The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Sea Of Solitude sets sail for launch on July 5th

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

28th May 2019 / 8:18PM

Metaphor-laden action adventure Sea Of Solitude now has a release date, and should be launching on Origin this July 5th, assuming favourable winds. Published under EA’s Originals line, it’s developed by Jo-Mei Games, and tells a story of a wanderer in a world where loneliness and depression turn people into literal monsters. From the little scraps we’ve seen over the years, it looks a little like Shadow Of The Colossus, but with a less murderous bent, with your character – Kay – dodging monster attacks as she darts between flooded structures poking out of the ocean.

Sea Of Solitude has been a long time coming, and was looking exciting as far back as 2015. The long time in development has only done it good. It’s looking absolutely gorgeous, from its stylised water, to its characterful but mostly-untextured structures, and its majestic monster designs. The crow-beast above looks every bit as good in motion as it does in stills, and judging by Kay’s glowing red eyes and feathers, her own journey through the flood-waters has her standing on the brink, too. Not sure what’s up with the spooky mist-children, though.

Jo-Mei mention that while you’ll have to ‘confront’ these monsters, there’s no hint that you’ll be fighting them. They seem like strange and intimidating beasts, but mostly sad. So far, so Shadow Of The Colossus, although I have a feeling interactions with them might go a bit beyond clambering around on them to stab them in the squishy bits. Here’s hoping that the game’s puzzles are able to hold up in absence of cathartic (if immediately regretful) stabbing.

Sea Of Solitude is headed for Origin’s shores on July 5th, and will cost £18/€20/$20.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Depression makes monsters of us all in Sea of Solitude

What kind of monster are you?

4

The RPS hivemind presents: The most anticipated games of 2019

Oh no there are too many games

105

Sail Away: Sea Of Solitude Looks Fab

27

Layers Of Fear 2 jumps screaming into stores

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Layers Of Fear 2 jumps screaming into stores

1

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is PC-bound says Taiwanese Rating Committee

3

Sable slides back into 2020

3

Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom bounds PC-wards with a demo

4