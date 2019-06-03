Have You Played... Line Tag?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

I’m genuinely asking, this time! Line Tag is a playground game me and my friends made up, at some point when we were aged less than 11 but more than 5. It’s the same as Tag, but you’re only allowed to run along the lines marked out for the children who want to do sports.

Is Line Tag a better game than Tag? Does adding structure and suspense cloud the purity of a simple ‘you’re it’ ’em up? And are you allowed to immediately re-tag the person who just tagged you, so long as you do it with a different hand and promise you’re not cheating?

I don’t know the answers, or even whether these questions are meaningful. I just know that the football kids used to get very cross.