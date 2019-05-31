The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

The Foxer

Tim Stone

31st May 2019

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of album covers sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the LPs to complete the defox.  

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. LEPANTO (Hydrogene)
2. TOIVONEN (phlebas)
3. NENAGH (Gothnak)
4. GHUSL (phlebas)
5. SLIPPER (Gothnak)
6. PERAMBULATORS (Dr. Breen)
7. ORSANMICHELE (Gothnak)
8. LEBANON (Gothnak)
9. ONOMICHI (Gothnak)
10. HIGHBALL (phlebas)
11. ALLEGRO (Matchstick)
12. ROUTER (Gothnak)
13. ERRATIC (phlebas)
14. TICHBORNE (Artiforg)
15. NEOPOLITAN (Rorschach617, Gothnak)
16. ANGELICA (Electric Dragon)
17. CABALLERO (Gothnak)
18. ROUSSEAU (Gothnak)
19. AUTOLOADER (AFKAMC)
20. DERBYSHIRE (phlebas)
21. RECUSANT (ylla)
22. ANTICHAMBER (Excors, phlebas)
23. BERETTA (Rorschach617)
24. TASHKENT (fitzevan)

Tim Stone

