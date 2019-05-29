The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Conan Unconquered marches to war today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

29th May 2019 / 5:51PM

Conan Unconquered, the horde survival RTS from genre veterans Petroglyph, is out now. Rather than than have a heavily scripted single-player campaign, it’s openly inspired by the zombie swarm RTS and early access hit They Are Billions, at least as it once was. Solo or co-op, players need to build a fortress capable of enduring a sustained siege on all sides from a mixture of human and montrous enemies. Heroes (like Conan himself) can also be sent on outings to slay bosses, raid temples and gather loot. Below, a launch trailer, showing off just how big the enemy waves get.

It’s an interesting twist in the evolution of the RTS genre. The co-op ‘comp stomp’ has always been a great way to pass the time with pals, popular through Command & Conquer, WarCraft, StarCraft and beyond. Conan Unconquered opens with a short, solo campaign mode, but it seems little more than a tutorial for the game’s meat-and-potatoes survival mode on randomly generated maps. Still, defining itself from They Are Billions, Conan has some interesting enemy variety, and long-term hazards like piled up corpses at your walls eventually causing sickness.

While Conan Unconquered looks like a fine game, those unsure of which survival strategy game to pick may want to wait a couple weeks. They Are Billions is due to launch out of early access in the next couple weeks, along with a story-driven campaign mode that the developers are now estimating to be 60-80 hours long. Conan may be out of the gate first, but this is soon to turn into a pitched battle between a barbarian horde and the endless undead. Whoever wins, we get to stomp a lot of comps.

Conan Unconquered is out now on Steam and Humble for £25/€30/$30, or a £37.49/€44.99/$44.99 for a double-pack to share with a co-op buddy. It’s published by Funcom.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Conan Unconquered explains what is best in a siege

9

They Are Barbarillions: peek at Conan Unconquered

26

Conan Unconquered is an RTS coming from Petroglyph

27

Brigador Killers is giving us a whole new world to stomp flat

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Brigador Killers is giving us a whole new world to stomp flat

10 Beautiful Postcards is a cheery jaunt through thecatamite's brains

Wastes Of Space: A Space Engineers Diary - Part Five: Spidergeddon

Lost his damn mind in the west

1

Draugen lands on Norwegian shores today

2