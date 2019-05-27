AMD unveil RX 5700 Navi GPU, claiming it's 10% faster than Nvidia's RTX 2070

AMD gave us our first glimpse of their new Navi GPUs earlier today, showing us the first of their Radeon RX 5000 family of graphics card chips, the RX 5700, plus Navi’s all-new 7nm (nanometer) architecture known as RDNA, or Radeon DNA. Announced during AMD top lady Dr Lisa Su’s Computex keynote speech, the RX 5700 will be launching this July, and will allegedly offer speeds that are 10% faster than Nvidia’s RTX 2070 graphics card – or at least it will in the built-in benchmark for co-op shooter Strange Brigade, which AMD demoed on stage, but we’ll have to wait and see whether that performance gap holds up across other, more demanding games once it’s available for benchmarking.

Still, today’s Computex reveal was only intended as an early tease of AMD’s RX 5700 Navi GPU, and we’ll be hearing more about the RX 5700 and the rest of AMD’s Navi GPUs at their big Next Horizon Gaming event at E3 on June 10, including their specs, price and firm release date. In the mean time, here’s everything we know so far.

AMD Navi: what is it?

Navi is the name of AMD’s new family of Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards. Set to replace AMD’s current Radeon RX Vega cards (but not the Radeon 7, which will continue to co-exist with the new Navi cards, according to AMD’s most recent roadmap slide below), Navi will use a 7nm manufacturing process, as well as feature a brand-new GPU architecture known as RDNA, or Radeon DNA, which has been built from the ground up to make Navi more efficient (and therefore powerful) than AMD’s current-gen graphics cards.

RDNA sounds like it’s going to be quite the step up from AMD’s previous GCN architecture. It not only has a brand new compute unit design that’s focused on efficiency and doing lots and lots of things simultaneously while keeping power and latency nice and low, but it also has a new, streamlined graphics engine that ties everything together, offering performance speeds that are 1.5x or higher per watt compared to AMD’s existing Vega GPUs.

Again, we’ll hear more about the real, nitty-gritty details of RDNA at E3 – including what type of memory Navi will be using. So far, all AMD have said is that Navi will come with something known as ‘Next Gen Memory’, but whether that’s GDDR6 memory, the next iteration of HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory 2) that’s currently in AMD’s Vega cards or something else entirely, nobody knows.

AMD Navi release date

The race for best graphics card is on. At one point, Navi was supposed to arrive by the end of 2018. But then the 14nm version of Vega got pushed back (the Vega 56 and 64), which in turn bumped back the 7nm version of Vega. The latter finally came out earlier this year in the form of the Radeon 7, but it also means this continual shuffling back of release dates has caused further delays to the launch of AMD’s 7nm Navi GPUs.

Finally, however, we now know that the first AMD Navi card – the RX 5700 – will arrive this July. We’ll be getting a proper date during AMD’s Next Horizon Gaming event at E3, which takes place on June 10 at 3pm PT (or 11pm in the UK), but current rumours point to a release date of July 7 – or 7/7, in case you needed an even deeper tie to their 7nm manufacturing process.

This probably makes quite a bit of sense, as it’s a) not that long after E3 ends, and b) AMD did a similar thing with their Radeon 7 launch earlier in the year, using CES at the beginning of January to unveil it before launching it a month later at the start of February.

AMD Navi specs

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’re going to be hearing a lot more about the specific specs of each new AMD Navi GPU at E3, including memory configurations, boost clock speeds and the types of display output they’ll support. For now, though, this is what we do currently know about AMD’s Navi GPU specs.

They’re going to be the world’s first gaming GPUs to support the super fast PCIe 4.0 standard, for example, which massively increases the amount of bandwidth available to your graphics card from your motherboard. You’ll need a PCIe 4.0 motherboard to take advantage of it, of course, but it will likely be the only way to make the most of what AMD’s offering with their new Navi GPUs.

Plus, despite some rumour mongers saying that AMD’s Navi GPUs won’t actually support ray tracing, which is the fancy new lighting tech that’s currently the hot topic of the day over on the new crop of Nvidia RTX cards, I’d be surprised if this was the case. After all, if the custom variant of AMD’s Navi GPU that’s going inside the new PlayStation 5 supports ray tracing, it stands to reason that their PC equivalents, such as the RX 5700, will support it, too. Plus, why else would they tease us with an Radeon RX Vega 56-powered ray tracing demo back at GDC?

It’s still possible, of course, that ray tracing will be a unique property of AMD’s custom Navi chips, but assuming ray tracing is going to be supported by the wider AMD Navi RX 5000 family, we can also make some educated guesses about some other pieces of the puzzle.

For example, we’ve already seen how much of a toll ray tracing takes on the performance of Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards when their proprietary DLSS tech isn’t enabled, and AMD have told me themselves that a DLSS-esque technology for Navi isn’t really on the cards for them. That means they’re going to have to be pretty damn powerful or super efficient to do it properly without taking a massive hit on the old frame rate.

“Our priority is going to be looking at SMAA and TAA [anti-aliasing techniques] and not proprietary technologies,” an AMD spokesperson told me during a briefing for the Radeon 7. “For us, it’s about enabling technology across all three verticals [PC, console and cloud gaming] and ensuring the end user experience is going to be great across all three. DLSS is a proprietary technology supported in only a small number of PC games. SMAA and TAA offer a superior combination of image quality and performance that’s free of the harsh sharpening of DLSS.”

Fighting words, those, but it suggests that AMD’s more concerned about delivering some serious raw horsepower (which would certainly tally with the way they presented the Radeon 7) instead of relying on AI to pick up the slack – and from the sounds of things, their new RDNA architecture looks set to deliver just that. The proof, of course, will be in the benchmark pudding.

AMD Navi price: how much are they going to cost?

The key piece of the puzzle we’re missing right now is price. Currently, the internet is all over the shop on this one, with some rumour mills going for top-end kind of prices like $300+, while others are pegging them to be much cheaper around the $160 mark. Personally, I don’t think there’s much to be gained at all by trying to guess stuff like this.

Instead, the best thing we’ve got to go on is Nvidia’s current pricing structure for their new RTX cards, and the price of AMD’s own Radeon 7 graphics card. Since AMD’s Navi GPUs are going to consist of an entire family of cards, I’d imagine we’ll see pretty similar prices to their current Nvidia equivalent.

Indeed, as for the RX 5700, which AMD is positioning as an RTX 2070 rival, I’d imagine its UK price will be somewhere between £450-600. £450 is what the RTX 2070 costs right now, for example, while £600 is how much you’ll have to pay for a Radeon 7, which is AMD’s RTX 2080 rival. As for US prices, I reckon somewhere between $500-$680 using the same logic.

Much like Navi’s release date, though, we’ll hear proper pricing information at E3. Until then, I’d suggest taking all other price rumours with a pinch of salt.