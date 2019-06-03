The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Have You Played... Line Tag?

Well, have you?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

3rd June 2019 / 9:00AM

I’m genuinely asking, this time! Line Tag is a playground game me and my friends made up, at some point when we were aged less than 11 but more than 5. It’s the same as Tag, but you’re only allowed to run along the lines marked out for the children who want to do sports.

Is Line Tag a better game than Tag? Does adding structure and suspense cloud the purity of a simple ‘you’re it’ ’em up? And are you allowed to immediately re-tag the person who just tagged you, so long as you do it with a different hand and promise you’re not cheating?

I don’t know the answers, or even whether these questions are meaningful. I just know that the football kids used to get very cross.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: pretty pairs

From strange cities to fantastical flora

6

The Sunday Papers

Read more

103

Is Assassin's Creed Unity a better game now Notre-Dame is in ruins?

40

Priceless Play - 1 June 2019

Roguelikes, rogue-alikes, RPG-lites, and adventures alight!

3

