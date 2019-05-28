Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 31 meteor crater overlook, Fortbyte 50 mountain top castle ruins

Fortnite’s Fortbyte challenges just keep popping up and some have seen some rather lofty requirements. Today’s Fortbyte is to head to where the meteor landed many moons ago, creating Dusty Divot in the process. If you don’t know where that is, we will of course tell you where to go for all of these. For some of the Fortbytes though, you will need the Battle Pass to complete some of the challenges. To make things easier, we’ve updated the table so that it has each of the links to the Fortbyte you’re looking for. There are a hundred in total and I will be going over all of them. Wish me luck.

Wish me luck because challenges that unlock every few days means I’m going to have to update this page a lot.

Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide

This guide will contain all the unlockable locations for each of the Fortbytes in Season 9 and detail any locations for Fortbytes that can be obtained in-game.

Fortnite Fortbyte challenge list

Finally, here is a table detailing all of the currently available Fortbyte challenges. This includes the challenges listed below which I’ve included links to the specific challenges. I’ve also included the challenges that rely on completing challenges, ranking top places in regular games, or gaining experience for Battle Pass levels. I’d advise that you use the search functionality in the top right hand corner of the table for the challenge you are looking for – using the challenge number is a good start.

Fortbyte 6 – Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

The ice cream shop is in the desert, found in Grid Reference I7, is close to the race-track to the east of it. You’ll need to have unlocked the “Yay!” emote, which thankfully only needs you to get Rank 14 in this current season. It’s a free unlockable, so no Battle Pass is necessary.

Fortbyte 7 – Accessible by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

West of Lazy Lagoon, specifically at Grid Reference E3. There is a rocky umbrella that is actually in the hollowed out of the ground. Head to the handle to find the Fortbyte. You’ll need to use the Cuddle Up Emoticon to reveal it, which thankfully only requires you to have achieved level six on the Free pass. This isn’t all that hard if you’ve completed some of the other challenges. Find out more on that in our Fortnite week 3 challenges guide.

Fortbyte 8 – Junk Junction location

Right near the centre building of Junk Junction, where Grid Reference B1/B2 cross over, there is a pallet with a bedside table, and a nasty looking mattress. This is just before the door to the lower level and has a broken TV near it too. The Fortbyte you seek is on the bed.

Fortbyte 13 – Loading Screen Week 2 Fortbyte location

Where this is referring to is the outhouse found near the dinosaurs in Grid Reference I9. Head to the south of the road where the road turns and you’ll see a building. Go to the outhouse behind it to find the Fortbyte. There’s been reports that you don’t need to have completed all of week 2’s challenges to find the Fortbyte, so just go to the outhouse and nab that Fortbyte when you can.

Fortbyte 16 – Desert house with too many chairs

Someone really likes chairs in Grid Reference H9/H10. This is the village along the road to Lucky Landing from Paradise Palms and you want to look at the house that has a bunch of chairs in its windows towards the southern part of the village. If another player that is most unkind has shot the chairs out of the window frames, it’s the red house that’s at the southern point. Head inside and grab the Fortbyte towards the back of the property.

Fortbyte 17 – Wooden fish building location

Head for the hot springs towards the north-east of the map, namely the area at Grid Reference G2. It’s the south-western spring that will house the wooden fish. Simply enter its back fin to find the next Fortbyte piece at water level.

Fortbyte 22 – Rox Spray underpass location

In the south-western part of Neo Tilted, which is at Grid Reference D6, there is a large underpass where larger trucks could feasibly go through. To the left of a broken down truck and trailer, there is a wall with a Fortbyte phased out. You’ll need to use the Rox Spray to reveal it, which not only requires you to have the Battle Pass, but achieve level six – which admittedly isn’t all that hard if you’ve completed some of the other challenges. Find out more on that in our Fortnite week 3 challenges guide.

Fortbyte 24 – Fatal Fields location

You can either land on the island at Grid Reference F8 from the initial drop, or just head into the house manually. This is the largest house in the area and takes up the south-eastern part of the grid reference. When you enter, you’ll hear the Fortbyte unlock, so head upstairs to the first floor. From there, head to the end of the hall and into the right-hand door that’s furthest away from the stairs. This is the art room and you should see it nestled between the easel and the desk.

Fortbyte 31 – Found by meteor crater overlook

You need to head to Dusty Divot, specifically towards the Grid Reference F5. Head towards the signs that have binoculars on them and you’ll eventually come to a part of the building that’s been destroyed. You’ll find the Fortbyte in the middle of the platform.

