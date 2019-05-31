Apex Legends Season 2 - new Battle Pass, Wattson, Ranked Mode

Respawn Entertainment have drip-fed us details over the past couple months on the upcoming second Season of Apex Legends, and from what we’ve gleaned so far, a lot of effort is being put into decidedly not repeating the mistakes made with the release of Season 1 and its associated (and rather lackluster) Battle Pass. In this here Apex Legends Season 2 guide we’ll walk you through all the changes to be expected with the new Battle Pass, as well as news of new content to arrive in the coming days or weeks, from weapons to characters and more.

Apex Legends Season 2 guide – release date, Battle Pass, new features

Until now we’ve had little to go on but rumours, leaks, and common sense to speculate on what’s to come with Apex Legends Season 2; but now Respawn have released some tangible details on what to expect, with more details still to come. If you’re feeling particularly impatient today, do click any of the below links to skip ahead to a particular section.

Apex Legends Season 2 release date

The roadmap above, released back before the launch of Season 1, has led us to expect a June release date for Season 2 of Apex Legends – and it seems things are on track so far. While we don’t yet have an exact release date yet, Respawn have told us to expect more details during their EA Play livestream on Saturday June 8th.

So if I’d have to guess, I’d put the release of Season 2 to be sometime in the second half of the month; but at least we don’t have to be content with my guess for long.

Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Pass details

Here’s where the bulk of Respawn’s recent announcement really helps us out, because we now know quite a lot of details on the coming Apex Legends Battle Pass for Season 2. The team’s first venture into the world of Battle Passes was met with an underwhelming response, thanks to the Battle Pass’s stinginess regarding level rewards, and also to the level of grind required to level up the Battle Pass in the first place.

Battle Pass 2.0 seeks to solve these issues in multiple ways, which I’ll just go ahead and quote directly from the announcement above:

Level up via Daily and Weekly Challenges.

Time to Battle Pass level 100 should be significantly reduced.

Three additional Legendary skins added to the rewards track.

Three entirely new content categories replace badge and stat tracker rewards.

You’ll earn enough Crafting Metal rewards from the full reward track to craft a Legendary item, or whatever your heart desires.

All steps in the right direction, for sure; though I think it all depends on these new types of rewards that replace the badges and stat trackers upon which the first BP leaned on so heavily. But we’ll have to wait until 8th June for further details on these improvements.

Besides this, we can expect the Battle Pass to function in much the same way as before. You’ll be able to purchase the new Apex Legends Battle Pass for Season 2 from the main menu in-game, via the Battle Pass tab at the top of the screen. Like the first BP, you’ll probably have the ability to choose to buy either the Battle Pass on its own for 950 Apex Coins (requiring a purchase of 1000 Apex Coins from the store for £7.99/$10.57), or you can buy the Battle Pass bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins (requiring a purchase of £23.98/$31.73 worth of Coins), which unlocks the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass with the purchase, giving you all those cosmetic rewards immediately.

New characters (Wattson?) and weapons (L-Star EMG?)

The details aren’t all Battle Pass-related, though. We’re fully expecting some further details to be released on the upcoming weapon and character introductions for Season 2 during the Saturday livestream – and yes, we are fairly sure that we’ll see a new character and a new weapon with Season 2, thanks to Respawn’s announcement back in April that “The beginning of each season will start big with a new Battle Pass, a new Legend, something new for the meta, and more.”

It looks fairly set that the new character is going to be Wattson, the high-tech electri-prodigy whose focus appears to be on placing down Tesla Traps to fry the something-or-others of the enemy team. For everything we know on Wattson thus far, check out our in-depth Wattson guide.

As for the new weapon, well, we’re not certain that we’ll see any new additions to Apex Legends’ formidable arsenal of death-dealers, but from “something new for the meta” we can infer that a new weapon is likely. As for which it will be, we’ve heard a lot about the L-Star EMG, which looks to be the latest air-drop only weapon and probably the most powerful LMG so far if we’re understanding the stats correctly. For full details, check out our Apex Legends L-Star EMG guide.

Apex Legends Ranked Mode – Elite Queue

Finally, an exciting announcement from Respawn: before the start of Season 2, we’re going to see a new limited-time event called The Legendary Hunt, featuring new challenges, XP boosts, and cosmetic rewards (including the pretty awesome-looking Wraith and R-301 skins pictured above).

But the most exciting part of all this for me was the introduction of the Elite Queue, which seems very much like a proof-of-concept ranked mode for Apex Legends. “Test yourself against the best with the Apex Elite queue”, with the goal of reaching the top 5 in each match so that, next match, you’ll be entered into a lobby filled exclusively with other top 5s. However, it’s clearly not designed to be a full-fledged ranked mode, because the moment you fail to reach the top 5 you’re barred from continuing up the Elite Queue ladder.

But it’s great news that Respawn are looking in this direction for Apex Legends’ future. It’s already a very polished and competitive game (perhaps more so now than Fortnite, given the latter’s recent questionable decisions regarding the meta), and we’re certainly hoping for this to be a sign of a full ranked mode to arrive with the release of Season 2.

That’s just about all the information we have so far on the upcoming release of Apex Legends Season 2; but do yourself a favour and bookmark this page, so you can check back in a week or two and stay up to date with all the latest information on where Respawn are taking their innovative high-octane FPS next.