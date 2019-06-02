Screenshot Saturday Sundays: pretty pairs

Hallo! Jay is away this weekend but I enjoy her Screenshot Saturday Sundays so much that I still wanted to look at work-in-progress snaps (and GIFs and videos these days) from games. I’ve rummaged through Twitter’s #screenshotsaturday tag and returned with complimentary and contrasting pairings for your pleasure. Come, look/watch.

Two very different cities.

The underside of the city doesn't belong to human kind. It's irrational and unconscious space of dreams, hopes and fears. Here you can find everything, that doesn't belong to daylight reality#renovationgame #gamedev #indiegame #indiedev #gameart #screenshotsaturday #paranormal pic.twitter.com/ZKXz4NIOiN — Renovation game (@game_renovation) June 1, 2019

3D mixed with 2D, and 3D made to look 2D with a low-framerate character.

After seeing Godzilla: King of the Monsters last night, I crave big beasties.

You'll have to make the sounds with your mouth for now.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/eB7Joa7cPG — Ghost Time Gab (@GhostTimeGames) June 1, 2019

Fantastical flora.

Handmade treats.

Been working on this for a while. It's an adventure game made with hand-drawn/painted, cut-out stop-motion animation. the ol fashion way #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/HWWAJxtJWE — alpine (@keepsplicin) June 1, 2019

The quest system is just about finished! Just a few bugs to work out but coding and debugging is all part of the fun! #GameDev #MadeWithUnity #indiedev #unity3d #adventuregame #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/ePjpa3STI0 — Journey to Andelo -The Game (@JourneytoAndelo) June 1, 2019

A heck of a pair of menu screens.

This is where each warrior comes to life! Create your Daughter and decide whether you want her to join your squad or be sacrificed for the greater good 💀#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/koFz0iRxzN — Othercide (@OthercideGame) June 1, 2019

Iffy dishes.

Been working on potion brewing all week. Finally got the little stirring vortex effect working for the plant debris and bubbles! Now to build the text generator for the ingredient commentary. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/nYzxoAuKP8 — QK (@qkjosh) June 1, 2019

GameDev: Making some very not pretty assets today. Gross Demon Meatballs anyone?. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/bAI612BRvi — David Kelly (@david4482) June 1, 2019

A dark crowd, a devout crowd.

Opening my side project after a long while. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/do9rWunKcM — Stephan Hövelbrinks (@talecrafter) June 1, 2019

Two classic sayings. But if laser pointers work for herding actual cats, does it also work with the idiomatic sense?

If you think herding cats is difficult then you just aren't using the right tools.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #cats pic.twitter.com/6fZ72AX8cS — Calico – Magical Girls Running Cat Cafes! (@CalicoGame) June 1, 2019

Two stops on your next cursed road trip.

Blocking out the composition and lighting for my new scene #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/pbmMcNqRy1 — Alex Beddows™ (@BeddowsDesign) June 1, 2019

Closeups.

This dither has me all a-tither.

BPS. Secret project. Real excited about where this is going. Will be free to all Patreon subs. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/af3pyogr7N — 𝘿𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙃𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙎 𝘿𝘼𝙉 (@deadhandsdan) June 2, 2019

Currently looking into some updates and a cleanup for the renderer, including the palette code. Here showing a 4 colour CGA palette. This one brings back a lot of memories. #screenshotsaturday #ScreenScot #lowpoly #gamedev pic.twitter.com/XUn5WPk0lx — Made With Numbers (@MadeWithNumbers) June 1, 2019

June is the official month of watching sunsets.

Happy #Pride2019 all! I'm especially proud at this moment to be working on a game with strong #LGBT characters. Although I once shied away from expressing them openly, I've grown to embrace it – that's what they deserve! #ドット #PixelArt #16bit #screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/KK2gYn9HY0 — Blind (@BelovedRapture) June 1, 2019

We end on two of the same game because rules are made to be broken and god damn, look at this.