BitSummit 7 Spirits and its treasure trove of trailers

Post-human martial arts, Paper Mario with bugs, hacking and slashing through Celtic myth and dogfights against gigantic anime sky-fortresses, oh my! We’re a week and change from E3, but that’s where all the big-budget safe-bet games are going. If you’re after something a little more out there, BitSummit 2019: 7 Spirits is where you should be looking. Opening tomorrow in Kyoto, Japan, it’s an eastern-focused but international showcase of independent, weird and experimental games, running through the weekend. Below, a few I’m keeping a close eye on, with trailers. As for the rest, check out the official event page.

Cyborg, developed by Goshow Inc



Helvetii by Team KwaKwa, published by Dangen Entertainment



Wing Of Darkness, developed by Production Exabilities



Bug Fables by Moonsprout Games, published by Dangen Entertainment



Also due to be exhibiting at BitSummit, but not currently listed on the event page is Anno: Mutationem, developed by ThinkingStars. Nothing do do with the Ubisoft city-builder series, but a Chinese cyberpunk action game based on the open-license SCP Foundation stories. Currently only confirmed as in development for PS4, I’ve still got my fingers crossed for a PC release. You can see a trailer here, featuring the laser-sword wielding protagonist throwing down with SCP-682, a seemingly immortal, regenerating lizard-beast. Even if it never makes it to PC, I’m rooting for this. It’s looking lovely.

Of course, this is just a handful of the games being shown at BitSummit. See the official event page here for more to dig into – do share any of interest below. If you’re lucky enough to be in Kyoto, swing by the Brigador Killers booth (G-29, apparently) and say hello, would you?