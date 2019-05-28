It is alright: Kids released

At last, when people ask if I’m planning to have kids, I’ll be able to say I’ve already 100-percented it then run away cackling into the night. That’s thanks to today’s launch of Kids, another “interactive animation” collaboration between the folks behind 2015’s Plug & Play. The RPS rabble who played Kids at EGX Rezzed this year declared it one of their favourite games of the show but refused to say way, whispering cryptically about needing to see it fresh yourself – which now you can. I believe it’s something to do with throwing children down a hole? If not, then someone should make a game about throwing children down a hole.

Young Matt vaguely threatened to tell us more about his holes back in April.

“I kind of don’t want to tell you about Kids. I want you to jump into it completely blind, like I did, and not contaminate your impressions with my own,” he said. “But I also do want to tell you about Kids, because it’s weird and makes you think about stuff. It’s… a series of vignettes that often involve prodding people into pits? I’ve said too much. The whole ‘game’ only takes about 20 minutes, so just play it when it comes out later this year. We’ll talk about it then, OK?”

Stuff, you say?

Kids is the second collaboration Michael Frei and Mario von Ricken, with help from Playables and publishers Double Fine Presents. Our former John (RPS in peace) praised their first collabo in his Plug & Play review.

Kids is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Priced at £2.09/€2.99/$2.99, it’s available from Steam and Itch.io. You can also get it for Android and Apple technoslates.