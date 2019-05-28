The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 31 meteor crater overlook, Fortbyte 50 mountain top castle ruins

28th May 2019 / 4:43PM

Fortnite’s Fortbyte challenges just keep popping up and some have seen some rather lofty requirements. Today’s Fortbyte is to head to where the meteor landed many moons ago, creating Dusty Divot in the process. If you don’t know where that is, we will of course tell you where to go for all of these. For some of the Fortbytes though, you will need the Battle Pass to complete some of the challenges. To make things easier, we’ve updated the table so that it has each of the links to the Fortbyte you’re looking for. There are a hundred in total and I will be going over all of them. Wish me luck.

Wish me luck because challenges that unlock every few days means I’m going to have to update this page a lot.

Now into its ninth season, Fortnite is a global juggernaut when it comes to just how popular it still is. There’s still a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important “Victory Royale”, but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress. For some beginner’s tips, make sure you go to our main Fortnite guide hub for every single thing you need to know to get started. Alternatively, you can head back to our Fortnite week 3 challenges guide for an overview of all the weekly challenges for this Season in Fortnite.

Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide

This guide will contain all the unlockable locations for each of the Fortbytes in Season 9 and detail any locations for Fortbytes that can be obtained in-game.

The Fortbytes screen with a few of the panels unlocked.

Fortnite Fortbyte challenge list

Finally, here is a table detailing all of the currently available Fortbyte challenges. This includes the challenges listed below which I’ve included links to the specific challenges. I’ve also included the challenges that rely on completing challenges, ranking top places in regular games, or gaining experience for Battle Pass levels. I’d advise that you use the search functionality in the top right hand corner of the table for the challenge you are looking for – using the challenge number is a good start.

Fortbyte Challenge NumberFortbyte Challenge DescriptionIs it currently doable?
1175,000 xpYes
2UNKNOWNNo
3UNKNOWNNo
4UNKNOWNNo
5UNKNOWNNo
6Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desertYes
7Accessible by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a rocky umbrellaYes
8Found in Junk JunctionYes
9UNKNOWNNo
1060,000 xpYes
11UNKNOWNNo
12UNKNOWNNo
13Loading Screen #2No
14UNKNOWNNo
15UNKNOWNNo
16Found in a desert house with too many chairsYes
17Found inside a wooden fish buildingYes
18UNKNOWNNo
19UNKNOWNNo
20UNKNOWNNo
21UNKNOWNNo
22Accessible by using Rox Spray in an underpass (Neo Tilted)Yes
23UNKNOWNNo
24Hidden in Fatal FieldsYes
25Battle Pass Tier 40Yes
26UNKNOWNNo
27UNKNOWNNo
28UNKNOWNNo
29UNKNOWNNo
30UNKNOWNNo
31Found at meteor crater overlookYes
32Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northern most pointYes
33UNKNOWNNo
34UNKNOWNNo
35225,000 xpYes
36Sentinel skin on frozen islandyes
37UNKNOWNNo
38UNKNOWNNo
39Complete 6 challenges from Week 2No
40UNKNOWNNo
41Accessible by using the Tomatohead Emoticon inside the DurrrBurger restaurant.Yes
42Awarded for completing 6 challenges from Week 3Yes
43UNKNOWNNo
44Battle Pass Tier 20Yes
45UNKNOWNYes
46Battle Pass Tier 100No
47Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebusYes
48UNKNOWNNo
49UNKNOWNNo
50Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruinsYes
51UNKNOWNNo
52UNKNOWNNo
53UNKNOWNNo
54UNKNOWNNo
55Found within Haunted HillsYes
56UNKNOWNNo
57Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 25 times.Yes
58UNKNOWNNo
59UNKNOWNNo
60UNKNOWNNo
61UNKNOWNNo
62UNKNOWNNo
63UNKNOWNNo
64Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt MountainYes
65UNKNOWNNo
66Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 75 times.Yes
67UNKNOWNNo
68UNKNOWNNo
69UNKNOWNNo
70UNKNOWNNo
71Complete 6 challenges from Week 1Yes
72Found within Salty SpringsYes
73UNKNOWNNo
74UNKNOWNNo
75UNKNOWNNo
76UNKNOWNNo
77Found within a track side Taco shopYes
78UNKNOWNNo
79UNKNOWNNo
80UNKNOWNNo
81Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedgeYes
82Accessible by solving the Pressure Plate puzzle NW of The BlockYes
83UNKNOWNNo
84Battle Pass Tier 60Yes
8530,000 xpYes
86UNKNOWNNo
87Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 50 times.Yes
88UNKNOWNNo
89UNKNOWNNo
90Top 10 finish in Squads, or Duos, or Solo 100 times.Yes
91UNKNOWNNo
92Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafallYes
93UNKNOWNNo
94UNKNOWNNo
95UNKNOWNNo
96Battle Pass Tier 80Yes
97UNKNOWNNo
98UNKNOWNNo
99125,000 xpYes
100UNKNOWNNo

Fortbyte 6 – Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

The ice cream shop is in the desert, found in Grid Reference I7, is close to the race-track to the east of it. You’ll need to have unlocked the “Yay!” emote, which thankfully only needs you to get Rank 14 in this current season. It’s a free unlockable, so no Battle Pass is necessary.

