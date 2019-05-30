Fortnite week 4 challenges - Downtown Drop, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

A month into Fortnite Season 9 and the future sure has been interesting for the challenges. With daily updates to the Fortbytes, that means a whole lot of stuff you might miss out on, and so we’ll be cataloguing all of the challenges that will appear in this Season; yes, including the Fortbytes.

Now into its ninth season, Fortnite is a global juggernaut when it comes to just how popular it still is. There's still a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important "Victory Royale", but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress.

Fortnite week 4 challenges guide (Season 9)

Our guide will have all of Fortnite Season 9’s challenges, what you get in the Battle Pass for the new season, as well as an archive of the previous seasons and limited time challenges – beginning with the start of Season 7.

Fortnite Season 9

Leaping from the Battle Bus in Season 9 will show some rather unfamiliar sights. We already know that Tilted Towers and Retail Row were obliterated by the volcano towards the end of Season 8, but from the trailer, it seems that it erupted once more and caused a lot more damage. It’s been built up a bit with Neo Tilted and Mega Mall replacing the two areas, but what this means for the map overall is therefore uncertain at this point, but stay tuned to our Fortnite locations guide as we will be updating it with all the Season 9 locations.

The setting on the other hand is more clear – a future that’s a weird mix of Blade Runner and Sunset Overdrive. That means there’s a lot of neon colours, devices for zipping across the map, such as air vents and “Slipstreams”, and a new shotgun variant. You can get the full lowdown on what Season 9 has to offer in our Fortnite Season 9 guide.

Remember that as of the previous season, you can get the help of your friends to complete challenges. All you need to do is go into the challenge page, click onto the challenge you’d like assistance with, and click the “Party Assist” button. This is particularly useful if you’re struggling with some of the combat challenges and you’re playing alongside more experienced players. Here are the currently available challenges in Season 9:

Fortnite Week 4 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents N/A 500 Free Dance inside various structures (Staged Challenge) Fortnite holographic Tomatohead, holographic Durrr Burger, and Dumpling Head locations Stage 1: Dance inside a holographic Tomato head

Stage 2: Dance inside a holographic Durrr Burger head

Stage 3: Dance on top of a giant dumpling head Free Legendary Weapon eliminations N/A 3 Free Destroy a Loot Carrier in different matches N/A 3 (Head to locations with Gold Writing on them) Battle Pass Land at five locations (Staged Challenge) N/A Stage 1: Polar Peak

Stage 2: Lazy Lagoon

Stage 3: Salty Springs

Stage 4: The Block

Stage 5: Lonely Lodge Battle Pass Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills or Dusty Divot N/A 3 Battle Pass Visit different named locations in a single match N/A 5 Battle Pass

Fortnite Week 3 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Vehicle tricks (Staged Challenge) Fortnite vehicles Stage 1: Land a trick with a Driftboard.

Stage 2: Get 3 seconds of airtime with a Quad Crasher

Stage 3: Destroy opponent structures with a vehicle (3) Free Search chests at Lonely Lodge or Polar Peak N/A 7 Free Deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds after using a Slipstream Fortnite Ride The Slipstreams 200 Free Visit two locations in a single match (Staged Challenge) N/A Stage 1: Happy Hamlet and Shifty Shafts.

Stage 2: Sunny Steps and Dusty Divot

Stage 3: Haunted Hills and Salty Springs Battle Pass Throw the Flying Disc toy and catch it before it lands. Flying Disc unlocked at Battle Pass Level 35 1 Battle Pass Explosive Weapon Eliminations N/A 3 Battle Pass Deal damage with different weapons in a single match. N/A 5 Battle Pass

Fortnite Downtown Drop challenges

Two outfits plus style challenges available for 1800 V-Bucks.

