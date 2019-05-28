Sable slides back into 2020

That game you don’t know much about over than you saw a trailer with hoverbikes and skidding and deserts and ruins and an art style looking mighty inspired by French comics artist Moebius, or Sable as it’s officially titled, is coming later than expected. Previously due some time in 2019, it’s now pushed back into 2020. That’s fine, because you weren’t really sure what it was and were happy waiting to see more of all that anyway. And besides, you’d rather wait for a game like that to be proper fancy than see it rushed to hit an arbitrary launch window. So if the devs can afford to do that, rad, I can wait for my hoverbike.

Sable is an explore-o-RPG kinda thing ish maybe? We’ll get to roam a big ol’ desert, biking and climbing and sliding, exploring ruins and crashed spaceships and helping people and learning their stories and… I do not know. I don’t want to know. I’ve only just learned that it’s written by Meg Jayanth, who penned the excellent 80 Days, so between her and hoverbikes I am fully onboard.

“We’ve now been working on the game full time since October 2017,” developers Shedworks said in the delay announcement. “We initially thought the game would take us around 2 years to develop. It was an extremely rough estimate and for us to fully realise the game we want to make, we now think we need a bit more time. It was always going to be tight getting the game out in 2019 so now we’ve made the decision to take more time with the game and aim for release in 2020.”

No worries!

In the meantime, a Steam page is up for wishlisting and keeping track. Giada Zavarise took a look at games inspired by Moebius for us in February. That’ll occupy your eyes. As might this trailer from last June: