Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare returns to the present on October 25th

Coming to us from Activision’s ever-cycling stable of studios comes another Call Of Duty this October. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reimagining of this particular sub-series, rather than another remake or sequel, and not to be confused with Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, or Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. Original developers Infinity Ward are returning and threatening an “edgy, culturally relevant and thought-provoking single-player campaign”. Seems they’re going back to cinematic excess after Black Ops 4 went entirely multiplayer. Below, the debut trailer.

The new Modern Warfare looks largely what you’d expect a new Modern Warfare game would look like. Lots of grim-looking men in tactical gear, battlegrounds around the world, and the promise of doing terrible things so “the world stays clean”. Still, at least Captain Price and his unmistakable facial hair are returning. It’s not a proper Call Of Duty game without that man’s whiskers. The trailer claims to be all in-game footage, although there’s enough depth of field, motion blur, darkness and dust to obscure any good look at it so far. Still, standard enough for Call Of Duty.

As well as returning to single-player storytelling, there will also be some co-op missions, and a “unified” progression system across all modes, competitive or otherwise. Intriguingly, there’s also going to be no season pass, so this will be the first Call Of Duty game in years to actually give you the full game in the box, and new maps for free over time. Just because it’s competitive FPS standard now, I’d expect some cosmetic gubbins sold on the side, but this one shouldn’t be splitting players into Haves and Have Nots. Better yet, the game boasts cross-platform multiplayer and progression.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (with no number or Remastered or anything) is due to launch on October 25th, via Battle.net. It’ll cost £50/€60/$60, or significantly more for the Operator and Operator Enhanced versions, which include some yet-unannounced Premium Digital Items, and some in-game shop currency. If the next game is called Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, everyone’s going to get horribly confused.