Challenges are all completed in the Downtown Drop mode and are available until 03/06/2019 - 22:59am BST

Challenge Guide link Number required Reward Complete any 1 challenge to earn the reward item N/A 1 Back Board Complete all 13 challenges to earn the reward item N/A 13 Back Board (Sweaty) Change the color of 1000 tiles. N/A 1000 Back Board (Rex) Dance or emote between two food trucks. N/A 1 Gameface (Spray) Find Jonesy hidden behind a fence. N/A 1 Wings (Spray) Collect a basketball, coin, and shoe in a single match. N/A 3 Back Board (Slurp) Find Jonesy in the sewers N/A 1 G.O.A.T (Spray) Search O-N-F-I-R-E Letters N/A 6 Back Board (Cuddle) Find Jonesy near the basketball court, near the rooftops, and in the back of a truck N/A 3 Back Board (Banana) Go faster than 30 through both speed traps N/A 2 Slam Dunk (Spray) Hit any of the trickjumps on eithre the crane, elevated train, or fence. N/A 1 Back Board (Kevin) Jump through all 6 flaming hoops N/A 6 Back Board (Fishstick) Find 2 hidden shortcuts N/A 2 Back Board (Drift) COMING SOON N/A N/A Back Board (Disco) COMING SOON N/A N/A Back Board (Food)

Fortnite Week 2 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Launch off air vents in different matches Fortnite Air Vents locations 5 Free Land at various locations N/A Stage 1: Snobby Shores

Stage 2: Fatal Fields

Stage 3: Sunny Steps

Stage 4: Dusty Divot

Stage 5: Happy Hamlet Free Eliminate opponents in Sunny Steps or Shifty Shafts N/A 3 Free Deal damage with Pistols to opponents N/A 500 Battle Pass Visit an oversized Phone, a big Piano, and a giant Dancing Fish trophy Fortnite oversized phone, big piano, and giant dancing fish trophy locations 3 Battle Pass Search a chest in different Named Locations in a single match N/A 3 Battle Pass Eliminate an opponent from certain distances away. N/A Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away

Stage 2: Eliminate an opponent from at least 75m away

Stage 3: Eliminate an opponent from at least 100m away Battle Pass

Fortnite week 1 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Ride the Slip Stream around Neo Tilted (Staged Challenge) Fortnite Ride The Slipstreams Stage 1: Ride the Slip Stream around Neo Tilted

Stage 2: Ride the Slip Stream around Mega Mall Free Visit all Sky Platforms Fortnite Sky Platform locations 7 Free Deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds after using a Shadow Bomb N/A 200 Free Pick up a Legendary Item in different matches N/A 5 Battle Pass Search chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake N/A 7 Battle Pass Scoped Weapon Eliminations N/A 3 Battle Pass Deal damage to opponents from at least 2 stories above N/A Stage 1: Deal 300 damage to opponents from at least 2 stories above

Stage 2: Deal 200 damage to opponents from at least 4 stories above

Stage 3: Deal 100 damage to opponents from at least 6 stories above Battle Pass

Fortnite Fortbyte challenges

Fortnite Fortbyte locations – Click here to look at the full Fortbyte challenge list and the locations for each of the ones on the map.

Previously available challenges in Season 9

Fortnite Wick’s Bounty challenges

Challenges are available until 21/05/2019 - 07:59am BST

Challenge Guide link Number required Reward Complete any 5 challenges to earn the reward item. N/A 5 Gold Token (Back Bling) Win a match of Wick's Bounty N/A 1 One Shot (Glider) Play matches of Wick's Bounty N/A 5 Boogeyman (Wrap) Collect Gold Tokens N/A 120 500 XP Collect Gold Tokens in a single match N/A 20 500 XP Deal damage with the Combat Shotgun N/A 500 500 XP Deal damage with the Tactical Assault Rifle N/A 500 500 XP

Fortnite Season 9 loading screens

Finally, here are the loading screens for Season 9’s challenges, along with the specific location on the map. Click the images below to see the full size image.

