back I don’t really have a reason for stopping, which generally means I ought to take another look and see if it clicks better this time round.