A couple of players gathered in the excavated umbrella handle, showing the cuddle up emoticon of a pink bear.

Fortbyte 7 – Accessible by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

West of Lazy Lagoon, specifically at Grid Reference E3. There is a rocky umbrella that is actually in the hollowed out of the ground. Head to the handle to find the Fortbyte. You’ll need to use the Cuddle Up Emoticon to reveal it, which thankfully only requires you to have achieved level six on the Free pass. This isn’t all that hard if you’ve completed some of the other challenges. Find out more on that in our  Fortnite week 3 challenges guide.

The Fortbyte that is located in Junk Junction.

Fortbyte 8 – Junk Junction location

Right near the centre building of Junk Junction, where Grid Reference B1/B2 cross over, there is a pallet with a bedside table, and a nasty looking mattress. This is just before the door to the lower level and has a broken TV near it too. The Fortbyte you seek is on the bed.

The loading screen doesn't have the clue, but the description does.

Fortbyte 13 – Loading Screen Week 2 Fortbyte location

Where this is referring to is the outhouse found near the dinosaurs in Grid Reference I9. Head to the south of the road where the road turns and you’ll see a building. Go to the outhouse behind it to find the Fortbyte. There’s been reports that you don’t need to have completed all of week 2’s challenges to find the Fortbyte, so just go to the outhouse and nab that Fortbyte when you can.

Someone likes chairs so much that they've stuffed sofa chairs into the windows of this desert house.

Fortbyte 16 – Desert house with too many chairs

Someone really likes chairs in Grid Reference H9/H10. This is the village along the road to Lucky Landing from Paradise Palms and you want to look at the house that has a bunch of chairs in its windows towards the southern part of the village. If another player that is most unkind has shot the chairs out of the window frames, it’s the red house that’s at the southern point. Head inside and grab the Fortbyte towards the back of the property.

Inside of the back fin of the wooden fish building in Fortnite's hot springs.

Fortbyte 17 – Wooden fish building location

Head for the hot springs towards the north-east of the map, namely the area at Grid Reference G2. It’s the south-western spring that will house the wooden fish. Simply enter its back fin to find the next Fortbyte piece at water level.

A lot of Rox Sprays on one wall near an underpass in Neo Tilted. The Fortbyte is active.

Fortbyte 22 – Rox Spray underpass location

In the south-western part of Neo Tilted, which is at Grid Reference D6, there is a large underpass where larger trucks could feasibly go through. To the left of a broken down truck and trailer, there is a wall with a Fortbyte phased out. You’ll need to use the Rox Spray to reveal it, which not only requires you to have the Battle Pass, but achieve level six – which admittedly isn’t all that hard if you’ve completed some of the other challenges. Find out more on that in our  Fortnite week 3 challenges guide.

Inside the art room of the big house in Fatal Fields, there is a Fortbyte next to the easel.

Fortbyte 24 – Fatal Fields location

You can either land on the island at Grid Reference F8 from the initial drop, or just head into the house manually. This is the largest house in the area and takes up the south-eastern part of the grid reference. When you enter, you’ll hear the Fortbyte unlock, so head upstairs to the first floor. From there, head to the end of the hall and into the right-hand door that’s furthest away from the stairs. This is the art room and you should see it nestled between the easel and the desk.

The Fortbyte is on this overlook that looks over Dusty Divot.

Fortbyte 31 – Found by meteor crater overlook

You need to head to Dusty Divot, specifically towards the Grid Reference F5. Head towards the signs that have binoculars on them and you’ll eventually come to a part of the building that’s been destroyed. You’ll find the Fortbyte in the middle of the platform.

Not wearing the Kyo Back Bling but showing the northern-most point in the map.

Fortbyte 32 – Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northern most point

The northern-most point of the map is just slightly to the north-east of Junk Junction at the tip of Grid Reference C1. You’ll see a small formation of rocks nearby and that’s where the Fortbyte is. In order to unlock it however, you’ll need to have the Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass purchased and your rank needs to be a lofty Level 28. As long as you’re wearing Kyo, you’ll be able to unlock the Fortbyte.

Dressed in the Sentinel skin, the furthest of the two frozen islands to the south-west of the map that has ziplines going to and from it, contains the Fortbyte.

Fortbyte 36 – Frozen Island location

For this one, you need to ensure you are wearing the Sentinel skin. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Equip it and jump into any regular match. You can either land on the island at Grid Reference B9/B10 from the initial drop, or use the nearby ziplines to make your way over. When you get there, head for the southern-most point of this tiny island and you should see a prompt saying that it is locked. Provided you did equip the Sentinel Skin, this will unlock for you to collect.

