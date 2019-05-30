The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Gato Roboto scampers into stores today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

30th May 2019 / 7:55PM

Put a cat in a big stompy mech suit and what do you get? Really big scratches in the curtains, probably, but also a neat looking monochrome Metroid-alike. Gato Roboto, developed by Doinksoft, is out today and looking adorable despite its high explosion quotient. As well as a big multi-functional robot suit, the cat can hop out of their armour in order to solve puzzles, crawl through small spaces, pilot other machines, or even just use the barrel of the suit’s gun as an impromptu platform. It’s all rather clever. Below, a launch trailer with an annoyingly catchy beat.

The trailer makes it clear that Doinksoft have squeezed a lot of character out of the game’s black and white pixels. More restrictive than even the Game Boy’s four shades of grey, it’s hard binary art, and reminds me a bit of the excellent free Hero Core by Dan Remar or (more recently) the charming Minit. The hazardous, robot-filled world of Gato Roboto seems to have plenty of other mechanized animals, including a friendly frog and a villainous rat. Here’s hoping that – as this is a Metroid-like game after all – there’s the chance to save all the animals, not just the cute ones.

While nobody in the treehouse has (to my knowledge) played Gato Roboto yet, the folks I know who have are saying generally nice things about the game. It’s short but sweet, maybe 3-4 hours long for most players and undoubtedly much shorter if you’re speedrunning it. There’s even an achievement for clearing it in under one hour, although it’ll probably take longer if you’re shooting for 100% completion rate. Interestingly, there’s even an achievement for what sounds like an intentional sequence break, although unintentional ones tend to be more entertaining.

Gato Roboto is out now on Steam for £4.92/€5.60/$6.79, and published by Devolver Digital.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Meowtroidvania Gato Roboto pounces into stores next week

3

Gato Roboto reveals itself as the next evolution in Meowtroidvania design

7

Our favourite games at EGX Rezzed 2019

From pretty fish to suspicious fizzy pop

16

Outer Wilds launches into doomed miniature space today

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Outer Wilds launches into doomed miniature space today

Battlefield V's new Mercury map is all Greek to me

2

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare returns to the present on October 25th

16

Deathgarden relaunches with Bloodharvest update

2