Season 9 Week 1 loading screen

The loading screen image has some coordinates on the mini-gun. These are “I5, I6, J5, and J6”. Given how this is positioned, you’ll need to head to where the grid reference will cross over. Use your map to work out where you need to head to and you’ll eventually find a small patch of gravel aside from the path to the west of the Abandoned Mansion. The Battle Star will appear here.

Season 9 Week 2 loading screen

This one is covered in more detail in our Fortnite Fortbyte locations guide as the reward is a Fortbyte piece.

Season 9 Week 3 loading screen

The third week has a loading screen with a lot of very good dogs admiring another dog dressed in skater gear. If you look very closely at the graffiti underneath the dogs with red and green bandanas, there is a drawing of a bunch of cars piled up on top of another. This is in reference to the pile of cars on a trailer just outside of Junk Junction. Head over to Grid Reference B2 to find it at the southern-most entrance. Scale to the top to find your prize.

Fortnite challenges tips

A lot of the challenges in Fortnite revolve around getting kills and damage with certain weapons, possibly in certain locations, or just merely landing in locations on the map. Here are a couple of tips aimed to help you in completing those challenges.

Season 9 introduces a new type of challenge called “Fortbytes”, which require you to use clues to find all 100 hidden collectables throughout the map. A guide will be coming for how to find all the Fortbytes, so stay tuned.

Season 8 introduced “Party Assist”. Before a match, select a daily or weekly challenge for you to be able to complete it.

For the various weapon challenges, your best bet is to compete in a Limited Time Mode (LTM) that features respawns. Since all damage is cumulative during a match, even those that say “in a Single Match”, you should be able to at least have a good attempt to complete that challenge.

In challenges that require eliminations in specific locations, some areas are better than others. Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park are very popular locations to drop into, so if you’re looking for a less popular area to descend into, try for the second area.

Make sure that you have completed matches rather than quitting as soon as you finish you have done your task. Some challenges require the match to be finished before it will count.

What you get with the Season 9 Battle Pass

You should probably know a bit more about the Battle Pass itself. Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is free to play, with a fair number of challenges being free to complete, giving you a taste of what the Battle Pass challenges have to offer. If you were lucky to complete enough of the challenges in the Overtime challenge set, you got this season for free, but the Battle Pass for each season is usually priced at 950 V-Bucks. This now means forking out £7.99, €9.99, and $9.99 respectively to purchase 1000 V-Bucks, leaving you with 50 V-Bucks left over, but they usually come with a few unlocks to begin with.

When you purchase the Season 9 Battle Pass, you’ll unlock two skins – Sentinel and Rox. Both of these are “progressive outfits”, meaning that you can unlock more styles for them as you gain experience. This Season you’ll also be able to buy a “Battle Bundle”, which unlocks 25 tiers automatically. This will cost you 2800 V-Bucks and automatically nets you:

Bunker Jonesy outfit

Sentinel wrap

Ripe Rippers Harvesting Tool

Turbo Spin Glider

Ripe Wrap

300 V-Bucks

1 Music Track

70% Bonus Season match XP

20% Bonus Season friend match XP

and more.

You’ll also unlock more stuff as you play matches, either through levels or completing each of the individual challenges. Challenges are unlocked as the season progresses, though once the season is over, the challenges are gone forever, so you’ll need to get in quick. You can also throw some more money (150 V-Bucks per Tier level) to unlock the next rank, but it’s not advisable to do so unless there is a particular skin coming up that you really, really, really want. The exception to this are the style challenges which stay unlocked and able to be completed after the season finishes.

However, some of you are probably wanting to know how to spend the least amount of money on Fortnite. If you’d like one tip, try not to spend V-Bucks if you want to maximise your investment. It’s entirely possible to save up V-Bucks as you progress through the ranks until you can afford the next season.

What were the previous Challenges?

Please note that these challenge guides are for challenges no longer available to complete in the game.

Please note that these challenge guides are for challenges no longer available to complete in the game.