The DurrrBurger Restaurant kitchen has a secret Fortbyte inside.

Fortbyte 41 – Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the DurrrBurger Restaurant

For this one, you need to ensure you have unlocked the Tomatohead Emoticon. This is one Emoticons unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game). Rank up to level 3 and equip the Emoticon before jumping into a game.

You’re looking to land in Neo Tilted, specifically in the DurrrBurger restaurant between Grid Reference D5/D6. You can’t really miss it as it has a giant holographic burger above it. Upon landing, head inside and around the back of the tills to find a kitchen. to find the phased out Fortbyte, then use the Emoticon to make it appear.

The Fortbyte found between the pirate camp, battle bus, and reboot van. It's in a forest.

Fortbyte 47 – Found Between Reboot Van, Pirate Camp, and Crashed Battlebus location

Grid Reference E3 leads to a forest just to the west of Lazy Lagoon. If you need a reference point to find this one, the Pirate Camp is on top of a hill just to the north of the Fortbyte, so from there, head south through to the next area. Head south and slightly to the west and eventually you’ll come across a dense forest with the Fortbyte surrounded by trees.

The Fortbyte reveals itself inside the Castle Ruins in the mountain east of Haunted Hills.

Fortbyte 50 – Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

For this one, you’ll need to ensure it’s nighttime. Keep restarting games of Team Rumble until it’s dark as you begin, then drop into the castle ruins just to the east of Haunted Hills. This is at Grid Reference B3 and is in the main castle ruins structure. You may need to drop in from the top and make your way down slightly, but it is towards the top of the castle.

Fortbyte location in Haunted Hills - north-eastern crypt in the main part of Haunted Hills.

Fortbyte 55 – Found in Haunted Hills

Head to Haunted Hills in Grid Reference B2. The north-eastern crypt in the main area, not the ruined church to the east of Haunted Hills, is where the Fortbyte is located. This requires no other things to unlock and is relatively easy to find.

Rox standing in front of the Fortbyte at Stunt Mountain

Fortbyte 64 – Accessible by Rox on Stunt Mountain

If you don’t know where Stunt Mountain is, it’s the big mountain in Grid Reference C4/C5. You’ll need to be wearing the Rox skin to unlock this one. This is one of the two skins that are unlocked by buying the Battle Pass (This costs 950 V-Bucks – the premium currency in the game).

The Fortbyte in Salty Springs is inside an upturned red lorry that's in the middle of the road.

Fortbyte 72 – Salty Springs

Salty Springs isn’t the biggest of areas, but if you don’t know where to look, you’ll waste a lot of time looking for this Fortbyte. It’s in Grid Reference F7 and can be found by approaching the upturned truck in the middle of the road in the centre of Salty Springs. There are no other conditions to unlock this Fortbyte.

The Taco shop you need to visit that's next to the race track in the desert.

Fortbyte 77 – Found within a track side Taco shop

A nice easy one this, as you only need to visit the Taco shop by the race track. Head to Grid Reference I7 and you should see the Taco shop towards the southern-part of the race track. Inside you’ll find the Fortbyte, which you can collect without any further requirements.

The Fortbyte is in a pile of bones next to a collection of Cacti in a wedge shape on top of a mountain in the desert.

Fortbyte 81 – Accessible in the daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

Head to Grid Reference I8 and make sure you head to the peak of the mountain to the south-east of Paradise Palms. When you get there, you’ll see some cacti in a wedge shape and a pile of bones next to it. Provided it is currently daytime, or sunny in-game, then the Fortbyte piece will be available to collect.

The Pressure Plate puzzle for the Fortbyte near The Block.

Fortbyte 82 – Pressure Plate puzzle NW of The Block

This one is going to be a bit of a faff to organise. If you have a group of friends, a full squad to be precise, then three of you need to step on the three plates at Grid Reference D1, which has the small collection of trees near The Block.

The fourth member will then need to snag the Fortbyte puzzle piece. Play fair and take it in turns to step on the plate for the other players to grab the Fortbyte as well, because nobody likes that person who quits out of the game before everyone’s grabbed their Fortbyte piece.

By spraying the Rock Love spray onto this wall next to a lavafall, you'll unlock the Fortbyte.

Fortbyte 92 – Rock Love Spray lavafall location

South of the Pressure Plant -at Grid Reference H4, the wall you need to spray is on the large island in the river of lava. You’ll be able to see the Fortbyte hollowed out. If you have the Rock Love spray equipped, you’ll be able to spray onto the wall behind it and the Fortbyte will materialise. To unlock the Rock Love spray, you just need to get to Season level 2. You don’t even need to have purchased the Battle Pass to unlock it.

This concludes our Fortbyte challenges guide, but we’ll be updating this page as more Fortbytes are unlocked. For more on the weapons themselves, check out our Fortnite weapons guide, the locations to find them can be found in our Fortnite locations, while the list of the vehicles in the game are in our Fortnite vehicles guide.

