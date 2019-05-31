Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of album covers sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the LPs to complete the defox.

^ click to enlarge

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. LEPANTO (Hydrogene)

2. TOIVONEN (phlebas)

3. NENAGH (Gothnak)

4. GHUSL (phlebas)

5. SLIPPER (Gothnak)

6. PERAMBULATORS (Dr. Breen)

7. ORSANMICHELE (Gothnak)

8. LEBANON (Gothnak)

9. ONOMICHI (Gothnak)

10. HIGHBALL (phlebas)

11. ALLEGRO (Matchstick)

12. ROUTER (Gothnak)

13. ERRATIC (phlebas)

14. TICHBORNE (Artiforg)

15. NEOPOLITAN (Rorschach617, Gothnak)

16. ANGELICA (Electric Dragon)

17. CABALLERO (Gothnak)

18. ROUSSEAU (Gothnak)

19. AUTOLOADER (AFKAMC)

20. DERBYSHIRE (phlebas)

21. RECUSANT (ylla)

22. ANTICHAMBER (Excors, phlebas)

23. BERETTA (Rorschach617)

24. TASHKENT (fitzevan)