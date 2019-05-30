The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Obduction free for keepsies in the GOG summer sale

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th May 2019 / 4:02PM

Though summer is weeks away, DRM-free digital games store GOG today kicked off their summer sale. So people will go along with this ridiculous ‘summer’ charade, they’re bribing us all with a free copy of Obduction, the latest explore-o-puzzler from Myst developers Cyan Worlds. Don’t worry, pals: if you squint you can still click the button for a freebie without sullying yourself with false summer. Oh, also, loads of video games are discounted right now because it’s a sale, yeah?

Swing on by the GOG homepage to see their chosen highlights of the Summer Sale Festival and a big green “Get it FREE” button for Obduction. You have until 2pm on Saturday to grab that.

The full list of everything discounted right now is this-a-way. GOG’s Summer Sale Festival runs until 9pm on Monday, June 17th. Along with discounts running the length of the sale, it has 24-hour “flash deals” that I will not be arsed to check back on every daily.

My top tip? Ah y’know what, Chuchel is lovely and only £3.19 right now. It’s the latest gentle ‘n’ funny adventure game from the makers of Samorost and Botanicula and earned praise aplenty in our Chuchel review. I’m sure you have hot tips to share too, reader dear.

Following the crowdfunding success of Obduction, Cyan Worlds this year returned to Kickstarter with Firmament, again hitting their goal.

