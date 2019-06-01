What are we all playing this weekend?

An otter stole my velvet glove whilst I swam this week, exposing my cold iron fist.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee Brendan and Matthew have both been raving about Outer Wilds, so I’m going to try to log in some space time this weekend. 20 minutes is about how much free time I have in general, so it should be a perfect fit. Alice L Alice L has been fired. Alice O I am still flathunting and it’s horrible and I hate it and lately I’m being woken up by notifications for e-mails from landlords saying they’ve rejected my application and oh god I hate it I have less than a fortnight to go and I hate this so much. Brendan Brendan has been fired. Dave Dave has been fired. Graham Graham has been fired. Katharine The call of Outer Wilds is strong this weekend, especially having watched Matthew pay a big chunk of it in the evenings this week. Before I do that, though, I’m determined to finally finish Echo and Hypnospace Outlaw, which I’ve been neglecting for weeks after getting caught up in Octopath Traveler. With E3 just around the corner, it’s high time I cleared some of that backlog. Matt Matt has been fired. Matthew I’m off on a secret game adventure this weekend, but hope to find a bit of time for more Void Bastards. I’m still in the early ‘ooooh, I like the rush of new abilities’ stage of the game, yet to fall into the repetitive habits I’ve heard some reviewers talking about, so it’s good fun. Nate Nate has been fired. Ollie I’m feeling the itch to return to good old clone mismanagement simulator Oxygen Not Included this weekend. I’d really like to stick with a run beyond the first 100 cycles this time, but I just love the early game so much more than the late-game. But now there’s so much more late-game content to explore. This time, I’ll stick with it. I’ll do it for the dupes. They deserve to see the stars at least once, before they inevitably drown in a one-tile puddle of their own bodily fluids. Man, I love ONI.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?