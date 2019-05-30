Podcast: Journeys of discovery

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

30th May 2019 / 6:00PM

What’s that on the horizon? It’s glowing, and it’s emanating a faint noise. Like three people talking about videogames on some sort of audio record. Hoist the sails, listeners, we’re going over there on a voyage of discovery. And if this turns out to be another damn Electronic Wireless Show about sport you are entirely at liberty to mutiny. Heave!

We’re talking about games that give us a sense of discovery and exploration. Matthew likes the oceans and scoundrels of Sea of Thieves. Alice B likes discovering things in the smaller locale of Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. And Brendan enjoys getting his flippers wet in Subnautica.

But we’ve been playing some games that fit the theme too. Outer Wilds has both Matthew and Brendan chewing their cheeks to tell people how good it is. Meanwhile Alice has been poking her head around another abandoned village in Draugen.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who we discovered playing a jaunty banjo on a distant world.

Links:

Sea of Thieves review

Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture review

Doom 2016 digress-o-review

Thi4f review

Subnautica review

Sub Culture is an old Ubisoft game

Journey is out on PC soon

Outer Wilds review in words

Outer Wilds review in video

Edge of Tomorrow is a good sci-fi Groundhog Day

Draugen is out now

Chernobyl trailer

Dead To Me trailer

Lingo by Gaston Dorren

