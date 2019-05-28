The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
18

Pathologic 2 is getting a difficulty slider

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

28th May 2019 / 10:45AM

Pathologic 2 is quite hard, but it may soon become more welcoming. The revamp of the surreal first-person survival dread ‘em up is a game of grimly rummaging through bins and trying to keep a voracious hunger meter from filling. There’s an unusual and fascinating town to amble through, but you’re often too busy fighting the survival meters to appreciate it. The developers have noted complaints about the permanently rumbling belly and harsh meter management, and they’re going to add a difficulty slider to let players fiddle with the toughness.

“[We’d] rather give people a tweaked experience than none at all,” they say.

The difficulty options will be added in the next two to three weeks, say developers Ice-Pick Lodge in a Steam post. We still don’t know exactly what the options will be, only that it will let you fiddle with the toughness.

“You’ll be able to tweak the game mildly, within the limits of what we consider intended difficulty, and also set it the way you want, if you want.”

For anyone currently squealing “but the harshness is the point!” – please sit down. We all know how much you love pain, Greg. But listen, they’ve decided to add these options for other people. You remember other people, don’t you? Folks who might otherwise turn away from this brutal but interesting world.

“Pathologic 2 was always intended to be gruelling, stressful, and bleak,” say the creators, “we believe in ludonarrative cohesion and aren’t too fond of stories that are only dark and hurtful on the cover. However, we also believe – even firmer – in player freedom.

“[We] have received clear feedback that the game is too hard – and we don’t think that everyone who says that misses the point of the experience. People are different and have different attention spans and patterns. So we’re fine with allowing the players to tweak the game a bit to account for this fact.”

Of course, there are other reasons. Cheats have quickly become available for the game, including an “immortal” mode and a way to add food, guns, drugs and other useful stuff to your inventory, just by typing in some magic words to the game’s command console. The developers admit that some players only made it through their previous game using similar cheats. So adding a difficulty slider is likely a way of lessening frustrations to the point where people may not resort to cheating and “breaking” the game.

That make sense. If people are determined to make it easier, perhaps Ice-Pick Lodge should be the ones to decide exactly what “easy mode” looks like. Even if they hope people don’t use it.

“Pathologic 2 is supposed to be almost unbearable, otherwise the effect is lost… we strongly advise against making the game easy for yourself.

“However, we do like the notion of giving you this freedom—and this responsibility. This way, the achievement of resisting the temptation and finishing the game on intended difficulty becomes even more true and vivid.”

Which is a nice sentiment for all the Gregs out there. Your vanilla run is still the “right” way to play, Greggo, at least according to the developers. And the rest of us will soon have a nice time playing the “wrong” way too. Everybody’s happy. Speaking as someone who struggled with the punitive survival meters in our Pathologic 2 review (and as someone who ripped out the game’s innards this weekend to fiddle with the hunger numbers) I’m very happy to see the developers giving players more choice.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (18)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Pathologic 2

Plagued with difficulty

150

Experience the first symptoms of Pathologic 2's new demo

9

Pathologic 2 gets down with the sickness on May 23rd

15

Pathologic 2 splinters into a trio of episodic releases

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake CPUs will be heading to laptops this Christmas

Constructor Plus makes the fighty city-builder even wackier

1

Frozenbyte unveil Starbase, the next stupidly ambitious sci-fi MMO

7

Modder Superior: Mount & Blade Warband - A Clash Of Ice & Fire

Everybody's raven about it.

2