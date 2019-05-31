Best PC gaming deals of the week - 31st May 2019

One day we’re up to our eyeballs in spring sales and May madness deals, the next it’s apparently summer festival season, or at least it is according to GOG who started their summer sale this week. Even if you don’t end up actually buying anything, you can still get sci-fi adventure puzzle game Obduction for absolutely nothing, which is as good a reason as any to go and have a gander. Epic’s big deals blowout continues as well, of course, but two big sales does not a Best PC Gaming Deals of the Week article make. Oh no. Your deals herald wants more. MORE, I tell you. And MORE you shall have, because that is the way of your deals herald. Read on below for the truest of the true best PC gaming deals around right now.

Game deals

If you’re not one of the million people who’s bought Total War: Three Kingdoms, then Fanatical are still doing a whopping 22% off when you use the promo code TWTK22OFF at checkout. The promo code is for new customers only sadly, and will expire at 00.00 BST on June 3, but even if you’re a seasoned Fanatical game buyer, then you can still get a decent 18% off regardless, which takes its price down to £36.89 / $49.19 / €49.19 (and if you need help getting the game up and running, then don’t forget to check out my Total War: Three Kingdoms graphics performance guide, too).

Elsewhere at Fanatical, use the code CIV6SAVE10 to get an extra 10% off Civilization VI. The base game is already 70% off, for example (as is the Gold Edition, which includes the Rise and Fall expansion), while Rise and Fall on its own is 35% off, and the even newer expansion Gathering Storm is 25% off sans the above promo code.

There’s also 20% off Warhammer: Chaosbane pre-orders if you liked the sound of wot Nic thought of it, as well as 20% off the new Castlevania Anniversary Collection and loads of big discounts on Tales of games, including 77% off Tales of Berseria and 77% off Tales of Symphonia to name just a few of the big highlights.

Over at GamesPlanet, meanwhile, it’s Ghost Recon Wildlands bonanza time. Save 71% on the main game, 66% on the Gold Edition (which includes the Year 2 pass), or 65% on the Ultimate version, which comes with the season pass, Year 2 pass and a ‘quick start pack’. There’s also 66% off the season pass for existing Wildlands owners, and 52% off the Year 2 Pass.

There’s also 36% off Two Point Hospital, 75% off Vanquish, and a very tasty 70% off Valkyria Chronicles 4, which is actually a better deal than Fanatical. Plus, there’s 50% off Shenmue I and II, making it literally two games for the price of one.

If tabletop-y board-y type games are more your thing, then Humble are holding, and I quote, a Table-Flipping Tabletop sale on those very games, including Slay the Spire, which is 50% off, and much beloved by RPS. There’s also 33% off Cultist Simulator (although not the newly announced Anthology Edition, sadly), 50% off various For The King key packs, and 50% off Armello as well as lots of big discounts on its associated DLC packs.

And for something completely different, Steam have sliced 34% off the very good Devil May Cry 5.

UK deals:

There’s just one more week to take advantage of AMD’s 50th anniversary deals, including this 8GB PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon and Ryzen 5 2600X bundle, which costs just £320. You also get two free games with it – The Division 2 and World War Z – making this a pretty potent combo deal for anyone looking give their PC a bit of a spring clean. Indeed, the RX 580 is still one of my best graphics card recommendations for those looking to get a decent 1080p experience, and the Ryzen 5 2600X is a fantastic mid-range six-core processor that also comes with its own cooler.

If you’d rather just get a new graphics card, though, then few are as deals-tastic as the MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost card, which is currently just £236 over on Ebuyer (down from £300). It comes with the same two games as above, plus a free World War Z mouse mat. It does, admittedly, only have a blower-style fan, so if you’d rather one with more substantial cooling apparatus, then your next best bet is the Gigabyte Radoen RX Vega 56 Gaming OC, which is just a bit more at £270 (down from £329). You don’t get a free mouse mat with this one, but you do get the free games.

On the Nvidia side, meanwhile, Overclockers have sliced £40 off Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming OC, taking its price down to £470 from £510. This also comes with a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which is one of the few confirmed ray tracing games. You’ll still have to wait until its release date on July 24 to play it, of course, but if you’ve been eyeing it up to play over the summer then it just makes your new graphics card purchase even better value than it was before.

You can also save a tenner on Western Digital’s Blue SN500 SSD at the moment, with the 500GB model going for £62. This is a fantastic NVMe SSD, and is a lot cheaper than many of our other best gaming SSD champions, including Samsung’s 860 Evo. For more details, check out my WD Blue SN500 review.

That’s not all either – if you’re in the market for some RAM, then how does £44 off Gigabyte’s DDR4 16GB 2666MHz memory kit sound? Now just £65, this pair of 8GB sticks has a lifetime warranty and is a lot cheaper than rival 16GB kits from both Corsair and HyperX.

Overclockers are also holding a big Razer sale this weekend, the highlights being £30 off the excellent Razer Huntsman Chroma opto-mechanical keyboard, with the purple switch edition going for £120 instead of its usual £150 (see my Razer Huntsman review for more details), and £15 off the Razer Deathadder Elite RGB mouse, which is down to £55 from £70.

US deals:

If you’ve been itching to get an ultrawide monitor recently, then Newegg are currently offering $100 off the Asus ROG Swift PG348Q, taking its price down to $750 instead of $850. The deal ends in less than a day though (20 hours at time of writing), so snap it up quick before it disappears. With a resolution of 3440×1440, this curved 34in IPS panel has a 100Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support for super smooth gaming.

There are also a couple of good deals on various graphics cards over at Newegg today – although, again, only for the next 20 or so hours. First up is the 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor MK2 OC. Ordinarily $230, you can get an extra $10 off with the promo code GAMEFX28 at checkout, plus a further $20 off through rebate, taking its total price down to $200. Plus you get a free copy of The Division 2 and World War Z with it as well. Then there’s the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Windforce, which you can get an extra $25 off with the promo code GAMEFX31, taking its price of $480 down to $455, plus you get a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood when it comes out on July 24.

Newegg are also doing a big sale on NZXT bits and bobs this weekend as well, so if you’ve had your eye on one of their snazzy-looking cases or modular power supplies, now might be the time to take a look at what’s on offer.

You can also nab Corsair’s CX750 power supply for $50 after rebate (just bear in mind it’s non-modular), plus an extra $20 off the Asus TUF X470-Plus Gaming AM4 motherboard using the promo code 531DEALS3 at checkout, taking its price down to $115. This is for AMD processors only (see our What motherboard do I need for my Intel or AMD CPU? guide for more details) and would make a good partner for a 2nd Gen Ryzen chip.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!