Fortbyte 32 – Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northern most point

The northern-most point of the map is just slightly to the north-east of Junk Junction at the tip of Grid Reference C1. You’ll see a small formation of rocks nearby and that’s where the Fortbyte is. In order to unlock it however, you’ll need to have the Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass purchased and your rank needs to be a lofty Level 28. As long as you’re wearing Kyo, you’ll be able to unlock the Fortbyte.

Fortbyte 36 – Frozen Island location

For this one, you need to ensure you are wearing the Sentinel skin. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Equip it and jump into any regular match. You can either land on the island at Grid Reference B9/B10 from the initial drop, or use the nearby ziplines to make your way over. When you get there, head for the southern-most point of this tiny island and you should see a prompt saying that it is locked. Provided you did equip the Sentinel Skin, this will unlock for you to collect.

Fortbyte 41 – Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the DurrrBurger Restaurant

For this one, you need to ensure you have unlocked the Tomatohead Emoticon. This is one Emoticons unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Rank up to level 3 and equip the Emoticon before jumping into a game.

You’re looking to land in Neo Tilted, specifically in the DurrrBurger restaurant between Grid Reference D5/D6. You can’t really miss it as it has a giant holographic burger above it. Upon landing, head inside and around the back of the tills to find a kitchen. to find the phased out Fortbyte, then use the Emoticon to make it appear.

Fortbyte 47 – Found Between Reboot Van, Pirate Camp, and Crashed Battlebus location

Grid Reference E3 leads to a forest just to the west of Lazy Lagoon. If you need a reference point to find this one, the Pirate Camp is on top of a hill just to the north of the Fortbyte, so from there, head south through to the next area. Head south and slightly to the west and eventually you’ll come across a dense forest with the Fortbyte surrounded by trees.

Fortbyte 50 – Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

For this one, you’ll need to ensure it’s nighttime. Keep restarting games of Team Rumble until it’s dark as you begin, then drop into the castle ruins just to the east of Haunted Hills. This is at Grid Reference B3 and is in the main castle ruins structure. You may need to drop in from the top and make your way down slightly, but it is towards the top of the castle.

Fortbyte 55 – Found in Haunted Hills

Head to Haunted Hills in Grid Reference B2. The north-eastern crypt in the main area, not the ruined church to the east of Haunted Hills, is where the Fortbyte is located. This requires no other things to unlock and is relatively easy to find.

Fortbyte 64 – Accessible by Rox on Stunt Mountain

If you don’t know where Stunt Mountain is, it’s the big mountain in Grid Reference C4/C5. You’ll need to be wearing the Rox skin to unlock this one. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game).

Fortbyte 72 – Salty Springs

Salty Springs isn’t the biggest of areas, but if you don’t know where to look, you’ll waste a lot of time looking for this Fortbyte. It’s in Grid Reference F7 and can be found by approaching the upturned truck in the middle of the road in the centre of Salty Springs. There are no other conditions to unlock this Fortbyte.

Fortbyte 77 – Found within a track side Taco shop

A nice easy one this, as you only need to visit the Taco shop by the race track. Head to Grid Reference I7 and you should see the Taco shop towards the southern-part of the race track. Inside you’ll find the Fortbyte, which you can collect without any further requirements.

Fortbyte 81 – Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

Head to Grid Reference I8 and make sure you head to the peak of the mountain to the south-east of Paradise Palms. When you get there, you’ll see some cacti in a wedge shape and a pile of bones next to it. Provided it is currently daytime, or sunny in-game, then the Fortbyte piece will be available to collect.

Fortbyte 82 – Pressure Plate puzzle NW of The Block

This one is going to be a bit of a faff to organise. If you have a group of friends, a full squad to be precise, then three of you need to step on the three plates at Grid Reference D1, which has the small collection of trees near The Block.

The fourth member will then need to snag the Fortbyte puzzle piece. Play fair and take it in turns to step on the plate for the other players to grab the Fortbyte as well, because nobody likes that person who quits out of the game before everyone’s grabbed their Fortbyte piece.

Fortbyte 92 – Rock Love Spray lavafall location

South of the Pressure Plant -at Grid Reference H4, the wall you need to spray is on the large island in the river of lava. You’ll be able to see the Fortbyte hollowed out. If you have the Rock Love spray equipped, you’ll be able to spray onto the wall behind it and the Fortbyte will materialise. To unlock the Rock Love spray, you just need to get to Season level 2. You don’t even need to have purchased the Battle Pass to unlock it.

